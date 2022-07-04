We’ve Spotted That The ‘Casa Amor Victims’ Always Win In The End…

Oh Casa Amor, how we love thee! The Casa Amor twist is perhaps the most anticipated week of Love Island and it's already in full swing this year. For a few days the couples in the villa get split up and live with a brand new group of hot singletons. In the end the Islanders decide if they want to stick or twist from their original coupling. The aftermath of Casa Amor brings a whole range of emotions; from brutal breakups to romantic reunions.

But we've noticed, the Islanders that come out of the pinnacle Casa Amor recoupling the worst (unfortunately, it's usually the women) - always come out winning in the end.

From Georgia Steel to Amber Gill and Demi Jones; many Islanders have been known as the 'Casa Amor victims' after their original partner brutally left them single. Whilst having your heart broken is extremely hurtful - and for the whole world to be watching must be even more challenging - it seems there is an upside to becoming the 'Casa Amor victim.'

If anything their heart break is turned to power as the public sympathy and support for them skyrockets. The main Casa Amor victims of years gone by are actually some of the most successful contestants to come out of the show.

Lest we forget, Millie Court and Liam Reardon won the show last year and let's be honest, it wasn't because of Liam's shining reputation in Casa Amor. He was exposed by bombshell Lillie Haynes for kissing her and practically cheating on Millie. Liam and Millie's eventual win was really built on the strength of Millie during that challenging situation and how they rekindled things after. The public love a journey on Love Island and this one fit the bill in 2021.

And who could forget Amber Gill in 2019 who won with Gregg O'Shea? In perhaps the most dramatic recoupling in Casa Amor history she came back to find the guy she was smitten with, Michael Griffiths, recoupled with Joanna Chimonides. Amber eventually won the show with Gregg - who had only been in the villa for two weeks! Again, the reason they won (and Gregg had a lucky pay day) was because of Amber's strong storyline and turbulent journey from Casa Amor; we saw her rise from victim to eventual redemption.

This was the same year that long standing couple Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury were in the villa. They came second to Amber and Gregg despite being together longer in the villa and having a stronger partnership. However, they remained faithful at Casa Amor and apart from when bombshell Maura Higgins walked in and tried to stir drama between them - they had a pretty smooth ride in there. Although these moments were sweet and Tommy bringing back Molly's famous teddy Elly Belly during the recoupling was a nice touch, it just doesn't move the public as much as the redemption trope.

A slightly different example is Shaugha Phillips from Love Island's inaugural winter edition in 2020. Although she didn't win the show and left way before the final - at the time she had the most followers out of the Islanders and was easily the most popular contestant that year. Her phrase 'Congrats hun' she fired out whilst staring stone faced at ex-Callum Jones and his new partner Molly Smith during the recoupling was one for the books. She came out of the villa to a multi-million pound lucrative fashion deal with In The Style and was and is still a highly sought out Islander for talk shows and appearances. They even had t-shirts coining her phrase 'Congrats hun.' Sounds like a win to us!

Of course, no one wishes for anyone to go through such a difficult moment but in the grand scheme of the show (it is a dating game show at the end of the day), it seems to put you in good stead for life outside the villa. There are many islanders that do fade into the background after their time on the show, but never the Casa Amor victims. These girls remain the main characters for years to come as Twitter reminisces over their shocking recoupling moments before each new season of Love Island begins.