The Most Nostalgic ’90s Fashion Trends That Are Probably In Your Wardrobe Right Now

Nineties fashion is officially having a moment, although perhaps 'moment' doesn't quite do it justice. A more suitable introduction would perhaps be to say that '90s style is having a wholehearted renaissance. All the supermodels/Insta-stars are wearing the tank tops, cargo pants, leather jackets, slip dresses, mom jeans and square-toed shoes that we last saw on Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Cindy Crawford in the '90s. And everywhere you look online, shops are trying to capitalise on our obsession with Rachel Green's boot-leg jeans or Moesha's tie-fronted cardigan. But, before you start filling your shopping basket with nostalgic pieces, here are the six items to dig out of your wardrobe first.
You can thank Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, Halle Berry and the Spice Girls for our obsession with leather blazers, jackets and coats.
Brooke Shields made boot-cut jeans famous in 1980, thanks to that iconic Calvin Klein ad, and the '90s supermodels cemented the shape's cult status. They've since fallen out of fashion, replaced by skinnies, straight-legs and cropped flares, but Kate Moss periodically cracks hers out - and we're never far behind her.
You last wore a spaghetti-strapped top like Jennifer Aniston's with flared jeans to a school disco, but it's something of a staple for today's Insta-stars - and they don't save it for after-hours. Wear yours with a flannel shirt over the top and Dr Martens.
When you think of chain belts, you may remember Gwen Stefani in her No Doubt days. Either way, they're a distinctly '90s phenomenon and one that's currently – thanks to fashion's new preoccupation with the decade – firmly back on the radar.
OTT denim – we're talking stonewash, oversized, tie-dye and the kind of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans you haven't seen since Janet Jackson in the '90s - is back in a big way.
An 'It' bag meant Fendi's baguette to Carrie and Samantha - and it's still the ultimate.
Iman, wearing head-to-toe white tailoring complete with a string of pearls in 1990, nailed the ultimate party look if you don't want to appear like you're trying too hard.