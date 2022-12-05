See The Most Fabulous Red Carpet Moments From The Fashion Awards 2022

The most fabulous stars in fashion flock, once again, to the Royal Albert Hall to attend The Fashion Awards 2022. Despite the icy temperatures of a wintery London evening, the red carpet is braced and ready to go. And we are expecting some serious sartorial red-carpet moments (with puffer-coats ready and waiting in the wings.)

After a year of ups and downs in the world of fashion, both fans and taste-makers from far and wide will gather, once again, for the annual Fashion Awards 2022, ready to celebrate some of this years best fashion moments and the people who made them.

Whilst we wait with bated breath to see who is crowned Designer of the Year or which beauty will scoop the coveted Model of the Year award, sit back and enjoy from of the best red-carpet moments from The Fashion Awards 2022.