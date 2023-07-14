Wait, Are Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Dating?

by Aaliyah Harry and Millie Payne |

Never one to mince his words, Kanye West once told ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry Tom Brady during one of his notorious tirades. But could it be that the controversial rapper has spoken Kim’s romantic future into existence?

Recently, more rumours about the reality star and the NFL player being an item has emerged. A few weeks ago, Kardashian and Brady attended Michael Rubin’s Hampton’s party for the Fourth of July weekend and this is where the rumours started circling again.

Both Kim and Tom are newly single. The NFL star divorced his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, while the reality star-turned-mogul ended things with her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidsonin August 2022 after dating for nine months. Since then, Kim has kept her dating life under wraps, only alluding to dating a mystery man named Fredon her hit Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. However, as of now, neither Brady nor Kardashian have publicly acknowledged the recent reports.

So, if you're wondering where these pesky dating rumours came from here is a timeline of the ins and outs, let's see if we can break it all down for you...

12 July 2023: DeuxMoi Publishes a Photo of Kim and Tom Together

Exactly one week after billionaire Rubin's famously star-studded all-white party, popular celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi published a photo of Kim and Tom together at the Hamptons house where the two were allegedly seen getting close during the day and at night. The tip reads 'I've been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn't going to send this initially because it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together.'

7 July 2023: Insiders Deny that Kim and Tom Spent Time Together At the Party

Another source claimed that actually the pair barely interacted at the party. ' [ They ] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," one source explained to People. Another agreed. 'Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello,' the second insider said.

However, The New York Post quoted another insider in saying the professional athlete 'is exactly [ Kardashian’s ] type.' According to People, later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.' An additional source chimed in stating that they are ‘just friends’ but ‘having fun’.

5 July 2023: Sources Claim Tom Is 'Exactly' Kim's Type

A source also told the {:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}DailyMail that Kardashian and Brady were 'super flirty with each other,' and confirmed they were 'seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.'

4 July 2023: Kim and Tom Attend Michael Rubin's All-White Fourth of July Party

Kim and Tom were among the A-listers who headed to the Hamptons to celebrate the Fourth of July at billionaire Michael Rubin's all-white party.

May 2023: The First Rumours Of Kim And Tom's Alleged Romance Begin

In May, the first rumours sparked by pop culture outlet Deux Moi, suggested that the SKIMS founder and quarterback legend Tom Brady may have been ‘having fun’ together.

The blind item claimed that an ‘A-list reality star was spotted touring properties in this warm locale’ and added that she was getting around via a ‘newly single A-list athlete’s golf cart’.

Deux Moi’s second source alleged that the two in question were Kim and Tom, reinforcing that they have been ‘in touch’ during the reality star’s hunt to expand her property portfolio in ‘this area where Tom has a vacation home’.

Fans had mixed reactions across social media. ‘It’s getting weird,’ wrote one confused Instagram user, while another had a contrasting view, ‘Hoping this is true. Live for this pop culture moment’.

December 2022: Kanye West Tells His Ex-Wife To Marry Tom

Last year, the controversial rapper actually may have foreseen this relationship. Kim, 42 – who last publicly dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months before they split up in August - and Kanye, 45, share four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five and four-year-old Psalm. Their divorce was finalised in November last year, a month before Kanye appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars to deliver a direct message to his ex-wife.

He said, ‘Hulu does not love you, Kim. Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ. Go to God. Go to Jesus. Or marry somebody great. Adding, 'Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don’t let the devil use you.’

The NFL legend has crossed paths with Ye in the past. In 2021, Kanye took to his now-suspended Instagram account to share the moment his son Saint and Tom played catch, in a post captioned, ‘Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins’.

The comments came hot on the heels of Tom’s divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The pair are parents to Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 11, while Tom is also dad to John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

And last September, Kanye name-dropped Tom in the comment section of another post, which he had used to express his preference towards venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Cyrus Venture Partners.

Tom simply wrote, ‘Andreessen Horowitz’ accompanied by three ‘100’ emojis, which bizarrely led Kanye to have one of his infamous pops at Kim’s ex Pete, who he branded ‘Skete’.

‘Tom Brady in the comments it's up He must hate Skete tooooo Leave him aloooooone,’ Ye wrote in part of a longer message.