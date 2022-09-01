Kim Kardashian Stars In The New Balenciaga Campaign

by Laura Antonia Jordan, Natalie Hammond and Hannah Banks-Walker |

Of Course Kim Kardashian Is The Star of Balenciaga's New Campaign

Demna’s AW22 Balenciaga collection – where models trudged across a wind and snow-swept tundra – was one of the most talked about shows of the season. Now he has scooped brand loyalist Kim Kardashian (who else?) – who also walked in July’s couture show, alongside the likes of Christine Quinn and Nicole Kidman – to star in the collection’s campaign, shot by Berlin-based photographer Daniel Koché.

George Clooney Reaches New Heights With Omega

George Clooney has a long history with Omega. Not only did he first start working with the Swiss watch brand 20 years ago, but his father also wore one of their designs (‘the epitome of class’ according to the Oscar winner). His latest Omega engagement? Heading to Switzerland, and up to an altitude of 2,200 metres, to celebrate this year’s Omega Masters golf tournament.

Your Favourite Scandi High-Street Brand, Arket, Celebrates 5 Years

What did we do before Arket? Honestly, we can’t remember. Since arriving on Oxford Street in 2017, it has established itself as a high-street power player and a go-to for luxe-yet-affordable pieces. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Arket is celebrating in suitably chic style with the release of its new Archetypes 2017 – 2022 capsule. Reissuing and reinterpreting some of its hero designs from the archive, including the crew neck tees and denim everyone seems to have in their wardrobe.

The CÎROC Iconic Ball Celebrates 50 Years Of UK Pride

Half of century of UK Pride. A moment that calls for serious celebration, which is exactly what happened last night at legendary club, KOKO. The occasion was the inaugural CÎROC Iconic Ball, where queer creativity, joy and unity took centre stage as five 'Houses' - a group of people who compete at balls and are presided over by a 'Mother' - battled it out, honouring key moments in LGBTQ+ history. Hosted by Jack Mizrahi, House Ballroom legend, and attended by leading lights such as Mel C, Jade Thirlwall, Jourdan Dunn, Julien McDonald, Pam Hogg and Charles Jeffrey, the event supported Not A Phase, a charity that works to create safe and affirming spaces for trans+ and gender-non-conforming (TGNC) communities nationwide.

The British Fashion Council Releases New Critical Report Analysing Diversity & Inclusion In The Fashion Industry

The British Fashion Council's report in partnership with the MBS Group, which is the first step in addressing the lack of data on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the fashion industry, found that fashion businesses are not adequately prioritising D&I. In fact, only 51% have coordinated strategies for D&I. The industry's leadership also continues to be dominated by men and white leaders (at Board, executive committee and direct report level, the proportion of women sits at below 40%, while leaders from an ethnic minority background make up 9%, 7% and 5% of the leadership population respectively). The research, which also delves into how organisations (such as Burberry, Ganni, Lululemon, PVH Europe and Tilting the Lens) are moving the dial in terms of D&I, shows the need for urgent change. Read the full report here.

Alexander McQueen Transforms Its Bond Street Store Into A Temporary Art Gallery To Celebrate Latest Collection: 'Process'

For autumn/winter 22 pre-collection, Process, Sarah Burton invited a group of 12 female artists to create unique pieces inspired by the clothes. Each artist chose a different look and responded through their preferred medium. All were given complete artistic freedom, resulting in fascinating dialogues between the artists and the fashion house, with an emphasis on the creative process itself.

For the remainder of June, the label's flagship on Old Bond Street has been transformed into a temporary art gallery to showcase the work of the artists: Ann Cathrin November Høibo, Beverly Semmes, Bingyi, Cristina de Middel, Guinevere van Seenus, Hope Gangloff, Marcia Kure, Jackie Nickerson, Jennie Jieun Lee, Judas Companion, Marcela Correa and Marcia Michael. Not one to be missed.

Zoë Kravitz Is The New Face Of Omega

Zoe Kravitz the new face of Omega ©Omega

The actor is already a brand ambassador for YSL Beauty, but has now has added luxury watches to her expanding resume.

'I love the adventurous spirit of Omega. That willingness to take risks and try something new, without sacrificing the integrity of the brand. It’s rare and I’m happy and proud to be part of the family,' she said of the partnership. Kravitz wears the Omega’s Constellation Quartz watch, a 28mm model featuring a stainless steel case and bracelet in the newly released images. Watch this space...

Chanel Presents Its Cruise 2022/23 Collection In Monte Carlo

Chanel Cruise 2022/23 ©Chanel

Start your engines, the destination cruise show is officially back on the agenda. Chanel headed to Monaco to unveil its resort collection at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel in front of an A-list audience including Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Paradis and Sofia Coppola, who also directed a trailer for the collection. A polished, playful homage to this elite enclave of the French Riviera, Virginie Viard took inspiration from Monaco's Grand Prix and casinos. So, racing jumpsuits were imagined in the signature tweed and helmets came emblazoned with the maison's iconic No. 5 logo, while bags were fashioned to look like playing cards and slot machines. In a word? Racy.

