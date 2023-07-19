Who Is Millie Bright, England’s Number 6?

As the world gears up for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all eyes are on the Lionesses - including captain, Millie Bright.

The England Women's team have been drawn in Group D for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, setting them up to play alongside China, Denmark, and Haiti. With the first match against Haiti kicking off on 22 July, the world is waiting to see whether Millie may just lead the Lionesses to yet another win.

With a new Captain on the pitch, here's everything you need to know about Millie Bright...

Who is Millie Bright?

Millie Bright is Captain of the Lionesses and lucky number 6, taking on the role of defender.

How old is Millie Bright?

Born on the 21 August, 1993, Millie is currently 29 years old - set to turn 30 just days after the Women's World Cup final. With her star sign being the fiery, dominant, and natural-born leader Leo, it's no wonder she's captain!

Where is Millie Bright from?

Millie grew up in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, along with her brother and sister. Although she keeps her siblings out of the spotlight, the athlete did pay tribute to her sister and aunt in 2020 - both of whom worked on the frontline with the NHS during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As a child, Millie's life could have turned out very differently. Totally horse-mad, the young athlete once had dreams of becoming an equestrian. It wasn't until watching a friend play football aged nine that she stepped foot on the pitch. And it's a good thing she did - after being scouted by Sheffield United, Millie went on to play for Doncaster Rover Belles aged 16.

How tall is Millie Bright?

It's reported that Millie stands around 5'8 (1.78m)

What team does Millie Bright play for?

Aside from being a key member of the Lionesses, Millie has become one of the leading figures for London-based club Chelsea.

And it isn't just Euro wins she's got under her belt. She also made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with the centre-back representing Great Britain on the pitch.

Is Millie Bright captain of England?

Millie is acting as the temporary captain of the Lionesses, taking on the role from Leah Williamson after an ACL rupture left her out of the game.

When asked about what it feels like to be putting on the iconic armband, Millie said 'Anyone in my position would say honoured and proud. I feel really grateful to be selected, let alone be captaining the girls. It is a massive honour.'

'But for me, nothing changes. I stay the same. I'd like to think people see the same Millie every day, no matter what. I always head for the team, that's just natural me. I expect standards from the group. I see myself as the driver because I am so competitive. You have to keep pushing to be better year in, year out. I'm incredibly proud.'

Who is Millie Bright's partner?

Millie is rumoured to be dating Levi Crew, although there hasn’t been any confirmation of their relationship from either side. The two often share pics of each other on their social media, with the footballer celebrating Levi’s 30th birthday with a sweet birthday message referring to him as her ‘King’. In another post, she added ‘#gotmine’, leaving fans convinced the two are together.

Levi is the founder of LC Performance Coaching, a company that focuses on topics ranging from weight-loss plans to recuperation mobility. In fact, Millie has even endorsed her partner's company over on her Instagram, writing 'I've been working with Levi for some years now, and each year I find myself reaching new levels.'

Is Millie Bright injured?

It looked like a rocky start to the year for Millie, who hadn’t played since March due to a knee injury that required surgery. Busy recovering, the star missed England’s send-off friendly against Portugal.

But, never fear. The Chelsea star is confident that she’ll be ready to go for the Lionesses’ World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22nd, saying she has “no concerns at all” about stepping on the pitch.

What is Millie Bright's salary?

The Women’s Super League may be one of the most competitive and professional in the world, but pay is substantially less than that of the male footballing world. It’s thought the average yearly salary is around £30,000, with Millie reported to be around £35,000.

In fact, The Lionesses were recently left ‘disappointed’ after their pay row with the FA was put on hold until after the World Cup. The FA paused talks over performance-related bonuses, with Millie issuing a statement on behalf of England’s players.

It read, ‘We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved,’ she said, adding ‘We view the successful conclusion of these discussions, through player input and a transparent long term plan, as key for the growth of women’s football.’

What has Millie Bright said about the World Cup?

Not just stepping on the pitch as a player, but also as temporary captain, there’s a lot happening for Millie this summer.

Opening up about getting back to playing after her injury, Millie said ‘I feel physically and mentally fresher than I’ve ever felt. Just based on the amount I’ve played, it’s been a blessing that I’m recovering. I’ve been putting in the work, so I have no concerns at all.’

And opening up about being part of the Lionesses, Millie said ‘It’s a proud moment to even be going to a World Cup. I feel really grateful to be selected to go, let alone to be put in a position to captain the girls. It is a massive honour. With or without the armband, I lead for the team. I think that’s just natural to me. I expect standards from the group, I see myself as the driver because I am so competitive.’

But Millie has spoken out previously to insist that players ‘are not robots’ – and more planning around scheduling needs to take place to avoid burnout.

‘There was always going to be extra pressure,’ she said of entering into this tournemant following their historic win last summer. ‘This will be the biggest Women’s World Cup so far, the quality has gone up, the expectation goes up.’