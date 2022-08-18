The Most Nostalgic ’90s Fashion Trends That Are Probably In Your Wardrobe Right Now

Nineties fashion is officially having a moment, although perhaps 'moment' doesn't quite do it justice. A more suitable introduction would perhaps be to say that '90s style is having a wholehearted renaissance. All the supermodels/Insta-stars are wearing the tank tops, cargo pants, leather jackets, slip dresses, mom jeans and square-toed shoes that we last saw on Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Cindy Crawford in the '90s. And everywhere you look online, shops are trying to capitalise on our obsession with Rachel Green's boot-leg jeans or Moesha's tie-fronted cardigan. But, before you start filling your shopping basket with nostalgic pieces, here are the six items to dig out of your wardrobe first.