Saul Nash Wins The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design - And The International Woolmark Prize

Saul Nash ©Getty

It's been quite a month for Saul Nash. Not only did the designer and choreographer, who frequently collaborates with partner FX Goby, scoop the prestigious International Woolmark Prize - but yesterday he was announced as the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Nash consistently delivers one of the most interesting and thoughtful shows at London Fashion Week - his latest was set against the backdrop of Gee's Barbers, a barber's shop in Kensal Rise, and explored the spirituality and folklore that binds communities together - and has been recognised as much for his innovative take on sportswear as his sustainable approach to materials.

Sydney Sweeney Is Tory Burch's New Brand Ambassador

Sydney Sweeney for Tory Burch ©Noa Griffel for Tory Burch

She stole every scene she was in in season two of Euphoria, and now - like her equally stylish co-stars - Sydney Sweeney has got the fashion world at her feet. Sweeney has just been appointed Tory Burch's ambassador for handbags and shoes. 'Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence,' says Burch. 'She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together.' Hopefully this gives Cassie Howard something to smile about in season three.

Alexa Chung Announces That She's Winding Down Operations At Her Namesake Brand

Alexa Chung has announced that she is closing her namesake brand. ‘For the past few months I have gradually been winding down operations at ALEXACHUNG, the fashion line I founded in 2017,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way – you have great taste. The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small businesses and ours is no exception.’ Sartorially speaking, Chung is the voice of a generation – her influence is writ large on our wardrobes, and will no doubt continue to be. You can still tap into her design nous via her current Barbour and recent Mulberry collaborations and as she said today: ‘Needless to say my enthusiasm for fashion remains undimmed’. Our breath is bated for her next move.

A Very Exciting Delivery From DHL

©DHL x Veldskoen

You are (fingers crossed) expecting a DHL delivery. The logistics company, which first made waves in the fashion world with its 2016 Vetements collaboration, has now joined forces with South African shoe brand Veldskoen. 365 pairs of handmade DHL x Veldskoen ‘Dear Everyone’ shoes – featuring designs by the South African artist Reggie Khumalo – will be produced and sold via a shoe drop lottery system open for entry from today until April 15.

Visit DHLxVeldskoen.com for more information.

Maximilian Davis Joins Salvatore Ferragamo As Creative Director

Maximilian Davis ©Lee Whittaker

He might have only founded his eponymous brand, Maximilian, in 2020 but the Manchester-born designer Maximilian Davis – whose sharp, modern elegance pays homage to his Trinidadian-Jamaican roots – has already established himself as a major fashion world force (Rihanna is a fan). Now he has been appointed creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo. ‘I am deeply honoured to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house,’ he said in a statement. ‘Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation’. And we’re very much looking forward to seeing his first collection.

Kim Kardashian Joins Isabelle Huppert For Balenciaga's Latest Campaign

Kim Kardashian has almost exclusively been wearing Balenciaga for the past few months. She has been wearing the label so often, in fact, alongside her estranged husband Ye – as he is now known – that some corners of the internet have even suggested that their divorce is a kind of hyperreality that represents the future of fashion marketing.

So, it comes as no surprise that Kim has been officially announced as one of the faces of Balenciaga's new campaign, which celebrates the house's timeless pieces.

Shot by photographer Stef Mitchell, the campaign also features Isabelle Huppert, the French actor for whom timeless is the perfect description. Both Huppert and Kardashian were shot at home – Kim in her Calabasas mansion and Isabelle Huppert at home in Paris.

Gucci's In The Mood For Love

In honour of Valentine's Day this year, Gucci has collaborated with Ariana Papademetropoulos, an LA-based artist, to create a limited-edition zine. In the style of a graphic novella of sorts, Ariana features as a tiny fairy on a quest to find love, accompanied by her friend, fellow female artist Isabelle Albuquerque.

With its dream-like, hyperreal scenes, the zine perfectly depicts Alessandro Michele's carefully chaotic Gucci aesthetic and, as part of this project, the designer has created a Valentine's Day collection which features in Ariana's images.

There are heart-shaped logo bags, trainers covered in hearts, heart-shaped jewels and scarves spelling it out for us all, just in case you hadn't gotten the point: LOVE.

But you don't have to be in any kind of relationship to enjoy these treasures. Show yourself how much you mean to you instead.

Dolce & Gabbana Supports Emerging Korean Brand Miss Sohee

Sohee Park

Sohee Park, the woman behind Miss Sohee, might have graduated from Central Saint Martins during lockdown, but she already knows how to make a splash. The young Korean designer’s couture creations have already been spotted on the likes of Gemma Chan and Cardi B. Now, she can also count Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana among her high-profile fans. Continuing their tradition for championing and investing in emerging designers (they collaborated with Harris Reed for Iman’s Met Gala dress), Dolce & Gabbana will support Miss Sohee in creating her new collection which will be presented at Milan Fashion Week in February. ‘Miss Sohee is a true artist and her early work is already proof of that,’ said Dolce and Gabbana in a statement. ‘The vision and the identity of her style struck us immediately. Knowing Sohee, we had the opportunity to appreciate the authenticity and freshness of her approach, very close to ours. Her dedication and love for Fatto a Mano convinced us to support this project, and we are really happy to be by her side in this special moment: the future belongs to the youth.’ Expect to hear a lot more from Miss Sohee in 2022.

