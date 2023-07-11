Ryan Gosling Has Won The Barbie Press Tour With His ‘Ken-ergy’

Eat. Sleep. Barbie Core. Repeat. Ever since the announcement of the Barbie movie, we have been obsessed with everything in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie World.' Wether it's Margot Robbie's Barbie doll inspired looks on the red carpet or the Barbie dream houses that have popped up all over the world - the press run has provided a masterclass in marketing.

However, it appears the real star of the show is Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken. Ryan has taken over the Barbie conversation and 'Ken-ergy' is now a part of the world's vocabulary. After many people suggested that 42-year-old Gosling was too old to play Ken, he has well and truly turned the public's perception around.

Ryan previously opened up about doubting himself in the Barbie role at a panel discussion at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April. ‘If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot [ Robbie ] and Greta [ Gerwig ] , I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere,’ he said. But he later doubled down, coming to his own defence saying, 'I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.' But then, after reflecting on it more, he went in on the fact that fans had probably never considered Ken that closely before, and the importance of his story being told.

And it appears critics agree; after early screenings of the film, Gosling was praised for his 'scene-stealing' portrayal of Barbie's sidekick. Presenter Ty Cole detailed how Ken is explored as 'more than an asset' and is 'figuring his identity out.' Critics have even tipped Gosling performance for an Oscar this awards season.

What is Kenergy?

Gosling has also captured the worlds adoration with his funny and endearing interviews about the film. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon last year Ryan described Ken-ergy as being an ‘accessory’ to Barbie, and ‘not even one of the cool ones.’ But now, in further attempts to define the undefinable, Ryan has likened 'Ken-ergy' to being as intangible as WiFi, and is even worried it’s ‘affecting the bees’. Basically, you either have the 'Ken-ergy' or you don't - it can't be taught.

Recently he also opened up about his daughters connection with Barbie. The actor revealed that his daughters, who he shares with longtime partner Eva Mendes, were a 'huge inspiration' for his role as Ken. He said that Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, while attending the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, helped him with the role. 'They’ve seen a lot pieces of [ the film ] , and helped me a lot with it,' he said. Adding,'They were a huge inspiration for me.'

To top it all off Gosling made the sweetest tribute to his wife in true Barbie style. While at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles last weekend, Gosling gave a subtle shoutout to Mendes with his outfit. The actor walked the pink carpet in a pink Gucci suit, which he accessorised with a chain necklace that had the letter 'E,' which stood for Eva, dangling from it. The typeface on the necklace was used for the film. As if this couple couldn't get any sweeter...