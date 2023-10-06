5 Easy Workwear Outfits To Try If You’re Out Of Ideas

It’s easy to look at your wardrobe and feel fatigued by the mere thought of fathoming a new workwear outfit. After all, it’s far to easy to reach for the failsafe (albeit often rather dull) combination of black trousers and a blouse. These days, there are less firm and fast rules around what’s inappropriate in the office. Bikinis and ballgowns are still off the table, but jeans and cosy knits have infiltrated this once suited and booted space.

That said, there is still quite the divide on how 'dressed up' you need to be in the office and with hybrid working alive and well for many of us - it's important to mark a distinction between WFH outfits and IRL office attire. Of course, some jobs will require a more practical approach but if you're simply after a few workwear outfit ideas to get you through the week - you've come to the right place.

So, from matching cardi-jumper combos, to pleated skirts and even office-friendly denim - here are 5 easy outfit ideas to try now...

1. A Matching Cardigan + Jumper

Knitwear but make it smart - a matching cardigan and sweater is an easy peasy workwear outfit that is just as comfy as it looks. Wear with tailored trousers and smart shoes (opt for a monk strap or loafer) and you're good to go.

Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

2. Opt For The Classics

It may sound obvious, but a great blazer will instantly ensure your outfit is workwear friendly. Then stick to the classics, a pair of grey trousers, a crisp white shirt and low block heels that you'll be able to wear all day are the building blocks of a great workwear outfit.

3. Upgrade Your Knitwear

Behold the power of a knit dress. Opt for loose fitting maxi lengths that will look super chic and require minimal effort when getting ready in a rush. Wear with leather flats and neat jewellery to finish everything off.

4. A Roll Neck + Pleated Skirt

A pleated skirt is a must have for this season, a smart silhouette this will always look neat as pin and boardroom ready. Add some colour with a bright bold roll neck. In colder months wear with long knee high boots for extra warmth for your commute.

5. Consider Smart Double Denim

If your office is denim friendly, then lean into it! Double denim is an easy win when time is tight in the morning - switch out your usual jeans for a denim maxi skirt and denim shirt combo to keep things looking smart.