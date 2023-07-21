Who Is On The I’m A Celebrity 2023 Line-Up?

So I'm A Celebrity All-Stars wasn't quite the smash hit the show's producers might have hoped for, but the chance to redeem themselves isn't far away. I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back later this year with a whole new line-up of stars who have an appetite for Kangaroo's private parts and a taste for adrenaline. So who might be in this year's I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up?

While the All-Star version out earlier this year was filmed in South Africa, and lockdown editions of the show were filmed closer to home in Wales, this winter's series is set to take place in Australia. Nothing's been confirmed yet, but if almost every series so far is anything to go by, we're likely to see some reality TV stars, a few retired athletes, one or two pop stars and there's even precedent for a working MP.

The rumoured I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up

There are so many celebrities we'd love to see on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here that it's hard to work out whether some of the predictions making the rumour mill today are just wishful thinking. Celebrities who have entered the famous jungle in the past have included Stacey Solomon, Peter Andre, Matt Hancock, Georgia Toffolo, Stanley Johnson, Myleene Klass, Matt Willis, Gemma Collins (very briefly), Chris Eubank and Jill Scott – to name a few.

In other words, almost every public-facing, high profile or showbiz job has been represented on the show one way or another. As for who we can expect to see this series – which will be the show's 23rd – on ITV, let's take a look at the rumours.

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning Britain presenter has said once or twice before that she wouldn't say no to a stint on I'm A Celeb. She already took part in Strictly back in 2013 and maybe now that Piers Morgan is out of her daily life she's ready for a bit of chaos again.

In a video posted by the official GMB Instagram account where Susanna was celebrating 20 years of hosting breakfast television she dropped a few hints while answering some fans' questions.

One person asked if she'd ever go on I'm A Celebrity and she said: 'Never say never!' So could 2023 be the year that she heads to the jungle?

Boris Johnson

A few years ago this might have sounded crazy, but Boris Johnson is no longer an MP, he's never been shy of attention, and his mate Matt Hancock and dad Stanley Johnson have both been on the show before too. So he knows a few people to call to give him some pointers.

It would certainly be interesting to see how he gets on during live Bushtucker trials... And we're quite sure if Boris ever did take part in the show, he'd get voted for every single one of them.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has been back on our screens a lot in the past few years. From his new Netflix show Cheat to his travel show with daughter Dani, Absolutely Dyer: Danny & Dani do Italy, we know he's up for a TV gig when it comes his way.

There's no denying that Danny Dyer would make an exceptional jungle contestant. Whether it be his reaction to a maggot soufflé or his response to losing a Dingo Dollar Challenge, we hope the ITV producers manage to make this one happen. He's worth the fee.

Alan Halsall

You can't have an I'm A Celebrity line-up without a soap opera star in the mix somewhere. And this year, it's rumoured to be Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall.

A source told The Sun: 'Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base. Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp, but Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.'

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne, otherwise known as James Lee Williams, appeared on Dancing on Ice earlier this year and there are no rules as to how many reality competitions you can take part in in one year! So we're hoping the rumours are true and she'll be entering the jungle later this year.

The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK in 2019 and has been a firm favourite with the public ever since. So if she does appear in this year's line-up, we're sure she'd be one to watch.

Denise Van Outen

What's the opposite of Celebrity Gogglebox? After four years watching TV on her sofa, rumour has it Denise Van Outen is in the mood for something very different. And that something might involve a flight to Australia and a few weeks of terrible sleep.

The TV star has previously said she would do I'm A Celebrity for her 50th birthday. While she'd only be 49 and a 1/2 when the show airs later this year, it could be Denise's moment to shine. When asked if she'd do it before, while the show was being filmed in a castle in Wales, she said: 'I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest.'

Josie Gibson

Apparently, Josie is a hot commodity over on ITV because of her success as a presenter on This Morning. So much so that there was a bidding war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and the jungle came out on top. And after her successes on Big Brother, we can understand why.

An ITV insider allegedly told The Sun: 'Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her. She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

'She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.

'For all those reasons they were hellbent on getting her. And if she was lured by the glitter of Strictly they weren’t going to let her go without a fight. Talks between Josie’s reps and bosses of the two shows had been going on for months and represented a real dilemma for the telly host.