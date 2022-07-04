We’ve Spotted That The ‘Casa Amor Victims’ Always Win In The End…

Oh Casa Amor, how we love thee! The Casa Amor twist is perhaps the most anticipated week of Love Island and it's already in full swing this year. For a few days the couples in the villa get split up and live with a brand new group of hot singletons. In the end the Islanders decide if they want to stick or twist from their original coupling. The aftermath of Casa Amor brings a whole range of emotions; from brutal breakups to romantic reunions.
But we've noticed, the Islanders that come out of the pinnacle Casa Amor recoupling the worst (unfortunately, it's usually the women) - always come out winning in the end.
From Georgia Steel to Amber Gill and Demi Jones; many Islanders have been known as the 'Casa Amor victims' after their original partner brutally left them single. Whilst having your heart broken is extremely hurtful - and for the whole world to be watching must be even more challenging - it seems there is an upside to becoming the 'Casa Amor victim.'
If anything their heart break is turned to power as the public sympathy and support for them skyrockets. The main Casa Amor victims of years gone by are actually some of the most successful contestants to come out of the show.
Lest we forget, Millie Court and Liam Reardon won the show last year and let's be honest, it wasn't because of Liam's shining reputation in Casa Amor. He was exposed by bombshell Lillie Haynes for kissing her and practically cheating on Millie. Liam and Millie's eventual win was really built on the strength of Millie during that challenging situation and how they rekindled things after. The public love a journey on Love Island and this one fit the bill in 2021.
And who could forget Amber Gill in 2019 who won with Gregg O'Shea? In perhaps the most dramatic recoupling in Casa Amor history she came back to find the guy she was smitten with, Michael Griffiths, recoupled with Joanna Chimonides. Amber eventually won the show with Gregg - who had only been in the villa for two weeks! Again, the reason they won (and Gregg had a lucky pay day) was because of Amber's strong storyline and turbulent journey from Casa Amor; we saw her rise from victim to eventual redemption.
This was the same year that long standing couple Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury were in the villa. They came second to Amber and Gregg despite being together longer in the villa and having a stronger partnership. However, they remained faithful at Casa Amor and apart from when bombshell Maura Higgins walked in and tried to stir drama between them - they had a pretty smooth ride in there. Although these moments were sweet and Tommy bringing back Molly's famous teddy Elly Belly during the recoupling was a nice touch, it just doesn't move the public as much as the redemption trope.
A slightly different example is Shaugha Phillips from Love Island's inaugural winter edition in 2020. Although she didn't win the show and left way before the final - at the time she had the most followers out of the Islanders and was easily the most popular contestant that year. Her phrase 'Congrats hun' she fired out whilst staring stone faced at ex-Callum Jones and his new partner Molly Smith during the recoupling was one for the books. She came out of the villa to a multi-million pound lucrative fashion deal with In The Style and was and is still a highly sought out Islander for talk shows and appearances. They even had t-shirts coining her phrase 'Congrats hun.' Sounds like a win to us!
Of course, no one wishes for anyone to go through such a difficult moment but in the grand scheme of the show (it is a dating game show at the end of the day), it seems to put you in good stead for life outside the villa. There are many islanders that do fade into the background after their time on the show, but never the Casa Amor victims. These girls remain the main characters for years to come as Twitter reminisces over their shocking recoupling moments before each new season of Love Island begins.
This year it looks like Indiyah Polack and possibly Tasha Ghouri are in danger of betrayal this year. Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page have been shown in a teaser kissing other girls in tonights episode - and it's not looking good! Will the guys stay loyal or will Indiyah and Tasha become the main Casa Amor victims this year?
What are the cast of Love Island 2021 up to now?
Millie Court won us all over with her Gavin and Stacey Essex/Wales romance with Liam Reardon. She also provided all the outfit GOALS and LOLs. That keyboard moment? Obsessed.
Since leaving the show a worthy winner, Millie has moved in with Liam in a plush Essex pad, landed her own edit and collection with ASOS (full circle as she used to work there), jetted all over the world to create content and has started her own YouTube channel. The world is Millie's and we just live in it.
Welsh lad Liam walked into the villa in week one as a bombshell and the nation quickly fell for him when he first had that dinner date with Millie in the garden. We're probably never going to forgive him for kissing Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, but his Tom Jones singing almost makes up for it.