Gucci Circolo Shoreditch Celebrates The Work Of Black Women Artists

Gucci Circolo Shoreditch ©Gucci

Gucci has pulled off some of this year's biggest fashion coups from The Hacker Project with Balenciaga, a show staged along the starriest road in Hollywood, to innovative retail experiences. The latest example of the latter: Gucci Circolo Shoreditch, described as a 'multi-sensory, temporary retail space' on Whitby Street. It's entering its third and final phase in partnership with HOME by Ronan Mckenzie, with an exhibition called Collective Processes, a multimedia experience that brings together a special curation of Black women artists who are part of HOME, a Black-owned and artist-led creative space innovated by the photographer and visual artist Ronan Mckenzie, . The Gucci Circolo Shoreditch store's facade has also been reimagined by Joy Yamusangie. The artwork, A New Love, was created as part of a collection of limited-edition prints by LGBTQ+ artists curated by Russell Tovey for this year's Pride.

The exhibition runs until 21st December 2021, Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm and is free to the public.

Jack Kerouac Is Kim Jones' Inspiration For Dior Men's AW21 Show

Dior Men AW21 ©Dior

It was against a backdrop of a typewriter's scroll that Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at Dior, presented his latest offering for the maison in his home town of London. Jack Kerouac was his muse, a man who changed the landscape of his field just like Christian Dior.

Dior Men AW21 ©Dior

While Dior himself never crossed paths with the author - or the Beat Generation - he was a fervent traveller. For AW21, Jones mixed the atelier with the road, fusing the finesse of the maison with ease of sportswear. The clothes had a sense of adventure - aviator jackets made of well-worn leather; hiking boots worn with patterned socks; mock-croc bum bags; leather book carriers, saddle bags adorned with climbing cordons - and was a fitting tribute to Kerouac - and Monsieur Dior.

Harrods And Palace Join Forces On 'Palace Harrods'

©Palace Harrods

If you're looking for the perfect present for your teenager, look no further than Palace Harrods. London's iconic department store is collaborating with skatewear brand Palace, with a collection of varsity jackets, baseball caps, long-sleeved skater tees and hoodie-wearing teddies, dropping from this Friday, and featuring the (soon-to-be) cult logo swap between the two brands. Don't miss out.

Daniel Lee's Final Collection For Bottega Veneta Reminds Us How Much We'll Miss Him

Bottega Veneta's Wardrobe 03 Collection is packed with pieces that will remind you of the brilliance of the maison's recently-departed creative director, Daniel Lee. In what is essentially the label's version of a Resort 2022 offering, Lee's masterful touch is apparent, which broadly translates to elevating the seemingly simple.

The oversized silhouettes are there, as are the boxy jackets, the interesting textures and sumptuous fabrics. The accessories, of course, are as covetable as ever, from the ankle-tie heels to the plush clutch bags.

Lee's departure from Bottega Veneta was a shock announcement after an incredibly successful three years, and his replacement has already been announced. Matthieu Blazy has been named the new creative director with immediate effect, having held the position of Bottega's ready-to-wear design director since last year.

His first collection will be presented in February.

Celine Shows Its SS22 Collection, Baie Des Anges, In Nice

Continuing its digital format for SS22, Celine debuted the latest (and final) instalment in its trilogy of videos. Bais des Anges, filmed in several locations around Nice, France, features a typically starry line-up - model Kaia Gerber, Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal, actor Diana Silvers, and actor-director Suzanne Lindon - and, bathed in the sunlight that's bouncing off the sea, has given us a taste of next season's louche lounge suits, strapless minidresses, sequinned slips and box-fresh white trainers.

Mulberry's New Handbag Collection Uses The World's Lowest Carbon Leather

©Mulberry

Mulberry isn't interested in cult bags so much as conscious bags. Its latest collection, featuring the Soft Small Amberley Satchel, uses the world's lowest carbon leather (1.1kg of CO2 per hide) and is produced in partnership with Muirhead, a member of the Scotland Leather Group. Made with a hyper-transparent 'farm to finished product' supply chain model, all the raw hides were sourced from within the UK and Ireland, tanned, treated and finished by Muirhead at their leather production site 15 miles outside of Glasgow, and each bag from the collection is made by craftespeople in the brand's carbon-neutral factories in Somerset.

George Northwood Announces New Dress Circle Initiative

George Northwood has always given great hair, but now he's adding something extra to his salon service. From today onwards, customers can bring in a piece of clothing from their wardrobe to make a swap for something of similar value. And considering his clientele - Alexa Chung and Stella McCartney, both whom have made donations - we suggest making an appointment as soon as possible.

Alexander McQueen Supports Young Arts Education In Tower Hamlets

London's East End has a special place in the heart of Alexander McQueen - the brand's famous founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, was born in Lewisham - which is one of the reasons why it has just announced its support for A Team Arts Education, a community organisation that provides arts education to young people in Tower Hamlets.

