The Euphoria Outfits To Copy While You Wait For Another Series

Ah Euphoria. It was a seriously wild ride, not least because of the fashion that made my secondary school wardrobe look lame - and then some. For the students of East Highland High School, wearing frosted eyeshadow with a velour tracksuit - one that manages to show cleavage and a slice of stomach - is as everyday as wearing knee-high socks with Knickers (if you know, you know). That's just one of the outfit ideas (that you'll want to wear despite the fact that you graduated, well, a while ago).

Of course, the entire cast had different taste in clothes - that's why it was so brilliant to watch. Far from wanting to blend into the background, these kids wanted to show their personalities and, more importantly, stand out. Take Maddy, played by fashion darling Alexa Demie, who wore the going out dress to end all going out dresses in the second season. With a thigh-high hemline, a hey-hole cut-out and sexy sleeves, it certainly conveyed the message 'don't mess with me' (she's talking to you, Cassie).

Miaou, Cara Dress - Miaou's black latex dress is more than a match for Maddy's.

Rue's wardrobe, meanwhile, was noticeably more low-key than the rest of the characters, although she still had some seriously cool designer moments (like vintage Jean Paul Gaultier). This was a decision taken by the costume designer, Heidi Bivens, precisely because, bearing in mind the character's dark story arc, she didn't want her to become a 'fashion plate' that young girls watching would want to emulate.

Converse, Chuck Taylor All Star Classic - Rue swore by the classic skater shoe, Converse.

Barbie Ferreira's Kat, who sadly won't be returning for the third season of Euphoria, probably had the most relatable wardrobe of the bunch. She wore dresses from Reformation - specifically a flirty floral mini called Christine - and O Mighty, a brand who makes slogan tees with phrases like 'stoner girlfriend' and 'I'm so blogging this', as well as a smattering of designer from the likes of Vivienne Westwood.

Reformation, Nyala Knit Dress - This isn't the exact style worn by Kat, which is sadly now sold out, but it does have the same style.

Jules was probably the most directional dresser of the group. Her wardrobe contained a clutch of offbeat designers - Oresund Iris, Claire Barrow, Chopova Lowena, Eckhaus Latta etc - and it never looked like she was trying too hard.

Chopova Lowena, All-Over Graphic-Print T-Shirt - Jules would wear this graphic tee with a pleated cargo skirt and knee-high boots.

Cassie's New Year's Eve dress was a break-out search on Google Trends. The blue mesh mini was by House of CB, a brand you might recognise from the last season of Love Island, and encapsulates this character's butter-wouldn't-melt (but make it sexy) approach to style. At one point, she goes into the bathroom wearing what she thinks is a cute outfit and is greeted by one of the girls commenting: 'Why do you look like that?' 'Like what?' 'Like a country music star.' 'In a good way or a bad way?' 'B * tch, you better be joking.'