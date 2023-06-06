  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Outfit Ideas

Yes You Can Wear Head-To-Toe Black In Summer – Here’s Some Outfit Inspiration

It's the fastest way to look chic.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Three
by Harriet Davey |
Posted on

It's officially summer from 21 June, and even though the weather might not always be playing ball, we can't help but get excited for a new season of outfits. We're fully ready to swish around in a linen dress and bare legs, leaving the house with just a jacket and eating al fresco. And yes of course we're looking forward to wearing white, pastels and every fresh new-season shade as much as the rest of them, but black will always have a place in our wardrobes – no matter the season.

Because we all know black outfits never fail, we're here to show you how to wear the classic colour for every day of the week during the year's hottest season. Whether it's trying out the pleated skirt trend or elevating your favourite tank top, keep going for endless outfit inspiration.

Try Out A Pleated Skirt

Street Style - September 2022 - New York Fashion Week
©Getty

We've told you how pleated – mini or midi – skirts are key for summer, and Aimee Songs agrees. We love how the style insider has worn hers with tall Western boots and a cute waistcoat and jacket co-ord. You'll definitely want to screenshot this one to copy later.

1. Teija, Asymmetric Pleated Skirt

Teija, Asymmetric Pleated Skirt

Buy now

Description

If you're opting for a midi length skirt, Teija's asymmetric style is bang on the money.

Teija, Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Invest In A Bandeau Dress

Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
©Getty

The fact is, the black dress is the most versatile and loyal item you can own. Going to dinner? Wear a black dress with heels. Heading into the office? Wear a black dress with chunky sandals. The list goes on, but we love how influencer Caroline Daur keeps her bandeau style (a key trend this season) smart with a classic camel coat and statement, yet sleek, accessories.

2. Reformation, Safiya Knit Dress

Reformation, Safiya Knit Dress

Buy now

Description

A Y2K special - the bandeau dress - is back in a big way for summer 2023.

Reformation, Safiya Knit Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Go Top-To-Toe Tonal

Salvatore Ferragamo - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
©Getty

When we talk about tonal outfits, we often mean beige, cream and tan, but black can still be added to the mix. Basically it just means any colour worn head-to-toe, and model Paloma Elsesser gives the look an edge by wearing interesting separates all together. The ultimate cute yet casual outfit.

3. Chinti &amp; Parker, Wool-Cashmere Crew Sweater

Chinti & Parker, Wool-Cashmere Crew Sweater

Buy now

Description

It always pays to have some summer-appropriate knitwear on hand when the weather takes a turn.

Chinti & Parker, Wool-Cashmere Crew Sweater
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. The Frankie Shop, Hailey High-Rise Denim Cargo Pants

The Frankie Shop, Hailey High-Rise Denim Cargo Pants

Buy now

Description

Cargo pants are the new jeans, especially if you buy yours in classic black instead of khaki.

The Frankie Shop, Hailey High-Rise Denim Cargo Pants
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Match Your Jacket To Your Top

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2022
©Getty

Co-ordinating your top half is an easy styling trick that makes any outfit look polished. Model Elsa Hosk illustrates our point perfectly in this black polo neck and biker jacket combo with the skirt of the moment: a denim maxi. The belt, top-handle bag and court heels (a similar pair to the ones you wore on a night out in 2012) makes it the ideal bottomless brunch look.

Never Underestimate A Suit

Street Style - Berlin - April, 2022
©Getty

A trouser suit can be worn together or as separates and can be dressed up or down no matter your plans. An easy way to wear it for work or the weekend is with trainers, a white tee and classic accessories. Equally, you could easily pack a pair of heels and a cami top in your bag if you're heading out.

5. By Malene Birger, Porter Blazer

By Malene Birger, Porter Blazer

Buy now

Description

By Malene Birger's blazer and shorts combo is the sharpest way to do two-piece tailoring this

By Malene Birger, Porter Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. By Malene Birger, Povilla High-Waisted Shorts

By Malene Birger, Povilla High-Waisted Shorts

Buy now
By Malene Birger, Povilla High-Waisted Shorts
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Wear A Blazer As A Top

Street Style - Day 2 - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
©Getty

A capsule wardrobe classic, the humble black blazer can be worn so many ways. We love how this street-styler has buttoned it up as a top but kept it laidback with cargo pants. Of course, Prada pumps give it that put together look we expect to see during fashion month.

7. Weekday, Isa Linen Mix Blazer

Weekday, Isa Linen Mix Blazer

Buy now

Description

Weekday's single-breasted blazer would look fabulous paired with fluid trousers.

Weekday, Isa Linen Mix Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Add A Bright Skirt To Your Black Basics

Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023
©Getty

The vest top will be worn on heavy rotation all season, so make sure to snap them up in all colourways. When it comes to black, you can wear it with literally any colour but we love how creative Tamu McPherson wears hers with an A-line skirt (a mini trend right now) and timeless accessories.

8. Everlane, The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank

Everlane, The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank

Buy now

Description

Nicole Richie swears by the organic cotton tank tops from Everlane - and so do we.

Everlane, The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. COS, The Flared Silk Skirt

COS, The Flared Silk Skirt

Buy now

Description

COS' silk skirt will be the lynchpin in your minimalist summer wardrobe.

COS, The Flared Silk Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us