Students at The Brady Centre, Tower Hamlets ©Liam Leslie

'It feels especially important for us to be able to take part in supporting young people from the East End of London, where Lee Alexander McQueen grew up. At this house we all know that talent comes from everywhere, irrespective of background. At a time when UK arts education is narrowing and being cut and young people are under pressure, we’re inspired and humbled to be able to join with A Team Arts Education in their exceptional grass-roots work in providing fashion, textiles and art and design programmes,' said creative director Sarah Burton.

Throughout the pandemic, Burton and members of her design team have been running out-reach workshops around the country for college and university students, but this partnership is aimed at a younger audience.

Students participating in a print workshop with A Team Arts Education ©Liam Leslie

'At a time when schools and local authorities are reducing their arts budgets and provision, we still need the arts to help bring about a positive recovery and come together after the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with Alexander McQueen will provide inspiration, hope and opportunities to an area that has established links to the fashion and textiles industries that are now hidden through layers of history and a changing urban landscape. The collaboration will help the arts to flourish in a positive way for young people and the wider community of East London,' says Sarbjit Natt, director at A Team Arts Education.

Stella McCartney Joins Prince Charles At COP26

©Stella McCartney

Yesterday at COP26, Stella McCartney's mountain of mushrooms was more than just aesthetically-pleasing. The designer was there - exhibiting as part of HRH Prince Charles' Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) - to remind those watching about where the future of fashion lies. 'This is a the Decisive Decade and if we do not act decisively, we know the consequences. A football pitch is disappearing from the Amazon every minute and 80% of that area is being used for animal agriculture. The future of fashion and our planet is vegan.' What McCartney brought with her - as well as the fungi - was pieces made with what she calls 'nature-positive' materials: Bolt Threads' Mylo mycelium leather, which is grown from mushrooms, and the world's first vegan football boots, created in collaboration with Paul Pogba and Adidas by Stella McCartney. 'I hope that by representing our industry and revealing my current material innovations at COP26, I can inspire action among the private sector and government leaders by driving more natural-positive investments and incentives. To not collaborate now would be an injustice to future generations and to those already suffering the worst of climate change's effects. This is our chance and I do not believe in waste.'

John Boyega And Converse Join Forces To Nurture The Next Generation Of Rising Black Filmmakers

©Converse

John Boyega is joining forces with Converse to nurture the next generation of Black filmmakers. Create Next Film Project, part of the sneaker brand's All Star Program, has a dual mission: to focus on a new wave of Black talent and to highlight issues in the film industry. 'There is a wealth of Black talent looking to start out in the film industry and my mission is to help highlight them,' said Boyega. 'So few jobs in the film industry are filled by Black talent, this partnership with Converse is the first step in me trying to address that.' Boyega will be working with five filmmakers as part of the project - Ade Femzo, Kaylen Francis, Kemi Anna Adeeko, Lorraine Khamali and Ibrahim Muhammad - each of whom will receive funding to create a short film with mentoring from the actor and creatives across the Converse network. 'This project isn’t only about five filmmakers. It’s really about every aspiring Black filmmaker in London and beyond. We’re going to document the process so the community can grow alongside the All Stars in this program – learn what they’re learning, seeing what they’re seeing. Converse has a campaign to ‘Create Next,’ and I really feel that’s what we’re going to achieve with this initiative.'

Louis Vuitton, Cadogan And SUGi Are On A Mission To Rewild Chelsea

©Louis Vuitton

This autumn, Louis Vuitton has partnered with SUGi, the organisation dedicated to restoring 100% native forests in urban spaces, and Cadogan to create central London's first 'heritage forest' on Pont Street, Chelsea. The project aims to restore biodiversity, reintroduce native species (77 in total) and reconnect the community with nature - and, close to the brand's store on Sloane Street, will hopefully be self-sustaining within three years.

Chanel Announces The Arrival Of Optical Eyewear On Its Website

©Chanel

If you want a break from contact lenses, Chanel has the perfect solution. As of this month, the luxury fashion house is launching its opticals online so that fans of its frames can shop more easily from the comfort of their sofas. And that's not all. As well as a virtual try-on function, clients who purchase through the website will be able to benefit from lens replacements (at opticians who are Chanel-authorised), as well as additional services at recommend opticians such as eye examinations and complimentary fittings/adjustments.

Telfar Launches Its Own TV Channel

©Getty

Telfar, the cult label with a celebrity fan club including AOC, Zoë Kravitz and Beyoncé, has just announced the launch of Telfar TV, its very own channel that will be available 24 hours a day, playing videos from the brand as well as contributions from the public. Telfar Clemens, the brand's founder, is always looking for inventive ways to get his product to the people who want it so, naturally, the channel involves a shoppable element. QR codes will appear as part of the programming, meaning that all would-be customers, desperate to get their hands on the permanently out-of-stock Shopping Tote, for example, have to do is download the Telfar TV app.

Swarovski's Latest Collection Is All About Self-Expression And Stars Adwoa Aboah, Kelsey Lu and Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon ©Mikael Jansson

Adwoa Aboah, Kelsey Lu, Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Shalom Harlow, Fadhi Mohamed, these are just a few of the famous faces who were tapped for Swarovski's Collection II, its second (and wonderfully exuberant) offering that encourages everyone, according to creative director Giovanna Engelbert, 'to play and experiment with crystal as a tool for their own self-expression.'

