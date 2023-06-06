Yes You Can Wear Head-To-Toe Black In Summer – Here’s Some Outfit Inspiration

It's officially summer from 21 June, and even though the weather might not always be playing ball, we can't help but get excited for a new season of outfits. We're fully ready to swish around in a linen dress and bare legs, leaving the house with just a jacket and eating al fresco. And yes of course we're looking forward to wearing white, pastels and every fresh new-season shade as much as the rest of them, but black will always have a place in our wardrobes – no matter the season.

Because we all know black outfits never fail, we're here to show you how to wear the classic colour for every day of the week during the year's hottest season. Whether it's trying out the pleated skirt trend or elevating your favourite tank top, keep going for endless outfit inspiration.

Try Out A Pleated Skirt

We've told you how pleated – mini or midi – skirts are key for summer, and Aimee Songs agrees. We love how the style insider has worn hers with tall Western boots and a cute waistcoat and jacket co-ord. You'll definitely want to screenshot this one to copy later.

Teija, Asymmetric Pleated Skirt - If you're opting for a midi length skirt, Teija's asymmetric style is bang on the money.

Invest In A Bandeau Dress

The fact is, the black dress is the most versatile and loyal item you can own. Going to dinner? Wear a black dress with heels. Heading into the office? Wear a black dress with chunky sandals. The list goes on, but we love how influencer Caroline Daur keeps her bandeau style (a key trend this season) smart with a classic camel coat and statement, yet sleek, accessories.

Reformation, Safiya Knit Dress - A Y2K special - the bandeau dress - is back in a big way for summer 2023.

Go Top-To-Toe Tonal

When we talk about tonal outfits, we often mean beige, cream and tan, but black can still be added to the mix. Basically it just means any colour worn head-to-toe, and model Paloma Elsesser gives the look an edge by wearing interesting separates all together. The ultimate cute yet casual outfit.

Chinti & Parker, Wool-Cashmere Crew Sweater - It always pays to have some summer-appropriate knitwear on hand when the weather takes a turn.

The Frankie Shop, Hailey High-Rise Denim Cargo Pants - Cargo pants are the new jeans, especially if you buy yours in classic black instead of khaki.

Match Your Jacket To Your Top

Co-ordinating your top half is an easy styling trick that makes any outfit look polished. Model Elsa Hosk illustrates our point perfectly in this black polo neck and biker jacket combo with the skirt of the moment: a denim maxi. The belt, top-handle bag and court heels (a similar pair to the ones you wore on a night out in 2012) makes it the ideal bottomless brunch look.

Never Underestimate A Suit

A trouser suit can be worn together or as separates and can be dressed up or down no matter your plans. An easy way to wear it for work or the weekend is with trainers, a white tee and classic accessories. Equally, you could easily pack a pair of heels and a cami top in your bag if you're heading out.

By Malene Birger, Porter Blazer - By Malene Birger's blazer and shorts combo is the sharpest way to do two-piece tailoring this

Wear A Blazer As A Top

A capsule wardrobe classic, the humble black blazer can be worn so many ways. We love how this street-styler has buttoned it up as a top but kept it laidback with cargo pants. Of course, Prada pumps give it that put together look we expect to see during fashion month.

Weekday, Isa Linen Mix Blazer - Weekday's single-breasted blazer would look fabulous paired with fluid trousers.

Add A Bright Skirt To Your Black Basics

The vest top will be worn on heavy rotation all season, so make sure to snap them up in all colourways. When it comes to black, you can wear it with literally any colour but we love how creative Tamu McPherson wears hers with an A-line skirt (a mini trend right now) and timeless accessories.

Everlane, The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank - Nicole Richie swears by the organic cotton tank tops from Everlane - and so do we.