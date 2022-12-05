  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

See The Most Fabulous Red Carpet Moments From The Fashion Awards 2022

You won't be disappointed.

The 2022 Fashion Awards Ashley Graham
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

The most fabulous stars in fashion flock, once again, to the Royal Albert Hall to attend The Fashion Awards 2022. Despite the icy temperatures of a wintery London evening, the red carpet is braced and ready to go. And we are expecting some serious sartorial red-carpet moments (with puffer-coats ready and waiting in the wings.)

After a year of ups and downs in the world of fashion, both fans and taste-makers from far and wide will gather, once again, for the annual Fashion Awards 2022, ready to celebrate some of this years best fashion moments and the people who made them.

Whilst we wait with bated breath to see who is crowned Designer of the Year or which beauty will scoop the coveted Model of the Year award, sit back and enjoy from of the best red-carpet moments from The Fashion Awards 2022.

Gallery

SEE: The Fashion Awards 2022 Best Red Carpet Moments

The Fashion Awards Jodie Turner-Smith
1 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Stormzy
2 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Alexa Chung
3 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Paloma Elsesser
4 of 44
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty

The Fashion Awards 2022 Leomie Anderson
5 of 44

Dina Asher-Smith The Fashion Awards 2022
6 of 44
CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole

The Fashion Awards 2022 Adut Akech
7 of 44
CREDIT: Getty

The Fashion Awards 2022 Naomi Campbell
8 of 44

The Fashion Awards Leigh-Anne Pinnock
9 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Winnie Harlow
10 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Tom Daley
11 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards, Suki Waterhouse
12 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Sabrina Elba
13 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Poppy Delevingne
14 of 44

The Fashion Awards, Jourdan Dunn
15 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Lily James
16 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Rita Ora
17 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Christine Quinn
18 of 44

The Fashion Awards Ashley Graham
19 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Florence Pugh
20 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Lila Moss
21 of 44
CREDIT: David M. Benett

The Fashion Awards 2022 Georgia May Jagger
22 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Simone Ashley
23 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Laura Whitmore
24 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Erin O'Connor
25 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Paloma Faith
26 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
27 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 - Romeo Beckham
28 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Mia Regan
29 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 FKA twigs
30 of 44

The Fashion Awards James McAvoy
31 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards Ellie Bamber
32 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards 2022 Maya Jama
33 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Tilda Swinton
34 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Shygirl
35 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
36 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Munroe Bergdorf
37 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Jesse Mei Li
38 of 44

Lady Amelia Windsor The Fashion Awards
39 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Fashion Awards, raye
40 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Raven Smith and Miquita Oliver The Fashion Awards 2022
41 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 Yomi Adegoke
42 of 44

The Fashion Awards 2022 jessica wang
43 of 44

Caroline Rush The Fashion Awards red carpet
44 of 44
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

READ MORE: You’ve Got To See Florence Pugh’s Outfit At The British Independent Film Awards

READ MORE: A New Exhibition Takes You Inside The World Of Bulgari’s Iconic Serpenti

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us