Adwoa Aboah ©Mikael Jansson

Styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and shot by Michael Jansson, the campaign visuals serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations, and feature the most dazzling array of candy-coloured crystals. The memo from Swarovski HQ? More is definitely more.

The British Fashion Council Announces Winners Of The Changemakers Prize In Partnership With Swarovski

The BFC has just announced the three winners of its BFC Changemakers Prize in Partnership with Swarovski, an initiative launched earlier this year to celebrate creatives who are striving for positive change. Entrants were nominated by colleagues, peers, employers, and businesses, recognising their outstanding work within one of the three pillars of the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF): Environment, People, and Community & Craftsmanship. For Environment, the prize went to John Hickling, founder of The Glass Onion, a vintage clothing provider in South Yorkshire. Hickling and his team are growing a factory that 'remakes' new clothes out of old, cutting, sewing and reconstituting 12,000 pieces per month. Cyndia Harvey, hair stylist and creator of This Hair of Mine, won the prize for People. Committed to championing Black hair and Black women, she has always believed in 'inclusive beauty': 'My aim has always been to ensure that there’s not just one singular story being told, knowing that real change comes from collective consciousness,' she posted on Instagram. Finally Community & Craftsmanship, which went to Andrew Kenny, owner of East London's The London Embroidery Studio, where old meets new as traditional skills are combined with exciting techniques on his cutting edge embroidery machines.

Facebook And Ray-Bay Launch Ray-Ban Stories, A Pioneering Collection Of Smart Glasses

©Ray-Bay Stories

Smart glasses sound cool but haven't historically looked very cool - until now. Thanks to Ray-Ban, and its partner Facebook, your favourite sunglasses are now available with a 5MP camera, discreet open ear speakers and a three-microphone audio array to deliver crystal clear sound transmission. In layman's terms, you can now make calls, listen to music and take pictures with your eyewear. If that wasn't cool enough, Ray-Bay Stories, with prices starting at £299, includes the brand's most loved styles - the Wayfarer, the Round and the Meteor - and is designed to be used with a companion app, Facebook View, so that you can import, edit, and share content captured on the smart glasses and upload it to any social app stored on your phone.

Tod's Launches Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Made Of Leftover Materials

©Tod's

Yesterday, Tod's and its creative director, Walter Chiapponi, launched Tod's Mosaic, an upcycling project involving a collection of patchwork handbags and home accessories made from unused materials recovered from its factory. If you're lucky enough to find yourself at Milan's Salone del Mobile, swing by Tod's flagship store on via Montenapoleone, where Willie Cole, the American contemporary artist, has created sculptures out of recycled leather and semi-finished products from Tod's. Psst: The bags are also available online and at the brand's stores in London.

The Restory Announces Its First Brand Partnership With Manolo Blahnik

©The Restory x Manolo Blahnik

The Restory, the luxury aftercare platform for bags, shoes and clothes, is launching its first brand partnership this month with Manolo Blahnik. In what will be music to ears of shoe-obsessives who are borderline Carrie Bradshaws, The Restory is going to be offering standard services such resoling, reheeling, restoration and dyeing via the shoe label's website.

Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Pays Tribute To The City Of Venice

Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda, the label's twice-yearly show that has earned a reputation as the industry's most glamorous, took place this weekend in Venice. With VIPs flown in from around the world, including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Hudson, and a catwalk erected over the city's historic waterways, it was a typically sumptuous feast of silks, brocades, velvets, crystals and embroideries showing the craftsmanship of Italy (despite the unexpected deluge).

Gallery SEE: The Celebrity VIPs At Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Show 1 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 2 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 3 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 4 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 5 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 6 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana 7 of 7 CREDIT: Dolce & Gabbana

The Bangladesh Accord Has Been Extended For Two Years

Yesterday, a landmark agreement was reached between brands, unions and factory owners on the Bangladesh Accord, which was due to expire this month and, without renewal, would have left the future safety of garment workers at risk. The new agreement - the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry - will, according to Fashion Revolution, 'ensure legal enforceability of brands’ commitments, independent oversight of brand compliance, the obligation to pay prices to suppliers sufficient to support safe workplaces, and the obligation to cease doing business with any factory that refuses to operate safely.' More good news is that it will be extended to cover other countries as well as Bangladesh.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are The New Faces Of Tiffany & Co's About Love Campaign

©Tiffany & Co

One of our favourite celebrity pairings, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, have lent their faces to Tiffany & Co, marking the first time they've appeared as a couple in a campaign. 'About Love', which launches on September 2, is all about celebrating, you guessed it, modern love and is the result of a close collaboration between the iconic jeweller and the Carters. In the campaign, Beyoncé is seen wearing the Tiffany Diamond, weighing an impressive 128.54 carats and boasting 82 facets, while her husband wears a pair of cufflinks that have been reconstructed from a famous brooch by Jean Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co's jewellery designer in '1950s New York. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, the brand is also pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programmes for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while a film of Beyoncé performing Moon River, the song made famous by Breakfast at Tiffany's, is launching on September 15.

