A Complete Timeline Of Matty Healy’s Love Life

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has got everyone buzzing about what's going on in his love life - and after being spotted kissing model Gabbriette Bechtel, following the end of his reported relationship with Taylor Swift

Whilst out and about in New York, Matty was spotted with model and content creator Gabbriette Bechtel. The star - who is thought to be in her mid 20s - was pictured kissing the 34-year-old singer.

The news comes soon after it was rumoured that Matty and pop star Taylor Swift had rekindled their former romance, with The 1975 singer spotted enjoyed himself at a number of her concerts.

Just in case you needed a catch up, we've taken a look back at the history of Matty Healy's love life...

Jan 2013: Gemma Janes

OG fans, you might remember when The 1975 dropped the music video for 'Chocolate'. Well, the blonde bombshell in the video was Gemma Janes, who happened to be Matty's longterm girlfriend at the time.

It's not known exactly when the couple started dating, but they did split sometime in 2014 after the band went on tour. Some fans think the the band's bittersweet song 'A Change of Heart' is about the model.

The British-born-Paris-based model is now the founder of Sendb00ks, an online book subscription service. Tres chic!

2014: Aliana Lohan

In early 2014, Matty was rumoured to have been involved with Lindsay Lohan's younger sister, Ali.

Radar Online reported at the time that the two were 'hooking up on and off' after meeting through Ali's mega-famous sister, Lindsay Lohan. The two never confirmed their romance.

2014: Taylor Swift

In Autumn of 2014, Taylor Swift enters the picture. In a move that changed pop culture forever, Taylor stepped out in a The 1975 band t-shirt, while Matty repped his 1989 top during a concert.

Matty confirmed the pair were hanging out, later teasing 'We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens.' But in 2015, he slammed any relationship rumours as fake - right about the same time he sparked up his next romance with another famous singer...

2015: Halsey

Matty was linked to singer Halsey after she appeared at a The 1975 concert, not long after they collaborated on the band's song 'Ghosts.'

Their relationship was brief, with the pair reportedly splitting months later. Fans have since speculated that Halsey's song 'Colors' is about The 1975 frontman.

2015 - 2019: Gabriella Brooks

Matty's longest relationship was with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, who is eight years his junior. The pair dated from 2015 to 2019, with Gabby reportedly dumping the star after she grew 'tired of his constant partying.'

Matty seemed to confirm the split in 2020, telling The Guardian, 'My 20s was f*cking chaos, and I didn't live a very domestic life so there are lots of things I've just not learned. I'm not very emotionally mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationship and I ask myself, "Why do I value my career so much?"'

Gabriella soon moved on with Miley Cyrus's ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

2020 - 2022: FKA Twigs

Matty and FKA Twigs - real name Tahliah Barnett - were first spotted together attending RuPaul's DragCon UK in January 2020. The two confirmed their relationship just one month later, attended the NME Awards together.

Matty and FKA Twigs - who has previously dated Shia LaBeouf and Robert Pattinson - split last June, after they reportedly struggled to make their relationship work post-pandemic. At the time, a source told The Sun, 'There was no massive fallout of row. When lockdown ended, they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments.'

Fans have speculated that love song 'I'm In love With You' from The 1975's most recent album Being Funny in a Foreign Language is actually an ode to Matty's time spent with Twigs.

Dec 2022: Charlotte Briar D'Alessio

Shortly before we was reported to have rekindled his romance with TayTay, Matty was linked to Canadian model and influencer Charlotte Briar D'Alessio.

A source told The Sun that the pair had been 'quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heel for each other. It's early days and they are taking things slowly, but it's clear to everyone who knows Matty how keen he is.'

April 2023: Taylor Swift (yet again)

Eight years after their first fling, Matty and Taylor reportedly rekindled their romance.

Taylor was seen mouthing 'This is about you, you know who you are, I love you' to the camera before launching into 'Cardigan' on her Eras tour. Which just so happened to be the exact phrase mouthed by Matty during a concert around the same time in the Philippines.

September 2023: Gabbriette Bechtel

Ultimately, the Taylor romance wasn't meant to be - with Matty being spotted kissing model Gabbriette in New York.

Gabriette is a model and content creator, who previously fronted the band Nasty Cherry before the band split in 2021.