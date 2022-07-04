Tonight’s Love Island Includes Minimum Three Snogs, Many Heads Being Turned And An Argument…

Our screams of DAMI NOOOOOOO at the end of last night's Love Island were only calmed by the idea that maybe those naughty producers had framed things to make it looooook like Dami had BETRAYED his beautiful relationship with Indiyah, but actually he was having to play one of those crazy dare games and it was actually fine.
But - and spoilers for tonight's show ahead - we're sorry to say that no, it's not the case.
What happens on Tonight's Love Island?
Casa Amor continues and Ekin-Su (our dramatic queen) gets stuck in.
After George pulls her for a chat about Davide, Ekin says: “If I’m honest, I genuinely felt like there was something there with me and Davide. I knew it was mutual so I went there and I don’t regret it. It was great. We had a last date together and it went well.”
George then reveals Ekin-Su is at the top of his list saying: _“_When I first saw you, you stood out, put it that way. Big time.”
Later speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su reveals: “It’s not easy to be open again, you know. I’m still open to getting to know George however my heart and my mind is in my Italian dream man and I hope he’s ok.”
We're quite into Ekin-Su and Davide appearing (FOR NOW) to be the couple actually sticking together in Casa Amor so far...
Oh no, it's time for the 'Raunchy Race'
During the day, both the main Villa and Casa Amor receive a text which reads: “Islanders, this afternoon the Villa will take on Casa Amor in ‘Raunchy Race’. The two villas will race against each other to complete a series of saucy challenges. The first villa to complete each challenge wins a point. The villa that receives the most points will win a party tonight. #HeadtoHead #LooseLipsing”
For the challenge, Casa Amor and the main Villa both receive texts at the same time, and whichever Villa completes the task from the text first wins the round. And we know what that means - basically loads of snogging (that then later might be made into 'postcards' to make the other villa panic...)
Danica gets some action!
Josh makes a move on Danica, asking where her head is at and asking who she'd like to share a bed with from now on.
Danica smiles and says: “I mean, yeah, I was probably planning on asking you.”
Josh agrees and then asks her about her time in the Villa, and whether she's kissed anyone and leans in for a kiss...
Deji makes his play for Indiyah...
After they share a kiss in the challenge, Deji pulls Indiyah for a chat...
Indiyah tells him: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”
Deji questions Indiyah further, asking: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”
Indiyah responds: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy.
“Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”
Dami and Summer go up to the terrace and break everyone's hearts...
After the sneak up to the terrace, Summer asks Dami: “Do you feel sneaky up here?”
Dami replies: “Well, we didn’t crawl in so it’s fine.”
Summer agrees: “It’s a secret but it’s not a secret,” before asking, “Would you say I’m your type?”
Dami answers: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”
She then asks Dami to read her mind. He says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”
When Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact, she challenges him to a staring contest. Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot.” The pair then share their first kiss.
NO DAMI NO.
Andrew and Coco then take to the terrace...
Andrew says in the beach hut: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once. At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.” Taking his opportunity, he asks Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat.
Later in the conversation, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there…”
Coco admits she liked the kiss and that Andrew was a good kisser, Andrew asks: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”
Coco responds saying: “Do you wanna do it again?”
Taking his chance, he leans in and gives Coco another kiss.
But that's not drama over...
Sharing their experiences of their first night with the new Islanders at the fire pit, Andrew reveals he kissed Coco on the terrace, while Dami shares details of his terrace rendezvous with Summer.
When Luca adds that Dami should stay in bed with Summer, and tries to nudge Jacques to agree, Dami responds: “Yeah, stop egging other people on man. What’s wrong with you? Just be real for once.”
As the disagreement builds, what else will be said? And how will this leave things between Dami & Luca?
You know we'll be there at 9pm on ITV2 waiting to find out...
LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB
Where To Buy The Exact Love Island Bikinis From This Series
Paige showed off a new black bikini with pearl features whilst being fed breakfast from the new boy. Snap up the exact set from boohoo as the Women's Pearl Embellished Triangle Bikini Top (£11.25) and Women's Pearl Embellished Triangle Bikini Briefs (£9).
As the new girls strolled into the Casa Amor villa, we saw them don some hot bikinis. Jazmine was seen in the MODAMINX strawberry daiquiri hot pink violet crystal bikini top (£25) and bottoms (£25).
Cheyanne's exact bikini is the SHE Eva bikini set (£25) Chyna's bikini is the Rib Underwire One Shoulder Bikini Swimsuit (£9.49) from Shein but you can get a similar vibe from Cupshe one shoulder high waist bikini set (£26).