The Serena Williams Design Crew Unveils Its First Nike Collection

©The Serena Williams Design Crew

The Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), a design apprenticeship programme at Nike, launched last year, its goals being to promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of talent at the sportswear giant and beyond. Its now into its second intake of apprentices - seven of the original 10 are now full-time employees at Nike - and is about to launch the collection of its first.

©The Serena Williams Design Crew

Dropping from September 1, it draws upon the '90s - Serena’s teenage era as well as the decade of her professional tennis debut - and features a geometric print that pays homage to the patterns of West African Kente cloth. Personalised details are woven also throughout, with unexpected cut-outs on the right shoulder (Serena's serving arm) and a double zero motif (her daughter's initials).

Huishan Zhang Announces Mentoring Scheme And Support For Asian Communities

Rachel Nguyen ©Huishan Zhang

Huishan Zhang has a history of using his platform as a fashion designer to celebrate women and support charities close to his heart. Last season, he partnered with Women for Women International. This season, he'll be supporting Asian communities in the US and the UK, following the spike in hate crimes as a result of coronavirus, and launching a mentoring scheme for the next generation of talent. 'I have been very fortunate in my career and feel that it is my turn to help others navigate this industry and understand the workings of a brand,' says Zhang, who will mentor one Asian student from a UK university. 'We have always been supportive and inclusive and would like to make a pledge to continue this commitment,’ says Zhang.

Chloe Medley ©Huishan Zhang

The designer has also put together a portfolio of women, which explores the role of mentors and highlights Asian-owned businesses. Featuring creatives from around the world such as Rach Nguyen (Los Angeles), Charlotte Carey (London) and Chloe Medley (London), each discusses their personal mentors and how they helped to shape their careers. For Medley, a bookings director (and former member of team Grazia), the portfolio has taken her back to her beginnings. 'This is actually a special, full circle moment for me as one of my very first casting opportunities was assisting for Huishan Zhang SS18! The past four years have flown by and I’ve been lucky enough to work on so many phenomenal projects, but I’ll always remember that as one of my first glimpses into the magical world of casting.'

Michael Kors Kick-Starts The New Season With Its #MKGO Collection

August has not exactly brought us summer weather. In fact, skies are grey and temperatures are forcing us all to look for long-forgotten knitwear in our wardrobes. Great timing, then, for Michael Kors to give us all a reason to actually look forward to autumn with a brand new collection, #MKGO. Think wear-everywhere pieces which have comfort, as well as style, in mind.

There's everything you might need to transition into a new season: knitted dresses, reversible puffer coats, leggings, joggers and even bags with major back-to-school vibes. All in all, it feels like the sartorial equivalent of a comfort blanket – albeit it a very stylish one – with a campaign led by Bella Hadid.

Manhattan Prep Meets Brooklyn Street In New Collaboration Between Tommy Hilfiger And Romeo Hunte

When Romeo Hunte met his mentor, Tommy Hilfiger, five years ago, he couldn’t have known that one day they would be collaborating on a collection. But that’s exactly what happened; Hunte taking heritage pieces from the sportswear maestro’s archives and transforming them with his personal brand of ‘Brooklyn street’: ‘What Tommy meant to me in the ‘90s, when I was in high school, I kind of wanted to go back to those days,’ says Hunte of the unisex collaboration, which is available from today on both tommy.com and romeohunte.com.

©Tommy x Romeo

As well as featuring saturated shades such as kelly green, egg yolk yellow and fire truck red, the energising pieces are designed to be worn this way and that by their owners, like a reversible biker-slash-trench and the blazer, which can unzipped to reveal slices of shoulder or stomach depending on the mood. ‘I’m all about changing the narrative of what urban streetwear is,’ says Hunte, who, remembering the advice of his mentor, made sure that his logo featured prominently throughout the collection. ‘Build that logo, be known for something, be memorable,’ he recalls hearing from Hilfiger, who says he’s looking forward to wearing the collection’s orange hiking vest and the hoodie. ‘He reminded me of my younger self with relentless drive and being very resourceful,’ says Hilfiger.

©Tommy x Romeo

Hunte is part of the Hilfiger’s People Place Program, an initiative that amplifies the company’s efforts to increase opportunities and visibility for underrepresented communities within the global fashion industry. ‘I think it’s extremely important,’ Hunte says of mentorship. ‘All young designers are hungry for information, to have some sort of resources or some sort of direction,’ he explains. ‘When I first came into the industry, it came down to who did you work for? Where did you study? Mentorship has helped me to [ feel like ] my voice and my talent was seen and heard.’

Ivy Park's New Collection Is Cowboy-Themed And Seriously Cool

Beyoncé has gathered together a host of famous faces for Ivy Park Rodeo, her brand's latest collection and music video that, with its denim chaps and buckled belts (not to mention bucking broncos, carousel horses and a lasso-wielding Queen Bey), has more than a hint of cowgirl cool.

Glynn Turman (actor and real life rodeo champion who passed on the legacy of the American Black cowboy to his granddaughter, Melinda), Emily Diana Alba (a 'roper', who's part of the all-female riding team, Escaramuza Charra), Monaleo (a rapper), Snoh Aalegra (a singer), Orville Peck (a country recording artist) and Paloma Elsesser (a model) are just some of her cowboys and cowgirls, while the collection itself, which incorporates the famous triple stripes of Adidas, will be available from August 19 on adidas.com.