Since winning the show, Liam has moved from Wales to Essex with Millie and is loving life. He hasn't bagged himself an ASOS deal yet, but he has done some modelling.
She was 2021's first bombshell and boy did she make an impact. As well as being one of the funniest characters to ever grace the show, her rocky rollercoaster relationship with Toby made us believe in love again. They were truly obsessed with each other. NO WHEY.
Since leaving the villa, Chloe has become the first EVER female reality TV ambassador for JD Sports and was even a stand in on ITV show The Games. She's also appeared with Toby on Celebrity Catchphrase.
Toby was the chaotic character reality tv needed in 2021, as his head turned towards a different girl almost every day during his stay in the villa. However, he finally realised Chloe was The One after his stay at Casa Amor.
Since Love Island, Toby has kept his head firmly on Chloe and they've moved in together in a plush pad. He's got quite the following on TikTok where he regularly post videos (mostly of him pranking Chloe), he's landed a gig as a BoohooMAN brand ambassador and still 'kicks a ball around' for Hashtag United.
Kaz won a legion of fans by being the calmest and most authentic Islander, who definitely knew her worth. Despite a rocky road, Kaz left the villa hand in hand with Tyler Cruickshank but they announced their split in December 2021, four months after leaving the villa together.
What's Kaz up to now? She's travelling the world with her BFF Libs, of course! Sometimes, the most genuine relationships made in the villa are friendships and that is definitely the case for these two. Kaz has also collaborated with huge brands such as Boux Avenue and Makeup Revolution.
The nation fell in love with Tyler when he entered the villa and whisked Kaz off her feet. However, things changed a little when he returned from Casa Amor with Clarisse Juliette - prompting him to have his 'head scrambled'. Kaz and Tyler couldn't deny their feeling for each other, though, and they soon coupled up again.
Tyler has been a busy boy since leaving Love Island. Despite his split from Kaz, he's most recently spoke out in support of mental health for men, where he revealed that there 'is a dark side to Love Island.'
Ah 'hurricane' Faye and her iconic brown lipstick. She was like marmite in the villa and definitely split opinion when she lost it as a result of Casa Amor, but she overcame all the odds and finally believed in love when her Teddy came along and showed her how she should be treated.
Feddy are still together! Three months after leaving the show, they moved into a new home together (believed to be in London) and have been showing fans the renovation progress.Faye is passionate about doing work for causes she believes in, including being a Campaign Star for Guide Dogs and campaigning with PETA to end the slaughtering of bears in Canada to make caps for the Queen's Guard.
Remember the moment Teddy came back for Faye with her little dog teddy? Our hearts. He was Love Island's sweetheart, despite a small flirty mistake in Casa Amor.
As well as being couple goals alongside Faye, Teddy is often seen showing off his style on Instagram and he's landed jobs with Jack Wills and Sky.
Liberty and Jake were the first official couple in Love Island 2021, but things soon turned sour as they argued and realised that they just weren't compatible. Just days before the final, Liberty became the nation's sweetheart when she chose self-love over her love for Jake. After their relationship ended, Liberty and Jake decided to leave before the final.
Her Love Island journey spurred EVERYONE to want to work with Liberty. Quickly after leaving the villa, she signed deals with InTheStyle, Skinny Tan, Lola's Lashes and Boux Avenue. She was also a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2022.
Weston-super-Mare boy Jake's relationship with his Lib won over the hearts of the nation, but cracks soon started to show. Despite their decision to leave, Jake revealed that he was 'devastated' when Liberty decided to call off their relationship, and said they tried to make things work on the outside world.
Jake lives a far more quiet life than his co-stars since leaving the show, opting not to go down the 'influencer' route. He's still in Weston-Super-Mare and regularly posts updates with his family. Awwww.
We can't say reaaaaallllyyy without thinking about Lucinda Strafford. From her romance with Brad McClelland that was brutally cut short, to her friendship with Millie and Chloe - Lucinda has a busy time in the villa.
Lucinda left the villa with Aaron Francis but they soon declared that they were just friends and it wasn't long before Lucinda rekindled things with Brad before calling it a day. She then reunited with her former boyfriend Aaron Connelly.As of right now? Well, Lucinda's now single again and is living her best life, having signed deals with ISawItFirst and even travelling to Coachella with her best pal Millie.