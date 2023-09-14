Grazia’s Favourite Chanel Style Jackets To Shop Now And Wear Forever

From TikTok's penchant for viral Chanel-esque cardigans to the new Gabrielle Chanel. A Fashion Manifesto V&A exhibition (which, heads up, is fully booked all the way 'til January), Chanel fever is seemingly sweeping the nation. Whilst the iconic 2.55 quilted bag or chic CC pumps have always been top of sartorial wishlists far and wide, there's another designer staple that's had a renaissance of late: the Chanel jacket.

Though some lucky few may have an original hanging in their wardrobe, most of us are hitting the high street in search of that classic Chanel jacket aesthetic. Mango takes the lead, with plenty of options that hit the Chanel spot. Elsewhere, H&M's black and white take on the classic is another easy-to-wear option that nails the brief. A style that's stood the test of time - the original design dates back to the 1950s - this jacket style will withstand numerous wardrobe cycles. Whatever your budget may be, look out for quality fabrics in shades that will pair with plenty of pieces already in your closet to ensure maximum wearability.