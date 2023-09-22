Who Is Travis Kelce? Everything To Know About Taylor Swift’s Rumoured Boyfriend

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous women in the world, absolutely dominating the music industry at the moment, so it’s no surprise that there’s always a huge amount of interest in her and in who she’s dating – which is currently rumoured to be NFL player Travis Kelce.

Ever since her split from actor Joe Alwyn – and alleged summer fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy – people have been waiting with baited breath to find out if Taylor has a new love interest we can obsess over, and a wide variety of names have been thrown about including F1 driver Fernando Alonso and now sportsman Travis Kelce. That’s why we’ve done a deep dive into the NFL player and answered all the questions that you may have about him and his rumoured relationship with Taylor.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is an American football tight end (an offensive position) who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the National Football League.

He’s been playing with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 and has won two Super Bowls (in 2019 and 2022) with them.

According to the internet – as we said, we know nothing about American football – he’s considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating?

The rumours that Travis and Taylor were seeing each other first started in July after the NFL star admitted in an interview that he was interested in the singer and had attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

On an episode of the podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce called New Heights, Travis admitted, ‘If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it!’

The dust then settled for a couple of months, but the rumours quickly picked up again last week after Travis’ brother Jason – who also plays in the NFL – jokingly stated that he believed that the rumours were ‘100% true’.

The latest on their relationship comes from a source who told The Messenger, ‘Taylor and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her that he would love to continue seeing her.'

How old is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce was born on 5 October 1989, so is 33.

How tall is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 6ft 5 aka 1.96m. Be still our beating hearts!

Where is Travis Kelce from?

Travis Kelce was born in Westlake, Ohio.

Where does Travis Kelce live?

In order to be able to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis lives in Briarcliff West in Kansas City.

Does Travis Kelce have a girlfriend?

If the rumours are true, then yes, it’s Taylor Swift. But when it comes to searches for Travis Kelce's girlfriend, people may well be looking for information on his former relationship with sports and entertainment reporter Kayla Nicole, whom he dated for five years on and off.

Is Jason Kelce related to Travis Kelce?

Jason Kelce is Travis’ older brother is an American football center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL and has played with them since 2011.

Is Travis Kelce a ‘Hall of Famer’?

A ‘Hall of Famer’ is defined as a person recognised as one of the greatest performers in a particular activity, especially a sport. Both Travis and his brother Jason are apparently NFL ‘Hall of Famers’ with Travis called ‘unquestionably the best receiving threat at the position [of tight end] in the game now’.

How much is Travis Kelce worth?

It looks like there’s a lot of money in American football because as of 2023 Travis apparently earns a yearly base salary of $11,250,000 which doesn’t even being in to include all the added extras that come with the role.

What is Travis Kelce's Instagram?