Chyna entered the villa in a hot zebra print swimsuit with cut-out features. You can grab a similar vibe from PLT as the Monochrome Zebra Print Wrap Waist Plunge Swimsuit (£22)
Antigoni has been ruling the roost for most impressive bikinis as she's moved into the villa. We loved her orange shell bikini which is the ZAFUL Shell Cutout Halter Bikini Set in Sandy Brown (£12.97).
In episode 23 of Love Island, we saw Paige wear a very skimpy red swimsuit as part of the heart-racing challenge. She certainly sent some hearts through the roof in a PrettyLittleThing Red Minimal Basic Swimsuit (£10).
As Tasha started sweating watching Andrew be pulled for a chat with Danica, we saw her jump in the pool in a Pretty Little Thing Multi Abstract Printed Triangle Bikini Top (£11) and bottoms (£7). Grab the matching shirt (£25) for a full three-piece set.
Tasha was back in her cobalt blue bikini which is a complete fan favourite this season. It's back in stock as ASOS DESIGN mesh bandeau ruched front bikini top (£18) with the ASOS DESIGN hipster bottom in cobalt blue (£15). If you want a dupe, then you'll want to grab the NA-KD Shiny Circle Detail Strappy Bikini Top (£23.95).
Antigioni stunned in a green set bikini with a matching hairband - you can snap up straight from her own collection. A dupe we love is the Mango Wrap back bikini top (£19.99) and bottoms (£17.99).
You can grab Tasha's exact white bikini as the ZAFUL Skimpy Ribbed Smocked String Bikini Swimwear in White (£15.60). Grab her Khaki Linen Look Beach Shirt (£22) from Pretty Little Thing too.
In episode 21 of the season, we saw Indiyah and Gemma lounging on the outside chairs - Indiyah was wearing an exact Neon Orange Wear Me Any Way Multi Swimsuit (£20) from ISAWITFIRST whilst Gemma laid in a yellow leopard print bikini, just like the Luxe Palm high neck halterneck bikini top in yellow leopard print (£14).
The girls have been big fans of Shein this summer, with Paige showing off in this sweet Butterfly Print Self-Tie Halter Bikini Swimsuit (£10.49). Get a similar style in the Brit Manuela X ZAFUL Convertible Micro String Butterfly Bikini Swimwear (£14.73) and Abercrombie and Fitch Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top (£25.20).
On her date with Jay in the hot tub, we saw Tasha in the Boux Avenue Hvar bronze ruched multiway bikini top (£22) and bottoms (£16). We also saw her in this earlier in the series when Liam left the villa.
Paige donned a hot pink bikini - the Shein Solid Underwire High Cut Bikini Swimsuit (£9.49). We like the Hollister Rib Underwire Bikini Top (£15.99) as a good alternative. In a chat between the girls, Indiyah donned the Oh Polly Sanctuary Cut Out Cross Front Bikini Top in Ivory (£20) which can also be found as the Nude Waffle Texture Halterneck Bikini Top (£13) on Pretty Little Thing.
Antigioni turned the boys heads in her entrance, wearing a blue bikini set that's from her own collection - ANTONIABRONZE Bikini Bottom (£28). For a similar option go for the Calzedonia Slide Triangle Bikini Top Indonesia Eco (£20) and bottoms (£15).
You can get Paige's multicoloured bikini with leopard print and tie-up features from Club L London as the Wild Thing Leopard & Green Colour Block Halter Neck Bikini Top (£25) and Bottoms (£20).
Tasha laid back in a brown and white swimsuit which is the Shein Color Block Cross Ruched One Piece Swimsuit (£9.49). Block swimsuits are out in style all over, including the CUPSHE Avery Color Block One Piece Swimsuit (£25) and Nike colour block crossover swimsuit in mid blue (£32).
Snap up Gemma's exact bronze bikini from Hunkemoller as the Havana Non-Padded Underwired Bikini Top Rebecca Mir (£29)
Danica wore an interesting bikini with fluffy features - the Shein Bright Silk Decor Halter Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit (£10.99). For similar effect, go for a towelling bikini like the Topshop towelling bikini set in blue (£24) or the Pretty Little Thing Blue Towelling bikini (£15).
Sharing the love, Ekin-Su showed off a purple swimsuit with gold heart detail - the Kuta heart asymmetric swimsuit in Lilac (£38) from Boux Avenue.
