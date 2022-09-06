Clueless Outfits: The Best Fashion Moments From Our Favourite Film From The ’90s

26 years ago, Clueless landed in cinemas. It may feel like only yesterday, given how often the film is referenced, particularly in relation to the fashion. Because Cher Horowitz, she of the yellow plaid skirt suits, the knee-high stockings, the virtual wardrobe and the best one-liners in the business, is the definition of '90s wardrobe goals for a whole generation.

There are many, many reasons why the film is one of the most-viewed – and most quotable - on Netflix. The #squadgoals. Any scene with the couple of the decade: Dionne and Murray. The Paul Rudd-effect, making us all question the sense of a bad boy fling in favour of the ‘nice guy’. And it was adapted from Jane Austen’s Emma. So there's that. But it is the '90s wardrobe magic in the movie that holds a special place in our hearts, reminding us all that you can never have too many tartan co-ords. May we always be as stylish as this crowd…