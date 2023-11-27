Is This The Real Reason Grace Dent Has Left I’m A Celebrity?

One week into I’m A Celebrity 2023, and our first campmate has departed the jungle – with ITV confirming food critic Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

Entering the Aussie jungle just over a week ago, Grace initially wowed fans after taking on the first heights trial with nerves of steel. But after admitting on Sunday’s episode that she ‘just wants to go home,’ ITV have confirmed she will no longer be a campmate. They wrote, ‘Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.’

‘She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alive.’

Grace on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Credit: ITV

Despite being early days, this year's instalment of the show has already seen campmates struggle with jungle living. A tearful Jamie-Lynn Spears threatened to quit the show, with social media star Nella Rose confessing that she would have followed.

In previous episodes, Grace had been open with her fellow campmates about struggling in the jungle. She told This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, ‘I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home,’ before later admitting in the Bush Telegraph that, ‘I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping one a face for everybody.’

The 50-year-old food critic had been the latest celebrity voted to do a bushtucker trial, set to take on the show’s Down The Tubes trial alongside bookies favourite Josie. Following her departure, it’s been rumoured that EastEnders actress Danielle Harold will take her place earning stars for camp.

What is wrong with Grace Dent? Her medical exit explained

While an ITV spokesperson confirmed that she had left due to ‘medical reasons'.

After her exit was announced, a source close to Grace told the Daily Mail, 'Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial. Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back.'

'It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition. It was clear that she wasn't being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she's witty and fun to be around. ITV's duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.'

They added, 'She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.'

Her exit comes after fans raised concerns for the glam MasterChef star over the weekend. One viewer asked, ‘Is Grace okay? Sis isn’t even doing any trials and looks like she’s struggling.'

Another added that the star looked ‘scarily unwell.'

Addressing her exit, one fan wrote, ‘You could see that she wasn’t enjoying it and I was actually concerned. It’s not for everyone that experience, and clearly it wasn’t for her. Hope she’s OK.’