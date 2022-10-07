We’ve Found The Best Halloween Jewellery In Honour Of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Skeleton Earrings

The big coats are out, the winter boots are on, and there's a definite chill in the air. Yes, that's right - Autumn is here and that means Halloween is right around the corner. 'Tis the season for pumpkins, ghosts, ghouls, and all things eerie. But, whilst most of us will be waiting until October 31st to get into the spirit (or at least the weekend before) some are already boasting a house full of perfectly carved pumpkins and fake spider webs.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, recently took to Insta displaying a front porch decked out in full spooky attire and it's not just the house that's had the Halloween treatment. Posting on Instagram stories earlier this month, the current Princess of Punk declared her love for BaubleBar's Halloween jewellery collection, in particular a pair of crystal skeleton earrings also loved by Kate Hudson, no less. The sparkling skulls in question are still available to buy alongside their full selection of bejewelled ghosts, enamel bats, glittery spiderwebs, and even glow in the dark witches.

©@kourtneykardash

Whilst we love to see what fabulous costumes the celebs will conjure up this year - Lizzo as Yoda will forever be a highlight - we're quite happy to leave the prosthetics to the professionals. If, like many of us, you're not one to commit to full on fancy-dress (anyone who's ever tried to remove face-paint properly will agree) then donning some ghostly jewels is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get involved.

From plump pumpkins, gold-plated skulls, and even bejewelled snakes, we've found the best Halloween inspired jewellery for you to shop now.