Ekin Su actually showed off a top that was really a bikini top for one of the challenges around the firepit. You can get the exact option from Club L London as the Club L London Check In Black Bardot Ruffle Bikini Top (£35)
Paige was wearing a classic orange triangle bikini for the 'Lip Service' challenge, which you can grab from the Recycled Orange Mix & Match Triangle Bikini Top (£5) and the Recycled Orange Mix & Match Tie Side Bikini Bottoms (£5).
Sold out on Motel Rocks right now, we saw Tasha don the Gata Bikini Top In Abstract Butterfly Gold (£28). Butterfly print is very in this summer, though, so you can grab a similar bikini with the Jaded London Butterfly Bikini Top (£28) and bottoms (£28).
Indiyah was seen rocking a neon yellow and snake print bikini which is from ASOS as the South Beach sequin bikini top with contrast lining in brown snake print (£12) and matching South Beach sequin tie side bikini bottom in brown snake print (£8).
Danica's black bikini with gold chain is straight off of the ISAWITFIRST website as the Black Gold Chain Bikini (£7.50). It's currently sold out so you can be notified on the website or grab the Pretty Little Thing Black Gold Chain Strap V Front Bikini Top (£15) and Bottoms (£12) as a dupe.
Danica stepped into the villa with an apple-green bikini and heart-shaped diamante features. The Apple Green Diamante Heart Triangle Bikini Top (£15) and Apple Green Diamante Heart Bikini Bottoms (£15) are available on Pretty Little Thing right now.
Indiyah's pink, crystal bikini is from Modaminx and makes a great addition to any holiday wardrobe. Shop her pink triangle crystal bikini top (£30) and matching pink tie-side crystal bikini bottoms (£30). Grab a similar vibe from the Moda Minx Strawberry Daquiri ruffle in pink & purple ombre bikini (£25).
Amber was spotted getting some time away from the sun and relaxing in the shade. She wore a gorg zebra print bikini from Boux Avenue. Get her look with the zebra asymmetric bikini top (£32) and matching zebra bikini bottoms (£16).
Gemma wore a chic white swimsuit when having a chat with partner Luca. We saw her in the H&M ribbed belted swimsuit in white (£11). We love this white belted swimsuit from Etsy (£26) as an alternative.
Tasha avoided any tan lines last night with this bandeau bikini from PLT. Shop her look with the cream hammered trim bikini top (£15) and matching cream hammered trim bikini bottoms (£15).
On a date with new boy Jay, we saw Ekin-Su in a green, two-piece bikini from Boux Avenue. Re-create her exact look with the green deep v-neck bikini top (£26) and matching green bikini bottoms (£16).
Indiyah's light pink bikini is straight from Oh Polly as the Majesty Ring Halter Neck Bikini Top in Light Orange (£24). Ring bikinis are very in this season and we like the Aerie triangle halter neck bikini top with ring detail (£28) and EVARAE Sia cutout embellished stretch-ECONYL halterneck bikini top (£150) too.
Whilst being thrown around by Luca, we saw Gemma wear a bright orange corset bikini. The Club L London After Sun Burnt Orange Corset Halter Swimsuit (£45) stood out in the challenge.
Relaxing in the sun, Amber was spotted in this Boux Avenue Sydney textured triangle bikini top (£22) and matching bottoms (£16).
During the hot 'men-chanic' challenge, we saw Ekin-Su don a royal blue swimsuit - the exact one is the Majorca strappy back swimsuit (£38) from Boux Avenue.
Tasha's gorg multicoloured bikini is straight from Shein as the Color Block Smocked Halter Triangle Tie Side Thong Bikini Swimsuit (£6.49). You can get similar examples from the ASOS DESIGN tie side bikini bottom bold abstract print (£9.60) and Free People Frankies Phillipa Shine Bikini Top (£88).
We're familiar with Gemma's own brand line OG Beachwear which she dons on the daily - like this grey Valencia bikini which is available right now. If you love this style, boohoo do a similar style in their O-ring Bikini Bandeau Top (£10)
Paige's bikini that she wore on a date with new man Jacques is sold-out Ann Summers (Kota Bikini Top, £9), but if you like the style there are loads of similar options like the Ann Summers Suncity Soft Bikini Top (£26).
In Episode 5 of Love Island, we saw Tasha don this exact bikini from Boux Avenue. Snap up the Hvar bronze ruched brazilian bikini briefs - Bronze (£16) and Hvar bronze ruched multiway bikini top - Bronze (£22) on the website right now.
