Maura Higgins Is Making Her Love Island Return

I know what you're thinking, this has got to be too good to be true.Love Island favourite Maura Higgins it set to make a shocking return to the show?!

Well, sort of. Maura sadly won't be entering the villa as an Islander, instead she will be taking over the social channels for Love Island USA which airs on Peacock. The ex-Islander's official role is 'social media ambassador' and she will be presenting and sharing all the behind the scenes gossip from inside the villa.

On the official Love Island USA Instagram page they announced the news, alongside a picture of the reality star with the caption, 'This just in...@maurahiggins will be your social media ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer.' The news went down very well with many fans with one commenting, 'A LOVE ISLAND LEGEND!!! Welcome to Love Island USA Maura.' Whilst another wrote, 'What a woman. you should have made her the host of the show.' Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland is the current host of the the series.

However, some fans were upset that the new host isn't American. One fans wrote,'I like her but this role should've gone to an American.' But another viewer argued,' I don't know why y'all are complaining. We could use some of the UK stars on the show because the US version is okay at best.'

As Maura left the country she uploaded a caption to her Instagram stories saying, 'Bye Bye London... for a long time.' She then added fuel to the fire as she touched down in her new location and was greeted by two men holding up signs with the Love Island logo on. The signs read ‘got a text,’ and Maura posted the mysterious welcome to the country on her Instagram Stories. We now know she has touched down in Fiji where Love Island USA have started filming.

Maura found fame on Love Island in 2019, when she instantly become a fan favourite. She ended up coupled up and coming in 4th place with ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard - in a surprise twist that no one saw coming.

Is Ariana Madix joining Love Island USA?

The surprises just keep on coming! It looks this isn't the only reality star appearance on Love Island USA - we will also be getting a Love Island and Vanderpump Rules crossover. Ariana Madix is reportedly joining the show for a 'guest appearance.'

A few days ago Ariana actually teased the idea of her joining the upcoming season of Love Island USA with a TikTok captioned, 'Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry I don't bite.'

This week Deadline reported that Ariana will in fact be on the show. The outlet wrote, 'Another surprise is headed to Fiji with the new islanders, too. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be making a guest appearance this season, though details are scarce.' It hasn’t been announced whether or not any of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will be joining her. We have no idea how long she will be staying for but we're hoping this is her second chance at love.

The main storyline of the thrilling season was 'Scandoval.' This gripping drama caused the end of Ariana's relationship with Tom Sandoval. After Tom was reportedly unfaithful with the couple's close friend Raquel Leviss, this ended their friendship too.

When is Love Island USA out?

Season 5 of Love Island USA releases on 18 July.

How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Love Island USA airs on Peacock. Watching it live isn't possible in the UK because only US-based viewers can access Peacock TV.

However, ITV2 have aired the last four seasons of Love Island USA, just over a month after each series began airing in America – so hopefully we can expect ITV2 to air the upcoming series as well.While there hasn't been any word yet just when the fifth season of Love Island USA will arrive in the UK, it is about to air on Peacock.