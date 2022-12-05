Harry Styles’ Favourite Designer Just Won At The Fashion Awards

If you haven't heard of the fashion label S.S. Daley by then here's what you need to know. Picking up the BFC Foundation Award at this years Fashion Awards, the designer has already gained a cult following, but, one of its most famous fans? Yes, that's right, it's only Harry Styles. Heard of him? Great. Remember the time he wore a boater hat blooming with dried flowers and peacock feathers? I believe he was standing in front of the sea, his arms outstretched, with this work of art perched on top of those famous (and, no doubt, perfectly sea-salted) waves for his video, Golden. Well, everything he was wearing was by Steven Stokey Daley. The Liverpudlian designer launched his brand just a few years ago in 2020 - and believes in 'championing quality and frivolity whilst maintaining ecological integrity'.

Styles is a fan - so are Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, The Crown's original Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Eddie Reymayne. What all four have in common is their stylist - Harry Lambert - who has been a huge champion of Daley, styling more than one of his clients in the designer's famous duck cardigan (Google it). Sir Ian McKellen also wore one of his silk robes for an editorial in The Observer Magazine (Daley, a former member of the National Youth Member, was chuffed).

©Getty

As well as tonight's award at The Fashion Awards, where he took home the BFC Foundation Award, Daley was also the winner of this year's LVMH Prize. 2022 has been a stellar year for the brand, which prides itself on handcrafting each of its garments out of sustainable materials in the UK. Each piece has a sense of humour and a point of view, inspired, as they are, by things like the love letters between Vita Sackville-West, the poet and writer, and Violet Trefusis.