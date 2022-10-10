The Best Florence Pugh Outfits Because The Woman Knows How To Work A Red Carpet

Florence Pugh's red carpet signature is simple: attitude. With a helping hand from Valentino - along with the excellent taste of her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with the likes of Lily James, Gemma Chan and Simone Ashley - Pugh has become one-to-watch. Her 2022 take on fairy tale dressing - see this weekend's look at the BFI London Film Festival; a salmon pink gown with a fabulous feather train - is always playful and always unexpected. She never shies away from a sheer moment - see below for two sensational 'dare-to-bare' episodes - and loves, I mean loves, a platform. Keep scrolling for the best outfits from Florence Pugh.