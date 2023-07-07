Everything You Need To Know About Austin Butler

by Aaliyah Harry and Millie Payne |

If you were to hear the name Austin Butler – which has likely been a regular occurrence over the last year – your mind would probably rush straight to his sterling portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Austin’s commendable gig in Elvis’ blue suede shoes rightfully expanded his trophy cabinet, with a Golden Globe and BAFTA shinily reminding him of his tireless efforts to capture the essence of Elvis. Paying tribute to the late King of Rock and Roll at the Golden Globes, the actor stated, 'You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much! You are remembered, and I will never forget you!'

As Austin shifts his focus to a villainous role in Dune: Part 2, here is everything you need to know about the gifted actor.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Butler is a 31-year-old actor. He was born on 17 August 1991 (making him a Leo) in Anaheim, California.

Austin became popular through various roles on Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and CW, appearing in Switched at Birth, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Carrie Diaries.

In July 2019, news broke that Austin was tipped to play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic - the role which was his springboard into superstardom.

Does Austin Butler have Instagram?

Yes. He boasts 3.7million followers but rarely posts. We still recommend a follow nonetheless! @austinbutler

Does Austin Butler have a girlfriend? Who is Austin Butler dating?

Cue the sounds of hearts breaking across the world, Austin is in fact taken, as he is dating model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

A source told Life & Style that the two work despite their age difference. 'Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that,' the insider said. 'They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.'

The pair were recently spotted heading out for a date night in Paris. Dining in the city of love, and their hand-in-hand display would vouch for the fact they are still going strong!

©Getty

Austin was previously linked to model Lily-Rose Depp and he also had a nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens. He made a rare comment on his split from Vanessa in a GQ interview, revealing, 'Life is full of changes and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.'

Who does Austin play in Dune 2?

In what is a huge shift from playing one of the world's most influential musicians, Austin's latest role is that of the cunning Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2.

Going off the trailer alone, a bald-headed Austin looks almost unrecognisable - and rather terrifying! According to fellow Dune 2 star Dave Bautista, Austin has dropped the Southern drawl that many fans noted he had not lost since playing Elvis.

'I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying,' Dave told USA Today.

What has Austin Butler said about playing Elvis?

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter he said candidly, 'When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning. For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching.

Explaining how he studied Elvis' films and concerts, he added, 'I watched as much as I could, over and over. I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ ex-wife ] Priscilla and [ daughter ] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.'

Baz Luhrmann also told GQ that he saw connections between the actor and character in other ways. 'Elvis was an intensely spiritual person. And I think Austin has a really spiritual quality to him. He has a very sensitive and big inner life. He’s very lovely on the outside, but you know there’s deep thinking going on on the inside.'

At a special screening of Elvis, held at London's Ham Yard Hotel, Austin said of preparing for the role, 'I was looking at Elvis and I was seeing the icon, the superhero. Those things aren't the man. I had to strip all that away.