Frank Ocean's Homer Is The New Luxury Brand To Know

Frank Ocean ©Getty

Homer is the name of a cartoon character, a very famous Greek, and the latest project from Frank Ocean. According to Vogue, Ocean's luxury fashion and lifestyle label will start with jewellery and silk scarves before expanding into clothing, accessories and shoes. And while the brand's feed is still blank - a fact which hasn't stopped 141,000 users clicking 'follow' on Instagram - as part of the launch, it has produced a catalogue. Inside you can see the first pieces of jewellery, which range from colourful pendant 'characters' to diamond-studded dice charms.

HURR Joins Depop To Launch The Loop

©HURR x Depop

HURR and Depop, two powerful platforms in the mindful fashion movement towards consciousness and away from over-consumption, have joined forces to bridge the gap between rental and resale. Say hello to The Loop, HURR's pre-worn collection of clothing that, as of today, is now available to buy via Depop. Featuring pieces that were previously part of HURR's 'managed rentals' section - and have been rented up to 20 times - the brands on offer include Stine Goya, Rixo, By Far and Art Dealer (prices are also up to 80% off). '...Reselling on Depop is not the end of the story - often it’s just the beginning. We believe in helping to keep items in circulation as long as possible, keeping clothes that already exist passing from person to person. At Depop, we want to be able to give people opportunities to dress differently everyday with unique fashion, but a smaller footprint. That’s the future of fashion,' says Justine Porterie, Depop's head of sustainability.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Proves, Once Again, That It's One Of The Most Inclusive Brands Out There

'Caramel Curves Ahead,' reads the latest caption on Savage x Fenty's Instagram, 'So hop on & hold on tight, 'cause we ain't stoppin' this #SavageSummer.' Fans should be pumped; Caramel Curves is an all-women, all-Black motorcycle crew from New Orleans - and they've swapped their leathers for lingerie to appear in 'heels on 2 wheels' for Rihanna. As Riri told Vogue: 'The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride.' The singer-slash-business-mogul has consistently made inclusive casting decisions at Savage x Fenty, whether it's featuring @naturallykiara, a model who describes herself as 'partially bionic', or championing its 'every BODY is worth celebrating' mantra as part of #SavageXPride.

Lily Allen Attends OMEGA's Olympic Party

To celebrate its 29th year as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games, OMEGA hosted a star-studded party in London. Referred to as an 'Omakase Dining Experience', it involved Mark Edwards, head chef of Nobu in Mayfair, creating an elaborate menu for a host of guests including Lily Allen.

Allen, wearing Chanel, joined Hayley Atwell, Douglas Booth, Reggie Yates and Lianne La Havas at the London restaurant on the night before the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. There, guests listened to Pete Reed OBE, Team GB Olympic Champion with three gold medals in rowing, who gave a moving speech about the approach and determination required by an athlete to achieve success at the Games.

LVMH Acquires A Majority Stake In Off-White

Bella Hadid on the Off-White runway

In a bid to attract a younger demographic, LVMH has acquired a majority stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White label. Abloh already has a close working relationship with the company as he currently holds the position of artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, as well as heading up his own label.

Abloh has become the King of hype merch, creating products which sell out in record time – and often appear on resale sites for four times their original price. In a statement, LVMH said that in his new role, the designer will help to launch new brands and also partner with existing ones to expand their current offering 'beyond the realm of fashion'.

Leyna Bloom Is The First Transgender Woman To Appear On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom has just been announced as the face of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, marking the first time a transgender woman has graced the cover of the magazine. Posting on Instagram, Bloom wrote: ‘This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder...Let me be a messenger guiding us to a future of respect and appreciation for all women in all forms and from all walks of life.’ The cover's photographer, Yu Tsai, also posted about its significance. ‘This cover with @leynabloom is truly a historical and ground breaking moment! The first Black Asian transgender model to grace the cover. I am honored and privileged to be part of the moment and captured her as we continue to highlight the importance of change, inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our lives!’

Valentino Mixes Fashion With Art For Its Haute Couture Collection

©Valentino

The Valentino Haute Couture collection, as exuberant in colour as was in silhouette, was inspired by the work of a group of painters that Pierpaolo Piccioli, a great believer in painting being to art what haute couture is to fashion, invited into the atelier. The results were grandiose ball gowns (in a delightfully sharp palette of fuchsia, lime and violet), short and sculptural looks (worn with acres of bare leg and feathered hats) and clever garments like a louche floor-length hoodie lined with silvery sequins, all of which looked pretty awe-inspiring set against the industrial backdrop of Venice's Gaggiandre, the city's historical shipyard. In short, there's something for everyone's idea of re-emergence, no matter what it looks like.

Alexander McQueen Drops Its 'Graffiti' Collection

To celebrate the launch of its new collection, McQueen Graffiti, Alexander McQueen has rolled out a guerilla-style marketing campaign, with its new graphic, a spray-painted 'McQueen', popping up on taxis, buses, trucks and pavements around the world.

