I’m A Celeb: Olivia Attwood Quits After Less Than 24 Hours

This year's I'm A Celeb has only just begun and already one celeb has called it quits. Former Love Islander Olivia Attwood, 31, has pulled out of the competition for medical reasons shortly after entering the jungle in Sunday's launch show.

A show insider told The Sun: 'Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight. She really want to go back into the camp but medics won't let her.'

Meanwhile an ITV spokesperson said, 'As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.'

It is thought that Olivia is already on her way home back to the UK.

This year's series sees the action return to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, with the last two series being filmed in North Wales due to Covid travel restrictions. Among the first 10 contestants to enter the jungle were Olivia, Chris Moyles, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas.