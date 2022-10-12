Gigi, Bella and Kourtney Kardashian All Just Wore This ’90s Blazer

This year, Y2K trends may have taken the limelight thanks to baggy jeans, cropped tops and even velour tracksuits making an unexpected comeback, but '90s trends are still some of the most-loved. Whether it's a slinky slip dress, skinny sunnies or chunky trainers, there's always a nod to the decade. Naturally, A-listers are quick to show us all how to wear these nostalgic trends this time around, and there's one item in particular they're all backing right now.

Gigi posted a picture for her sister's birthday on Instagram, and both models can be seen wearing slouchy leather blazers. This particular blazer was worn in the early '90s by everyone from Jennifer Aniston (JenAn was a '90s style star), to Gwyneth Paltrow, and it's as iconic as the women who wore it.

If you need further confirmation that the leather blazer is firmly back with a bang, Kourtney Kardashian has also been seen wearing the style on Instagram. A tip on how to style this autumn hero item is just how everyone did back in the '90s. Here, Kardashian adds a mini bag and slim sunglasses to make sure the look feels retro, but gives it a 2022 twist with a mini dress and sleek pointed boots.

Whether you go for real, faux or a vegan leather iteration, the vibe will still be the same. And if you want more ideas on how to style it then try with a classic white tee and baggy jeans, over a cami dress or with cargo trousers and trainers for a real '90s takeover.

©Getty

Laura Harrier wore hers last night with a half-buttoned cardigan and black trousers. Simple but very effective. Everyone from Marks & Spencer to Nanushka has new-in styles for autumn/winter and you can shop our favourites below.