The Best Florence Pugh Outfits Because The Woman Knows How To Work A Red Carpet

Florence Pugh's red carpet signature is simple: attitude. With a helping hand from Valentino - along with the excellent taste of her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with the likes of Lily James, Gemma Chan and Simone Ashley - Pugh has become one-to-watch. Her 2022 take on fairy tale dressing - see this weekend's look at the BFI London Film Festival; a salmon pink gown with a fabulous feather train - is always playful and always unexpected. She never shies away from a sheer moment - see below for two sensational 'dare-to-bare' episodes - and loves, I mean loves, a platform. Keep scrolling for the best outfits from Florence Pugh.
SEE: The Best Florence Pugh Outfits
Another red carpet premiere - this time for The Wonder - another stunning gown by Valentino Haute Couture.
This Valentino Haute Couture gown was the star's choice for the Venice International Film Festival. With its shimmering train - and tantalisingly sheer tulle - it was one of the best in show.
Pugh contrasted her modern princess dress - Valentino Haute Couture, naturally - with slicked-back locks, rose-gold eyeshadow and a natural lip.
At the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Pugh stunned in a little black dress (with a train-themed twist) by Caroline Herrera.
At Cartier's Studio 7, a portrait exhibition celebrating the house's seven most iconic works, Pugh is dressed in Khaite's LRD - the LBD's bolder, younger sister.
Appearing at the premiere of the Black Widow, Pugh wore a sexy, black bespoke ensemble by Miu Miu.
For the premiere of Don't Look Up, Pugh brought back animal print in a zebra-striped trench coat from Valentino.
The actor looked edgy yet elegant this black lace co-ord set by Emilia Wickstead. The sheer gloves? Sensational.
Looking loved up in red Ulyana Sergeenko, the actor paved the way for another '80s revival of ruffles and shoulder pads at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.
At the 2020 Oscars, Pugh shakes it up in a full teal look by Louis Vuitton.
Pugh brings us back to the '80s in a voluminous, hot pink cape with bold shoulders from Dries Van Noten x Christian Lacroix Spring 2020.
Solidifying her role as Hollywood’s Golden Girl, Pugh chose this scalloped and sequinned gown at the after-party of the 2020 Oscars. Custom-made, slinky and ultra-sexy.
Sparkling in Prada, and bedazzled Jimmy Choos, Pugh re-defines glam at the Critics Choice Awards 2020.