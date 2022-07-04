Tonight’s Love Island Includes Minimum Three Snogs, Many Heads Being Turned And An Argument…

Our screams of DAMI NOOOOOOO at the end of last night's Love Island were only calmed by the idea that maybe those naughty producers had framed things to make it looooook like Dami had BETRAYED his beautiful relationship with Indiyah, but actually he was having to play one of those crazy dare games and it was actually fine.

But - and spoilers for tonight's show ahead - we're sorry to say that no, it's not the case.

What happens on Tonight's Love Island?

Casa Amor continues and Ekin-Su (our dramatic queen) gets stuck in.

After George pulls her for a chat about Davide, Ekin says: “If I’m honest, I genuinely felt like there was something there with me and Davide. I knew it was mutual so I went there and I don’t regret it. It was great. We had a last date together and it went well.”

George then reveals Ekin-Su is at the top of his list saying: _“_When I first saw you, you stood out, put it that way. Big time.”

Later speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su reveals: “It’s not easy to be open again, you know. I’m still open to getting to know George however my heart and my mind is in my Italian dream man and I hope he’s ok.”

We're quite into Ekin-Su and Davide appearing (FOR NOW) to be the couple actually sticking together in Casa Amor so far...

Oh no, it's time for the 'Raunchy Race'

During the day, both the main Villa and Casa Amor receive a text which reads: “Islanders, this afternoon the Villa will take on Casa Amor in ‘Raunchy Race’. The two villas will race against each other to complete a series of saucy challenges. The first villa to complete each challenge wins a point. The villa that receives the most points will win a party tonight. #HeadtoHead #LooseLipsing”

For the challenge, Casa Amor and the main Villa both receive texts at the same time, and whichever Villa completes the task from the text first wins the round. And we know what that means - basically loads of snogging (that then later might be made into 'postcards' to make the other villa panic...)

Danica gets some action!

Josh makes a move on Danica, asking where her head is at and asking who she'd like to share a bed with from now on.

Danica smiles and says: “I mean, yeah, I was probably planning on asking you.”

Josh agrees and then asks her about her time in the Villa, and whether she's kissed anyone and leans in for a kiss...

Deji makes his play for Indiyah...

After they share a kiss in the challenge, Deji pulls Indiyah for a chat...

Indiyah tells him: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”

Deji questions Indiyah further, asking: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”

Indiyah responds: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy.

“Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”

Dami and Summer go up to the terrace and break everyone's hearts...

After the sneak up to the terrace, Summer asks Dami: “Do you feel sneaky up here?”

Dami replies: “Well, we didn’t crawl in so it’s fine.”

Summer agrees: “It’s a secret but it’s not a secret,” before asking, “Would you say I’m your type?”

Dami answers: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind. He says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

When Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact, she challenges him to a staring contest. Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot.” The pair then share their first kiss.

NO DAMI NO.

Andrew and Coco then take to the terrace...

Andrew says in the beach hut: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once. At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.” Taking his opportunity, he asks Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat.

Later in the conversation, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there…”

Coco admits she liked the kiss and that Andrew was a good kisser, Andrew asks: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

Coco responds saying: “Do you wanna do it again?”

Taking his chance, he leans in and gives Coco another kiss.

But that's not drama over...

Sharing their experiences of their first night with the new Islanders at the fire pit, Andrew reveals he kissed Coco on the terrace, while Dami shares details of his terrace rendezvous with Summer.

When Luca adds that Dami should stay in bed with Summer, and tries to nudge Jacques to agree, Dami responds: “Yeah, stop egging other people on man. What’s wrong with you? Just be real for once.”

As the disagreement builds, what else will be said? And how will this leave things between Dami & Luca?

You know we'll be there at 9pm on ITV2 waiting to find out...