The Crown Costume Designers’ Favourite Outfit Didn’t Make The Final Cut

Block out your weekend (and hope that the weather forecast is rain). The Crown season five drops tomorrow and, set in the tumultuous period of the '90s, it's guaranteed to give good drama. It's also, of course, guaranteed to give good costumes. Elizabeth Debicki is stepping into the shoes of Princess Diana - and has already been pictured wearing some of her most iconic outfits (see: the 'revenge' dress as a prime example). But interestingly, it wasn't one of her outfits that became the stand-out favourite of the show's costume designer duo, Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts.

That honour went to a look worn by Wallis Simpson, played by The Capture's Lia Williams, which actually didn't make the final cut: a velvet dressing gown. The director of episode three, Alex Gabassi, wanted to convey a sense of her inhabiting the house. 'It's almost as if, is she already a ghost? Is she dying or is she already dead?' says Sidonie. That's when the pair started talking about the idea of a house coat. 'It's just something that she's lived in,' explains Sidonie. 'It feels very kind of worn.'

They managed to find the perfect marble-effect fabric. 'It absolutely makes her kind of go into the walls,' says Sidonie, who said that it was one of the most creative experiences for the costume department. 'Maybe it was too unusual because you will never see that moment.'

Of course, there are plenty of other outfits to look forward to. But if you want to see this one, Amy Roberts says there's only thing for it: 'You could all write in and request it.'