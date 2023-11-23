Jamie Lynn Spears has been in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle for four days now, and already she's got everyone talking. The actor and mother-of-two has been visibly struggling being away from her children since entering the camp, and now many fear she may leave the show early. In fact, according to Google Trends, searches have peaked for 'Has Jamie Lynn Spears left I'm A Celebrity?', 'Jamie Lynn Spears leaves the jungle' and 'Has Jamie Lynn left the jungle?'.

Jamie Lynn has certainly been open about how difficult she's finding the reality show. During one particularly tough moment, after her campmates were put through a gruelling challenge to win everyone's luxury items of which they failed to receive hers (a picture of her children), she shared that she was on the verge of quitting. ‘I quit, I don’t wanna do it,' she said in the camp hut confessional. 'I do not wanna be there. I went to tell them [the producers] this is not fair. I quit. I don’t wanna do it, I don’t wanna be here, that’s so unfair that was torture. F**k this.’

Viewers expected to see her make an early departure in last night's episode then, especially after tabloid rumours circulated that Jamie Lynn was likely to only stay in the jungle for as long as is contractually required to receive the fee for appearing on the show. As is now a well-known fact with viewers, contestants on I'm A Celeb don't get paid for their stint in the jungle until they've completed three days, meaning that if Jamie Lynn Spears were to leave now, her cheque would clear and she'd could still pocket her fee.

And after Jamie Lynn Spears' multiple threats to leave over the past few days, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts with one writing, 'I still feel like Jamie Lynn will end up walking. I don't see her staying'. Another agreed, 'Jamie Lynn only needs to stay 100 hours in camp to get the pay check. Just putting it out there.'

Has Jamie Lynn Spears left the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

Although it initially seemed like she would, after her incredible 10-star performance during the Bushtucker Trial last night, it seems like Jamie Lynn Spears is planning on hanging around, and as it stands is currently still in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Jamie Lynn Spears ©ITV

And seemingly, if the pictures from tonight’s episode are to be believed, Jamie Lynn appears to be coming on leaps and bounds in camp, although we don’t want to spoil the show so we won’t say too much. Although we can reveal that tonight we'll see new campmates Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew – two sporting legends – enter the jungle for the first time and take part in their first bushtucker trial. And apparently it’s going to be an eating challenge…