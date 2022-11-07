Made In Chelsea: Lottie Moss talks secret fling with Jamie Laing

It turn out Jamie Laing was getting up to no good behind the scenes of Made In Chelsea…

The reality TV star, 30, is said to have majorly broken bro code by sleeping with best pal Alex Mytton's ex-girlfriend, Lottie Moss.

In the Private Parts episode released last week, the two brought on Lottie for a chat - and it turns out the men have slightly more in common than originally thought.

Appearing on the podcast, Lottie brought up the question about what Jamie and co-host Alex were like in bed - before joking that she already knew, as she’d previously slept with them both.

As the two men awkwardly laughed her comments off, it seems all has been forgiven - but back in the day, it was reported that Jamie and Lottie's rendezvous caused quite the fallout.

According to the Mail Online, Jamie and Lottie enjoyed a secret fling back in 2018 – despite her being best pal Alex’s ex. Alex had previously dated Lottie for just a year, before the pair blamed busy schedules for the split.

And it’s not the only time Jamie's broken bro code. Whilst he's now happily wedding planning with his fiancee Sophie Habboo, their relationship originally caused quite the stir between the MIC cast.