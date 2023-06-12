Who Is Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend ‘Fred’?

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got divorced in 2021, people have been speculating about Kim's dating life. Who's next? Will they be a sports star or a musician? Will they feature on the show? There's always a new theory to unpick.

We know she dated Pete Davidson for nine months, and we know she didn't date American footballer Tom Brady, but a lot of the rest has so far seemed like hearsay.

The Kardashians are no strangers to fuelling speculation about their private lives, without always giving up the full story. It's sort of their job! And in episode three of the latest season of The Kardashians, Kim appears to be sneakily texting someone called 'Fred' (well, not that sneakily, it's on the show). She also speaks to Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick about said 'Fred', so he's definitely on the scene one way or another...

Where does Fred live?

All we know so far is that Kim and Fred like to meet up in New York – particularly at Kim's favourite restaurant that has a private room downstairs. It also happens to be her former date spot with ex-boyfriend Pete. In the episode Kim says, 'It was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete, and he’s probably like, I know what she’s up to.'

Has Fred met Kim's friends?

We first hear about Fred in the trailer for episode three, where Kim seems to suggest Fred has got the seal of approval from her friends. 'My friends wanted me to meet someone,' she says in the clip.

Is Fred Kim's usual type?

Props to the mystery Fred, as making a good impression on Kim Kardashian is no mean feat. The reality star described her dating do's and don'ts in the episode, and the list is almost as long as her extensions.

She said, 'Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, I think that’s a given, I should take that off. Number four, calm. Five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven, supportive. Genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth...Spontaneous. Fun. My friends and family love him. Someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage – I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person. An independent person that’s not clingy. And someone with good taste.' Know someone who meets the mark? Get in touch!

Who do people think Fred is?

So, we know his nickname is 'Drop Dead Fred', which suggests pretty heavily that he's a good looking guy. American footballer Tom Brady's name has been thrown in the ring, as has Usher's after she went to two of his gigs in Vegas... As has footballer Kylian Mbappe, American football coach Miles Austin, 'a Lakers player' and 'a British rapper'. So it's safe so say the jury is out.

Another fan theory is that Fred doesn't exist at all. One reddit user said, 'I don't think Fred exists. Interestingly I thought the clip where the producer asked her who she's texting, while Kim's sitting there staring down at her iphone was - exactly similar- to last season when the producers asked her about texting Pete.' And another added, 'It’s probably nobody. Just a story for the show.'

Are Kim and Fred keeping their relationship private?

According to Us Weekly, the relationship is so far based on 'subtle flirtation' and a mutual desire to 'keep things under the radar'. You know what? We're quite sure 'Fred' isn't even his real name...