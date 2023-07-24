All The Ibiza Outfits You’ll Want To Copy On Your Holiday This Year

If you’re looking for a fun holiday spot, Ibiza is always a firm favourite. If you’re wanting to party, the island has some of the most renown clubs in the world. Prefer to chill? The north side is a tropical paradise with white sandy beaches. So what’s not to love? And don't get us started on the clothes. Ibiza outfits can range from beach cover-ups to boob tubes, minidresses to maxi skirts.
No matter your vibe, we guarantee you’ll find a part you'll most likely want to visit year after year. And if you're already an avid fan, you'll know all about its charm. Of course, whatever your plans when you're there, we'll help plan your outfits. If you’re heading to a club, practically everyone will be wearing trainers – most likely with shorts and a vest or bikini top. If your plans involve daytime strolls in the sun in the quieter parts, expect to rely on linen dresses, cool co-ords and a straw bag to carry all the beach essentials. And if you take any holiday destination as an opportunity to show off your very best outfits, rest assured it’s also a place to get dressed up around the clock.
Wear A Strapless Top With A Maxi Skirt For Shopping
We can always rely on Monikh to deliver the goods when it comes to summer (and spring, autumn and winter outfit ideas, for that matter), but it’s her holiday outfits we’re most interesting in for the purpose of Ibiza outfits. Here, the style insider adds two key pieces together – a bandeau top with a maxi skirt. Keeping it fuss-free, a pair of platform sandals and a straw bag is all it take to pull the look seamlessly together. You could definitely wear this on a stroll around Ibiza Town's shops.
1. COS, Textured Bandeau Top
Ibiza outfits wouldn't be complete without this summer's hero top: a stretchy boob tube. [COS'
2. COS, The High-Slit Maxi Pencil Skirt
A maxi pencil skirt might not sound particularly wearable but you just wait until you slip this
Try Out The Parachute Trouser Trend For A Night Out
If you think you’ll be going out-out until the early hours some nights, Ellie Delphine has an outfit that is equal parts comfy and stylish. Continuing the love for all things Y2K, the parachute trousers are the puffier nylon version of the cargo pant. The style star keeps it dance-appropriate with chunky trainers and a mesh top. For Ibiza outfits, we’re not sure we would risk taking that dreamy bag on a night out so opt for a half moon cross-body instead.
3. Arket, Linen-Blend Cargo Trousers
Description
Your Ibiza outfits aren't complete with a crisp pair of cargo pants or parachute trousers. Arket's
4. Totême, Organic Cotton Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
Description
We also love this ever-so-slightly sheer pair from Totême, which are perfect for buttoning up over
Add A Sheer Dress Over Your Swimwear For Evening
Sheer dresses were on the runways, and later filtered through to high street brands. Make like Lucy Williams and throw one over a bikini to take your swimwear through to evening territory with minimal effort.
5. Rotate Birger Christensen, Kwamie Crochet Beach Cover-Up
Description
Rotate Birger Christensen's crochet cover-up is currently on sale for £98.
6. Monikh X Faithfull The Brand, Sintra Fringed Macramé Cotton Dress
Description
Monikh Dale has impeccable summer taste, which is all the more reason to shop her collaboration
7. Skims, Warp Knit Cover-Up Long Sleeve Dress
Description
If you want to turn heads for all the right reasons by the pool, it's got to be this mesh-effect
Grab A Shirt In A Few Sizes Up For The Beach
If you plan on spending endless hours by the ocean, we suggest copying this outfit Deborah has put together. Grab your shirt in a few sizes up for an oversized fit and opt for a stretchy – easy to pop on – shorts. A bucket hat will not only be a key Ibiza accessory, it’s also a secret hack to hiding unwashed salted beach hair. And it’ll protect you from the sun, too.
8. Marie Marot X J.Crew, Cotton Poplin Shirt
Description
This cotton poplin shirt is the cool-girl alternative to a kaftan this beach season.
9. With Nothing Underneath, The Weekend Hemp Shirt
Description
With Nothing Underneath has the widest selection of shirting at affordable prices.
Wear A Mini For Dinner Plans
If you’re heading out for drinks in Playa d'en Bossa or just a fancy beach-side dinner, go for a mini dress. This cute halter version with mule heels and mirror shades gives Sienna’s outfit a retro feel. If you stick to a no-heels rule on holiday then this would look equally as good with strappy sandals or trainers.
10. Aya Muse, Pora Halter-Neck Minidress
Description
Aya Muse's knitted halter-neck dress screams Ibiza!
11. H&M, Flared-Skirt Jersey Dress
Description
H&M's jersey dress looks a little like the naked number worn by Carrie Bradshaw.
Rely On The White Dress For Sunshine Strolls
For summer, the white dress takes centre stage – mini, midi or maxi, you can’t fail. Imani goes for a midi linen style and gives it edge with a pair of '90s sunnies and those sell-out New Balance 550s. Psst, this colour has sold out but Arket and ASOS both have new colourways of the cult trainers.
12. Ganni, Poplin Midi Dress
Description
For city strolls when the weather is set to sweltering, try this poplin midi dress from Ganni,