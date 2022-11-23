Made In Chelsea: Emily Blackwell Is Proof Women Don’t Have To Fear The ‘Girl Best Friend’

Another week of Made in Chelsea, another woman left in tears by Miles Nazaire. The 26-year-old Chelsea heartthrob – or can we say, heartknob? – sent viewers into a spiral on Monday night’s episode after sending Married At First Sight’s Ella May Ding (the crossover we never knew we needed) back to Australia with nothing but a broken heart.

Okay, slightly dramatic – the two did hug it out, that faithful airport black cab waiting, before Ella headed home for good – but it’s a heart-breaking scene we’ve come to expect from any Miles Nazaire love tryst. This time though, there was something new on the horizon, an exciting twist few saw coming but desperately yearned for: a woman holding Miles to account.

That woman was none other than Emily Blackwell, the patron saint of telling it like it is.

‘How many more times is this going to happen that you’re having to apologise to girls that are upset with you?’ Emily asked Miles. ‘It’s just a repeated pattern all the time. You need to take a moment to yourself to grow up a bit and realise that your actions are hurting other people.’

Oh, how we cheered. As did MIC viewers, who have taken to social media to express their admiration for Emily not shying away from the hard truth just because Miles is her best friend.

Her harsh words seem to be exactly what viewers think Miles needs to hear. In fact, Emily is living proof that women need not always fear the ‘girl best friend’. It’s a label that so often raises eyebrows, you only need to take a scroll through TikTok to see the endless horror stories or POV videos about ‘girl best friends’ having bad intentions or hidden sexual pasts with their supposed male BFF.

With Emily and Miles, it’s even more complex. Just last season Miles admitted that he wanted to explore a relationship with Emily, the latter shutting it down immediately to ensure their friendship survived. Fans might have wanted them together at the time, but few could object to her reasoning now after seeing how quickly he tends to run from serious relationships.