Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum Reveals Her Favourite Jewellery Brands – And You Shop Them All Here

She's the new star of Made in Chelsea (if you're not already watching the 24th series, be sure to catch up at your earliest convenience for all the goss). And aside from all the drama, love triangles and general shenanigans, there is one person who has caught our attention for all the right reasons. Issy Francis-Baum, who joined the show this series, has already gained a huge following with viewers flocking to her Instagram for style tips and make-up inspiration (if you've not seen her trademark eyeliner flick be sure to check it out and give it a go).

Aside from immaculate make-up, Issy has a knack for accessorising. In particular, her collection of perfect gold hoops, chains and rings. The question is, where are they all from?! Issy gave us the lowdown on her favourite brands so we can all get our jewellery boxes up to scratch.

What's even better is that nearly all of them are mid-price range, meaning you won't need to fork out hundreds to get her jewellery look. From Mejuri's collection of perfect everyday pieces to Otiumburg's chains and bracelets you'll be sure to find something you love or a great Christmas gift for someone else. Pair your picks with Issy's go-to signature scent, which is so good it even got a mention in the show (insider tip: the perfume in question is currently available on Sephora's UK site for 15% less than its recommended retail price). Shop Issy Francis-Baum's favourite jewellery brands below.