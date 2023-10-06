  1. Home|
5 Easy Workwear Outfits To Try If You’re Out Of Ideas

For when you're all out of ideas.

workwear outfits
by Julia Harvey |
Updated
M&S cardigan workwear outfits
M&amp;S, Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan
M&S jumper workwear outfits
<meta charset="utf-8">M&amp;S, Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper
COS trousers workwear outfits
COS, Wide Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
max mara shoes workwear outfits
MaxMara, Leather Loafers With Strap
stories blazer workwear outfits
&amp; Other Stories, Black Tailored Blazer
uniqlo shirt workwear outfits
Uniqlo, Rayon Long Sleeve Shirt
river island shoes workwear outfits
River Island, Brown Print Block Heeled Court Shoes
H&M trousers workwear outfits
H&amp;M, Wide Tailored Trousers
free people dress workwear outfits
Free People, Brown Knit Maxi Dress
gold chain workwear outfits
Fallon, Ruth Curb-Chain 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace
mango ballet flats workwear outfits
Mango, Ballet Flats With Velvet Bow
reiss jumper workwear outfits
Reiss, Relaxed Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
zara skirt workwear outfits
Zara, ZW Collection Minimalist Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
M&S boots workwear outfits
M&amp;S, Leather Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
new look denim shirt workwear outfits
New Look, Blue Denim Oversized Overshirt
aligne denim skirt workwear outfits
Aligne, Greta Maxi Denim Skirt
arket heels workwear outfits
ARKET, Slingback Leather Pumps

It’s easy to look at your wardrobe and feel fatigued by the mere thought of fathoming a new workwear outfit. After all, it’s far to easy to reach for the failsafe (albeit often rather dull) combination of black trousers and a blouse. These days, there are less firm and fast rules around what’s inappropriate in the office. Bikinis and ballgowns are still off the table, but jeans and cosy knits have infiltrated this once suited and booted space.

That said, there is still quite the divide on how 'dressed up' you need to be in the office and with hybrid working alive and well for many of us - it's important to mark a distinction between WFH outfits and IRL office attire. Of course, some jobs will require a more practical approach but if you're simply after a few workwear outfit ideas to get you through the week - you've come to the right place.

So, from matching cardi-jumper combos, to pleated skirts and even office-friendly denim - here are 5 easy outfit ideas to try now...

1. A Matching Cardigan + Jumper

Knitwear but make it smart - a matching cardigan and sweater is an easy peasy workwear outfit that is just as comfy as it looks. Wear with tailored trousers and smart shoes (opt for a monk strap or loafer) and you're good to go.

workwear outfits
Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

1. M&amp;S, Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan

2. <meta charset="utf-8">M&amp;S, Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper

3. COS, Wide Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

4. MaxMara, Leather Loafers With Strap

2. Opt For The Classics

It may sound obvious, but a great blazer will instantly ensure your outfit is workwear friendly. Then stick to the classics, a pair of grey trousers, a crisp white shirt and low block heels that you'll be able to wear all day are the building blocks of a great workwear outfit.

workwear outfits
<meta charset="utf-8">Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

5. &amp; Other Stories, Black Tailored Blazer

6. Uniqlo, Rayon Long Sleeve Shirt

7. River Island, Brown Print Block Heeled Court Shoes

8. H&amp;M, Wide Tailored Trousers

3. Upgrade Your Knitwear

Behold the power of a knit dress. Opt for loose fitting maxi lengths that will look super chic and require minimal effort when getting ready in a rush. Wear with leather flats and neat jewellery to finish everything off.

workwear outfits cardigan
<meta charset="utf-8">Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

9. Free People, Brown Knit Maxi Dress

10. Fallon, Ruth Curb-Chain 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace

11. Mango, Ballet Flats With Velvet Bow

4. A Roll Neck + Pleated Skirt

A pleated skirt is a must have for this season, a smart silhouette this will always look neat as pin and boardroom ready. Add some colour with a bright bold roll neck. In colder months wear with long knee high boots for extra warmth for your commute.

workwear outfits
<meta charset="utf-8">Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

12. Reiss, Relaxed Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

13. Zara, ZW Collection Minimalist Asymmetric Pleated Skirt

14. M&amp;S, Leather Kitten Heel Knee High Boots

5. Consider Smart Double Denim

If your office is denim friendly, then lean into it! Double denim is an easy win when time is tight in the morning - switch out your usual jeans for a denim maxi skirt and denim shirt combo to keep things looking smart.

workwear outfits
<meta charset="utf-8">Paris Fashion Week ©Getty

15. New Look, Blue Denim Oversized Overshirt

16. Aligne, Greta Maxi Denim Skirt

17. ARKET, Slingback Leather Pumps

