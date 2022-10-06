Aldi’s Halloween Merch Has Dropped And We Want It All, Immediately

The leaves are turning brown, the heating is (begrudgingly) being turned on and many of us are breathing a sigh of relief that it's time to switch to our autumn wardrobes - cosy jumpers, we're looking at you. Halloween will be here before we know it, so if you haven't spared a thought for your upcoming theme and decor, it's time to put the pumpkin-spiced latte down and get to it.

Aldi has seriously upped its Halloween decorations game this year, and it deserves some attention. Featuring a selection of surprisingly chic neon lights and fairy lights, along with some cute plush hanging critters and, yes, THAT pumpkin serving dish everyone's obsessing over, it's a Halloween lover's dream.

With options starting from just £3.99, Aldi is proving that you don't have to break the bank to have the best-looking house on the street.

Most of these are only available online (not in-store), so shop our top picks from the new range below, or browse the full collection on Aldi's website. Now, all that's left to do is to decide which Halloween costume you'll be showing off this year...