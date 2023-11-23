Has Nella Rose Left The I’m A Celebrity Jungle?

In last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Nella Rose told food critic Grace Dent that she was considering quitting the ITV show early. After a tumultuous first few days in the jungle, the 26-year-old YouTuber admitted that she didn't see herself going the distance on the show. Now, Google searches have peaked for 'Has Nella Rose left I'm A Celeb?', 'Nella Rose leaves the jungle' and 'Has Nella Rose left the jungle?'.

'I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it,' Nella told Grace. 'I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…'

Nella added, 'If Jamie left yesterday I would have been right behind her… I just don’t want to be the first.'

Understandably, fans are concerned that the YouTube star might actually leave the show early now, despite having only been in the jungle for a few days.

Has Nella Rose left the I'm A Celeb jungle?

As far as we're aware, given that segments for the show are recorded a day in advance (with only Ant and Dec's hosting of the show actually shown live), Nella Rose has not left I'm A Celebrity early. It would be a massive undertaking to hide any early exits from the viewing public, with so much publicity around the show and rumours always leaking when celebrities choose to duck out, and we've not heard even a whisper that anyone has left the show.

However, the likelihood that Nella Rose will leave I'm A Celebrity early appears high. Admitting to Grace that whenever she feels sad or uncomfortable she tends to leave, Nella said last night, 'I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.'

It's likely that she's referring to a disagreement she had with Fred Sirieix a few days earlier. During a conversation while they were cooking, Fred, 51, said he was old enough to be Nella's, 26, father, which Nella was offended by as she had confided in Fred the night before and told him that her father had passed away. The next day, Nella also had to take on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in a debate about immigration.