I’m A Celeb: Who Is Grace Dent?

In anticipation for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here beginning on Sunday, we’ve been scouring the internet in order to learn as much as we can about the celebrities who are set to enter the jungle. As avid TikTok users and JLS fans, we already know a bit about some of the other contestants (Nella Rose and Marvin Humes), but someone who you may not know as much about is Grace Dent.

Cue the deep dive to learn everything we possibly can about Grace Dent. And, because we’re nice people we’ll share our findings with you.

Grace Dent I'm A Celebrity ©ITV

Who is Grace Dent and what does she do for a living?

Grace Dent is an English broadcaster and author, who rose up through the ranks from Editorial Assistant at Marie Claire to Restaurant Critic at The Guardian, even winning Reviewer of the Year at the London Restaurant Festival in 2017.

How did Grace Dent become famous?

Whilst being a restaurant critic sounds like an incredibly cool job, Grace Dent’s fame also comes from the series of novels that she has published, as well as her role on multiple TV shows including Masterchef (in all its forms) and Great British Menu.

She also currently hosts the podcasts The Untold on BBC Radio 4 - a documentary series about life in 21stcentury Britain - and Comfort Eating, in which she interviews her celeb guests about food, cooking and cuisine.

What TV shows has Grace Dent been in?

Masterchef

Grace Dent is a regular critic on Masterchef UK, Masterchef: The Professionals and Celebrity Masterchef.

Great British Menu

Grace Dent briefly appeared as a judge on Great British Menu.

Grace Dent has also appeared as a celebrity guest on multiple British TV shows including Pointless: Celebrities, Have I Got News For You and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Grace Dent is presented with the Restaurant Writer Award by Angela Hartnett and Claudia Winkleman at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards at The Royal Exchange on May 12, 2022 ©Getty

What books has Grace Dent released?

Grace Dent has written 11 novels, all aimed at a YA audience including six novels in a series called Diary of a Chav and two in a series called Diary of a Snob.

In October 2020, Grace Dent published her memoir Hungry: A memoir of wanting more which according to the tagline documented Grace’s story from growing up eating beige food to becoming one of the much-loved voices of the British food scene.

Where is Grace Dent from?

Born in Carlisle, Cumbria in England, Grace Dent is from North West England. She now lives and works in London.

What age is Grace Dent?

Born 3 October 1973, Grace Dent is 50 years old.

Is Grace Dent married?

Grace Dent likes to keep her private life private and so not much is known about her current and former relationships.

She isn’t thought to be married, but she is rumoured to be engaged to her boyfriend Charles. The pair met through social media with Grace saying in an interview, ‘It was very gradual because we followed each other because we knew people in common. It's a very modern but very actually mundane way of people getting together.

‘One of you leaves a comment and then the other one leaves a comment back but it was after about a year and a half, two years of leaving comments [that we met up].’

In an interview with the Evening Standard last year, Grace opened up about her partner saying, ‘I live ostensibly on my own because my partner, Charlie, and I have separate homes, however the reality is he’s in my house most of the time, making a mess, eating food from my fridge and being looked after.’

Does Grace Dent have any children?

Grace Dent doesn’t have any children, and she doesn’t plan to.

In an article for The Guardian in 2018 she wrote, ‘I do like children. Just not enough. This still feels like a radical thing for a woman to say.

‘Thank you for raising the future. You’re all amazing. But it’s still a no from me.’