The Crown’s Costume Designers Reveal The Real Story Behind Creating Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress

Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress, as it came to be known, was quite simply the ultimate LBD. The year was 1994. She was separated from Prince Charles, as he was then, although the couple would only divorce in 1996, and the occasion was a gala at the Serpentine Gallery. Princess Diana arrived wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-flashing skirt by Christina Stambolian. It was a history-making look - one that would be the strongest visual symbol of her post-separation style - and was worn on the very night that her future ex-husband admitted to adultery on TV. And according to the costume designers of The Crown, Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, it was an outfit that created a certain amount of 'pressure' for the team.

Like Princess Diana's wedding dress, it was about honouring the original designer, while acknowledging that with these historic outfits that millions of people remember so clearly your work will be under the microscope. 'I always feel bad about saying this but it's where we have the least creative license,' says Sidonie. According to Amy, it was the department's pattern-cutter who had the difficult job of working out, for example, where you even have the opening on that kind of dress, one which has an intricate crusted bodice and is draped with delicate chiffon.

©Getty

The fit was obviously crucial, which involved, 'working it and sculpting it to Elizabeth [ Debicki's ] body, not Diana's, because obviously physically they're different,' says Sidonie. It's times like that when they became aware of the potential for criticism. 'You're doing a direct comparison. You're suddenly going, who wore it better? Elizabeth, Diana. And that's not what we want to do at all.' There's also the technical aspect to take into consideration. 'Elizabeth's torso is different to Diana's. So it's how do we make that longer.'

Another interesting point was the colour. Apart from showing the royals in mourning, they hadn't really used black as a colour in the costumes. 'It's kind of representing the death of a marriage, the move away from the palace, and then the rebirth of this independent woman, finding her own voice and becoming even like more of that legendary fashion icon on her own,' says Sidonie.