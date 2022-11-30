Inside Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Settlement (And Who’s Paying Who $200,000 A Month)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

The SKIMS mogul, 42, and the Gold Digger rapper, 45 - who has legally changed his name to Ye - will share custody of their four children: North, nine, Saint, six, four year old Chicago and Psalm, three.

Ye has agreed to pay Kim $200,000 (£166,000) a month in child support and they will divide the cost of their children's private security, private schooling and university.

Neither will pay the other spousal support.

The couple and their lawyers filed documents yesterday asking for a judge’s approval of the terms they have agreed on. The deal has averted a trial, which was set to commence on 14 December.

Elsewhere in the divorce settlement, Ye agreed to transfer the title of a $4.5m (£3.7m) property to Kim, which is next to where she resides in South California. It has been reported that she plans to tear down the five-bedroom pad, which the musician is thought to have bought to be closer to their children.

Kim retains rights to the $60m (£49m) estate in Hidden Hills, California, and a home in Idaho. Meanwhile, Ye maintains ownership of a $60m (£49m) Malibu beach home, ranches he owns in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, California, a home in Belgium and the Chicago home he grew up in.

The former A-list power couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014, at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and the couple were legally declared single in March 2022.

Since their very public split, Ye has taken aim at Kim, the wider Kardashian family, and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media, and even claimed he was not being allowed to make important parenting decisions. Kim branded the attacks 'hurtful' and accused him of making co-parenting 'impossible every step of the way'.