Grazia’s Favourite Chanel Style Jackets To Shop Now And Wear Forever

A jacket that will never go out of style.

From TikTok's penchant for viral Chanel-esque cardigans to the new Gabrielle Chanel. A Fashion Manifesto V&A exhibition (which, heads up, is fully booked all the way 'til January), Chanel fever is seemingly sweeping the nation. Whilst the iconic 2.55 quilted bag or chic CC pumps have always been top of sartorial wishlists far and wide, there's another designer staple that's had a renaissance of late: the Chanel jacket.

Jess evans chanel style jacket
Jess Evans, Grazia Bookings Editor

Though some lucky few may have an original hanging in their wardrobe, most of us are hitting the high street in search of that classic Chanel jacket aesthetic. Mango takes the lead, with plenty of options that hit the Chanel spot. Elsewhere, H&M's black and white take on the classic is another easy-to-wear option that nails the brief. A style that's stood the test of time - the original design dates back to the 1950s - this jacket style will withstand numerous wardrobe cycles. Whatever your budget may be, look out for quality fabrics in shades that will pair with plenty of pieces already in your closet to ensure maximum wearability.

For a 2023 vibe, pair yours with wide-leg jeans and a long-sleeve white top for a more contemporary take, or, opt for the full tweed aesthetic, and consider the matching mini skirt and tweed jacket combo. So, if you're on the hunt for a Chanel style jacket, here are our favourites so far...

SHOP: The Best Chanel Style Jackets

1. H&amp;M, Checked Bouclé Jacket

H&M
Price: £37.99

www2.hm.com

H&M

2. Mango, Pocket Tweed Jacket

mango chanel style jacket
Price: £79.99

shop.mango.com

mango chanel style jacket

3. Anine Bing, Frayed Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket

anine bing chanel style jacket
Price: £450

www.net-a-porter.com

anine bing chanel style jacket

4. Mango, Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons

mango chanel style jacket
Price: £79.99

shop.mango.com

mango chanel style jacket

5. River Island, Black Boucle Diamante Collar Blazer

river island chanel style jacket
Price: £90

www.riverisland.com

river island chanel style jacket

6. Hush, Collarless Boucle Jacket

hush chanel style jacket
Price: £129

www.hush-uk.com

hush chanel style jacket

8. Self-Portrait, Cropped Crystal Embellished Tweed Blazer

self portrait chanel style jacket
Price: £430

www.net-a-porter.com

self portrait chanel style jacket
