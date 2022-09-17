The TV Talent Bringing Small Screen Style To London Fashion Week

TV shows and serious style tend to go hand and hand these days (in no particular order: Killing Eve, Insecure, And Just Like That, The Crown...), but at this season's London Fashion Week, stars of the small screen pretty much owned the front rows. At S.S. Daley, it was like being at the after-party of the BAFTA TV Awards. Anna Maxwell Martin - who you'll either know from her hysterical/chilling/moving performances in Motherland/Line of Duty/North & South - wore a mutton-sleeved white blouse with wide-leg trousers. Dan Levy, who's joining the cast of Sex Education, paired his signature specs with a duck-printed trench coat. And then there was It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells, the only person who could wear the same cardigan as Harry Styles - and actually give him a run for his money. At Huishan Zhang, Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel, looked every bit as regal as her on-screen alter ego. Keep scrolling for all the small screen style stars at LFW.
SEE: The TV Stars At London Fashion Week
Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin made a (very convincing) case for wide-leg trousers at S.S. Daley.
Dan Levy, who's joining the cast of Sex Education, looked too cool for school at S.S. Daley.
As Industry hits our screens for the second season, expect to see a lot more of Harry Lawtey.
Don't recognise Maxim Baldry? You soon will because he's starring in one of autumn's biggest blockbuster productions: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
If anyone can take the cardigan crown from Harry Styles, it's Callum Scott Howells - last seen breaking our hearts with his performance in It's a Sin.
Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, appeared looking as majestic as ever at Huishan Zhang.
Top Boy's Saffron Hocking wore pretty leather pleats for Huishan Zhang.
Last seen on Call the Midwife, Leonie Elliott made us want to pair an elongated corset with some baggy jeans ASAP.
Lolly Adefope, one of the breakout stars of Shrill, wore hot pink ruffles for Molly Goddard.
Star of RuPaul's Drag Race, Aquaria, wore a fabulous and frayed tweed dress on the front row at Dilara Findikoglu.