©Alexander McQueen

Personally, we're bookmarking its drawstring bucket, made from recycled polyfaille and tagged with the label's new insignia, and the gathered midi skirt that is equal parts pretty and punky.

Nike By Kings Road Is Now Open

Nike by Kings Road ©Nike

Nike by Kings Road, open from today, is a store with a difference, joining a stable of 12 'Nike Lives' around the world that are both 'digitally-enabled' and designed to become neighbourhood destinations. They're hyperlocal 'smart' stores, optimised to best serve their community via insights that the brand's members have shared through its digital ecosystem. Nike by Kings Road has been reimagined to provide a more intuitive customer journey, designed as a home with a 'footwear kitchen' and 'sneaker bar', and will also play host to regular in-store and neighbourhood experiences (at Kings Road, these will include a movement workshop with Nike Trainer Luke Worthington and a bi-weekly run club with Nike Run Coach Dora Atim). 'They're very active on our activity apps compared to the general Londoner,' says Cathy Sparks, VP of Nike Direct EMEA, of Kings Road's customer. 'We often see this in our neighbourhood stores because the stores get integrated into the members' lives there. Knowing that they already engage with us in our activity apps, it's only natural that we bring our trainers and run coaches into the community and, as we call it, 'make sport a daily habit''.

©Nike

All Nike Lives also put emphasis on their sales associates or, as they're known at Nike, 'store athletes'. 'I think sometimes what matters is having a human to talk to who you trust who can help you find the right gear for your first 5K,' says Sparks.

JW Anderson And Persol Have Collaborated To Make This Summer's Coolest Sunglasses

©JW Anderson x Persol

Jonathan Anderson is bringing his famous flair to eyewear, today launching a collaboration with Persol, Italian purveyor of classic sunglasses for more than a century, of 'full-colour' shades. 'I have always been a fan of Persol,' says Anderson, founder and creative director of JW Anderson. 'They are a design classic; I wear them all the time. The craftsmanship and quality is amazing. They remind me of mid-century furniture design and their classic design inspired the colour combinations.' Layering his label's creative spirit with the rich history at Persol, the design maestro has concocted two styles - the 649 and the 0009 - one a reworked aviator and one a four-lens frame. Dropping from July 17, they're guaranteed to become eyewear icons.

Anya Hindmarch Brings Back Her Iconic Be A Bag Collection

Anya Hindmarch is the queen of personalisation in the accessories world and, today, she's brought back Be A Bag, her photographic bag series that means customers can immortalise their pet, their friends or their forever-places. With six styles to choose from, from totes to clutches to washbags, and a donation with each sale to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, there's never been a better time to look through your camera roll.

Bianca Saunders Announced As The Winner Of The ANDAM Prize

Bianca Saunders ©Getty

Bianca Saunders has just been announced as the winner of the prestigious ANDAM Prize. Judged by an all-star industry panel including Chioma Nnadi, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Natalie Massenet, Phoebe Philo and Renzo Rosso, Saunders, who is also a finalist for this year's LVMH Prize, took home €300,000 and a year's worth of mentoring from Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga's president and CEO.

RuPaul Charles Has Just Collaborated With Balenciaga On Limited-Edition Merch

If you've just managed to ease your limbs out of loungewear, look away now because cosy inspiration has just come from an unlikely source: RuPaul Charles. The legend has just joined forces with Balenciaga - one luxury brand who always knows what the people want (Crocs) - on a limited-edition drop of merch that includes tees, baseball caps, hoodies and zip-up sweatshirts, and has also curated a special playlist for the brand with bangers such as Body Party, Voulez-Vous, Stupid Love and We Belong Together.

Louis Vuitton's Hopeful New Look

In a world that's lived through a global pandemic for over a year and which is still grappling with the devastating consequences of Covid-19, how do designers approach their new collections right now? That's a question which Louis Vuitton answered today with a simple answer: with optimism.

With physical shows still not possible, Louis Vuitton's Resort 2022 collection was presented as a short film, shot just outside Paris at Axe Majeur, a sculpture park designed by the late Israeli artist Dani Karavan. It is a vast space which provided the perfect setting for Nicolas Ghesquière's latest offering for LV, imbued with his ongoing fascination with sci-fi elements and references to outer space.

The collection was, overall, hopeful – full of joyful colour, sculptural silhouettes and a spirited clash of textures. A smattering of feathers contrasted with sharply-cut tailoring, while the accessories had all of the ingredients which make them so relentlessly coveted.

eBay Launches A New Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee

Believe it or not, a pair of trainers is sold every nine seconds on eBay, with many of those from brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance. And they're big business, too, seeing as the most expensive trainers purchased in the UK so far were a pair of Dior Air Jordan1 AJ1 High OG Grey Sneakers, which sold for £6990.

No wonder, then, that the online marketplace has just launched a brand new sneaker authenticity guarantee to ensure that any trainers over £150 will be fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts.

According to eBay, 'After a sneakers purchase is made, a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection (including a sniff test) by independent third-party inspectors is conducted at the centre. By the end of the year, the program will ramp to include many more brands and sneakers at lower price points. With just 5% selling fees on sneakers over £100, customers can now sell new or used sneakers with confidence.'