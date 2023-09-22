Who Is Joe Alwyn? Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Joe Alwyn has officially posted his first Instagram in a year and a half - and perhaps more importantly his first Instagram since his split from Taylor Swift in April 2023 - and we've decided that it's officially a newsworthy event.

Not because the pictures that he posted are especially remarkably (although there is a very cute pic of him as a child dressed up as Robin Hood), but because Taylor Swift fans have gone into overdrive trying to decode any hidden messages in the images.

Fans were quick to connect the Robin Hood image to Taylor's song The Archer which includes the lyrics, 'I've been the archer / I've been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?'.

So has Joe dropped some Taylor-like Easter eggs with his latest Instagram swipe along? Who knows.

What we do know however, is lots of facts about the Conversations With Friends actor so we've compiled them all here for you so that you can get to know Joe Alwyn too.

So, who is Joe Alwyn? How did he meet Taylor Swift? Why did they split? And, most importantly, which songs are about him? Here are the all answers to your burning questions about actor Joe Alwyn.

Where is Joe Alwyn from?

The British actor was born in Royal Tunbridge Wells, before growing up in North London.

In the height of his romance with Taylor, the two split their time between Taylor's various US homes as well as a shared house in London. With Taylor's cats making regular appearances on his social media, the two were clearly spending a lot of time together.

How old is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn was born on 21 February 1991 (making him a Pisces for all you Horoscope fans). He's currently 32 years old.

How tall is Joe Alwyn?

According to the internet, Joe is the kind of person you need around when you have to reach the top cupboards, at a lofty 6ft.

What does Joe Alwyn do?

Joe Alwyn is a British actor, most well-known for appearing in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends.

Joe stars as the brooding and bashful actor Nick, who is the love interest of bookworm Frances (Alison Oliver.)

Frances develops an all-consuming crush on Nick, while her ex-gf Bobbi enjoys a flirtatious repartee with Nick's wife Melissa. It's all very steamy, in a vaguely sexless sort of way.

Ahead of the show's air date, Taylor Swift publicly expressed support - sharing a magazine review of the new series with the caption 'Can confirm it's phenomenal.'

What films has Joe Alwyn been in?

Aside from appearing in Conversations With Friends, Joe's had roles in major films including Mary Queen of Scots (in which he plays Robert Dudley, lover and counsellor of Queen Elizabeth) and The Favourite (as Baron Masham, love interest to Emma Stone's Abigail).

He's also appeared in Harriet, the Oscar-nominated biopic of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, and a big-budget TV adaptation of A Christmas Carol, playing Tiny Tim's dad Bob Cratchit.

Upcoming projects from Joe include the film And - an anthology film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos - alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe, as well as the film The Brutalist, which is set to tell the story of Hungarian-born Jewish architect Laszlo Toth.

What is Joe Alwyn's net worth?

Joe is thought to be worth around $4 million, thanks to his impressive and ever-expanding list of credentials.

How did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn meet?

No-one knows for certain, but the first time they showed up to the same place was the Met Gala in 2016. However, lots of people also think the couple spoke for the first time at a secret Kings of Leon concert in New York, where they were reported to have first met.

Have Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift split up?

The couple reportedly broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating, with a source telling PEOPLE the split was largely caused by 'differences in their personalities'.

'They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,' said the source, noting that 'ultimately [they] weren't the right fit for one another.'

Reps for Swift and Alwyn did not comment on the breakup.

What has Joe Alwyn said about Taylor Swift?

Speaking to The Times, when questioned about Taylor writing songs about him he called it 'flattering.'

And when asked about the constant media attention surrounding their relationship, Joe said, 'I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive at Zuma on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Were Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift engaged?

In June 2022, The Sun reported that they had secretly got engaged, but had no plans to formally announce the news.

'Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle - basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.'

Rumours that they were engaged had been swirling for some time and Joe always managed to remain cryptic when quizzed about whether he'd put a ring on it.

He told The Wall Street Journal, 'If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.'

Did Joe Alwyn write some of Taylor's songs?

Joe might be an actor, but he added songwriter to his illustrious CV after Taylor confirmed that Joe did help write two of the songs on Folklore, before going on to contribute to albums Evermore and Midnights too.

After the release of Folklore, fans quickly speculated that William Bowery, a songwriter credited on Exile and Betty, were indeed Joe. Taylor finally confirmed fans were right in Disney+'s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

They certainly did a good job, as Exile - the duet with Bon Iver - was nominated for a Grammy. Alongside Exile, Joe co-wrote songs such as Sweet Nothing and Champagne Problems.

Does Joe Alwyn have Instagram?