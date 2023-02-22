Love Island Bombshell Claudia’s New Go-to Mascara Is Just £12

The Love Island girlies are always giving us new beauty lessons and tips! To a name a few we've had Y2K metallic nails make a return, (yes we're looking at you Tasha), blowdrying lashes from thee Dani Dyer and of course we can't forget the crowd fave, Got2Be hairspray.

But this series we seem to have a lash queen on our hands... which is none other than bombshell Claudia. A few episodes ago she was spotted using the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! A mascara known for creating hype and buzz in the beauty scene.

And now we have another holy-grail product to add to your list. If you were watching yesterday's episode intently as we were, you may have already spotted her new staple is the, Soap & Glory Thick & Fast Flash Extensions Mascara. Volume, intensity, length, definition and curl in one bottle - so if you want the appearance you're wearing falsies (minus the hassle) this is a product you just need to snap up (psst... it's £11.99 too)!

With that said, we wonder what other gold products Claudia's going to pull out of her makeup bag next!