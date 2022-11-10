H&M’s Partywear Collection Has Got The Chloë Sevigny Seal Of Approval – And Our Favourite Pieces Start From £17.99

Don't shoot the messenger, but the season of goodwill is just around the corner. And in the run up to Christmas - with a calendar flush with fabulousness (or the office party) - there's always a reason to dress up. H&M's partywear collection, which dropped online today, features none another than Chloë Sevigny, our favourite fashion pin-up, and model Paloma Elsesser, who just talked us into hot pink sequins (more on those later).

©H&M

The theme is 'sparkle and shine' - think crystal bralettes that can slipped over T-shirts, diamanté earrings and a lot of sequins - and, photographed in a disco-inspired snowscape, it'll definitely get you in the mood for party season. In one shot, Sevigny wears suiting the colour of strawberry sorbet. The tailored blazer, which closes with a chic single button, will set you back £34.99. While the wide-leg trousers, which can be worn well after the ball drops with a grey cashmere sweater, are just £27.99. She's styled them with a pair of block-heeled platforms that will definitely come in handy on next year's wedding circuit (a similar silver pair is available now for £34.99).

©H&M

Elsesser's sequinned dress, a slip with a fringed skirt, is yet to arrive online, but what you can shop is the glitter sweater dress that flashes a serious amount of thigh and costs £17.99. Keep scrolling to shop all our favourites.