The Best Concert Outfits Whatever Your Music Taste

We all love a good concert, right? Whatever your music taste, there's nothing quite like being in a room, arena, or even a field, singing along to your favourite band and having a good old knees up. Whether you're the queen of pop, prefer some something with a heavier baseline or are a self-confessed 'punk princess' (hello, Kourtneycore) it's all about getting into the spirit and leaning into your style. However, if you're stuck with what to wear here are some tried and tested outfit ideas and top tips of what to wear, whatever your style. Concert outfits = sorted.

Comfort Is Key

If you're going to be dancing around all night long or standing up for a long period of time, just remember: comfort is key to concert outfits. Yes, those stiletto boots look v gorgeous but over two hours stood in heels? No thank you. Be sure to opt for your favourite pair of trusty boots, trainers or general flat comfortable shoes. Top-tip: always steer clear of sandals if you want to avoid trampled toes.

1. ASOS Design, Anya Chunky Lace Boots Buy now Description It is always boot season! This pair has a lace up front, a zip on the side, and a pull tab all for ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

It's All About The Jacket

If you dream of donning a leather biker and channelling your inner (dare we say) 'rock chick' persona, then now is the time. Is there anything cooler than the nonchalant uniform of a tee, jeans, sunglasses and leather jacket? In my opinion, no. It screams 'I'm with the band' whilst not looking try-hard. For a 2023 take, try a moto jacket.

2. Iets Frans, Rowan Faux Moto Sport Jacket Buy now Description A cool statement piece to jazz up your wardrobe! Very similar to Maya Jama's. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Stay Cool

We're talking temperature wise. Music venues can be HOT, so make sure you're wearing layers that are easy to shed. A go-to formula of a denim jacket and a mini, midi or maxi dress is a tried and tested outfit. If you're not into dresses, try loose cargo pants and a crop top or T-shirt, the perfect boogie-friendly duo. If it's a pretty rowdy crowd you don't want to be worrying about ruining your favourite outfit, be sure to avoid any dry clean-only situations.

3. Reformation, Muse Tee Buy now Description A cute tee will pull together any outfit. Pair this with a denim skirt or cargo pants. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. H&M, Parachute Pants Buy now Description You can't go wrong with parachute pants. This pair is nicely oversized. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Boden, Rigid Denim Jacket Buy now Description A denim jacket is something we probably all have in our wardrobes. If not, this one from Boden is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Have Some Fun With It

Music is all about self-expression. Concerts are where people come to enjoy themselves so be sure to have some fun with your outfit.

6. Asta Resort, Natalia Mini Sequin Dress, Azalea Sequin Buy now Description You can't go wrong with some sparkle. If you're looking for a dress that says 'I'm here, enter,' ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now