Gemma showed off her gorgeous tan with a grey shiny swimsuit from Hunkemoller. You can get the Havana Multi-Way Swimsuit Rebecca Mir in Grey (£40) on the website now.
Neon is very in this summer and Indiyah shows us how it's done in her Oh Polly Layered Bikini Top in Lime (£22) Other neon lime and yellow options include the PrettyLittleThing Light Lime Mini Crinkle Underwired Square Neck Bikini Top (£20), the Hollister High Apex Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top (£27) and the GUESS Fluo colour bandeau bikini (£27).
Just as we saw Liam leave the villa, Paige was wearing this super skimpy green ombre swimsuit with a tie front. The exact match is available on ASOS as the ASOS DESIGN lace up cut out swimsuit in green ombre print (£30).
Newbie Afie donned 'Lime Sherbet' Emerald Contrast Triple Crystal Bandeau Top (£25) on her first day. We also like this similar dupe - the Andressa top from Camila Coelho (£89).
Paige looked pretty in pink in a ruched bikini top - and you can shop a very similar vibe on REVOLVE with the PQ Remi Ruched Bandeau Bikini Top (£67).
Tasha's orange and pink bikini is straight off of Missy Empire. The Jorja Pink Orange Contrast Tie Side Bikini Bottom (£14) and Saffron Pink Orange Contrast Strap Triangle Bikini Top (£14) is available right now.
Amber's H&M Ombre Swimsuit (£14) was giving us real summer sun envy and it seems like everyone else is obsessed with the swimsuit too, as it's already sold out. We love the Beachy Ombre Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit (£19.99) as a strappy alternative.
In a girlie chat over the boys, Tasha was seen in a hot orange strappy bikini whilst Indiyah was spotted in a MANGO zebra print bikini. The bikinis are available online right now - you can get Indiyah's MANGO Zebra print bikini top (£19.99) and MANGO Printed bikini bottom (£17.99) whilst Tasha's bikini is the Cruz line from Oh Polly (£22).
Amber set off the show with a leopard print kimono which stood out against a classic black bikini set. You can buy the SXY Leopard Print Ruffle Trim Belted Kimono (£30) or ASOS do a dupe with the Brave Soul kimono with belt tie detail in leopard print brown (£22).For a staple black bikini like Amber's, we like the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Darian Top (£67) and House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Darian High Waist Bottom (£79) to match.
Gemma's Entrance Bikini was straight from Club L London, as the Tied Up Coral Wrap Detail Bikini Top (£25) and matching briefs (£23).
Paige entered the villa in a flashy pink sequin bikini as seen on Sherbert Lemon (£40). For those wanting to get on the pink sequin action this summer, the superdown Chantell Sequin Bikini Top (£47) and matching bottoms (£48) are a contender.
Indiyah also donned a Sherbert Lemons choice when walking into the villa, in their White Beaded Bikini Set (£25). We loved her cover-up beach skirt the most though, and you can get dupes easily like the lovewave Alisa Skirt (£151), Zaful Cowl Neck Strappy Cami Top And Tassels Sarong Skirt (£22.95) and the Urban Outfitters Knit & Lace Mini Beach Skirt (£42).
Love Islander Amber was seen in a strappy green top with hoop detail and gold features. You can buy the exact bikini from New Look right now, with the Ring Tie Strappy Triangle Bikini Top, £13.99 and Green Ring Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, £9.99.
Paige wears a classic baby pink strappy tie bikini set in her promo shots, which are available to grab from Pretty Little Thing. They have 10% off each now as Pretty Little Thing Baby Pink Mix & Match Triangle Bikini Top (£4.50) and Baby Pink Mix & Match Tie Side Bikini Bottoms (£4.50).
Neon is so in for summer colours at the moment, so we knew we had to hunt down this style from Gemma Owen. Gemma wears the Oh Polly Ramona Layered Bikini Top (£22). We're fans of a similar dupe from Hollister High Apex Underwire Bikini Bra (£27).
Indiyah showed off her body with an orange number, found as the Oh Polly Jorani Hoop Detail Bikini Top in Orange (£24). If you like this style of slinky bikini, the VDM The Label Ziggy reversible triangle bikini top (£55) matches up well.
Dancer Tasha showed off her lean body in her sneak peek with a bright red set from Ann Summers, found as the Ann Summers Catalina Soft Bikini Top (£26) and Ann Summers Catalina Brazilian Bikini Bottom (£16).