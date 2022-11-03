HA HA HA: Harry Styles x Gucci Has Just Arrived – Shop The Full Collection Now

In honour of Harry and Gucci creative director Alessandro's long-time friendship, the pair have joined forces to design, 'a collection born from a creative relationship that self-generates from amusement and ends with the tangibility of a product' - we give you: Gucci HA HA HA. So named after the expression ‘hahaha,’ with which Michele and Styles have ended their text messages to each other for years. Someone add me to that WhatsApp group.

The collection, revealed in Milan during Men's Fashion Week, is full of vintage-inspired silhouettes and impeccable tailoring coupled with playful 'Styles-esque' motifs of grumpy teddy bear prints, leaping lambs, love hearts, and of course: cherries (Harry's 2nd album Fine Line featured a song named 'Cherry', reportedly written in an ode to ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe). Styles’ first official fashion foray is unapologetically Gucci, and even sans-pearl necklaces, and pussy-bow blouses, it’s easy to spot the Harry influence that runs throughout the collection.

Michele, who is accredited to the transformation of Harry's style from a beanie-wearing-boy-band-member to fashion's newest darling, explained the inception of the project: 'The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone, I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe‘ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions. We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.'

When did Harry Styles start wearing Gucci?

Gucci Harry Styles, Harry Styles Gucci, the two are almost inseparable. And while Alessandro didn't meet Styles, former member of One Direction, until the time he released his first solo album in 2017, the pop-star quickly became a long-term muse for the designer. Harry has worn Gucci on the red carpet for years, even featuring in the fashion house's fall 2018 tailoring collection video (shot in a fish-and-chip shop in North London) and a 2019 fragrance campaign alongside designer Harris Reed - but some of singer/songwriter/actor Style's most notable looks of late have been his Gucci-clad tour wardrobe. For his most recent tour, entitled Love On Tour, Harry donned custom love-heart-emblazoned overalls to perform at Wembley Stadium - and the kitsch print seems to have made its way into HA HA HA, too, in the form of footwear and a pyjama suit.

Although the collection is awash with vividly-patterned pieces, the result, according to Gucci is serious: 'Harry has a very clear and precise point of view, on top of great instinct and he chooses his clothes with much care,' says Michele. 'The idea of this capsule is banal in its simplicity, and it’s an act of love, but it has value, it’s sophisticated and we paid a lot of attention to fabrics and sartorial details. It was a lighthearted activity and easy with this kind of relationship.

When is the Harry Styles x Gucci Collection available to shop?

The collection, which is a one-off, will be in stores in October, and Michele believes it will attract not only Styles fans but also 'anyone who has a passion for clothes.' We're sold.

Shop the full Gucci HA HA HA collection here: