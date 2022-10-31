JOMO: Everything You Need To Know About Olivia Bentley’s Sexual Wellness Brand

by Beth Ashley |

Made in Chelsea’s fan favourite Olivia Bentley launched her sexual wellness brand - JOMO - last year, and it's already getting serious airtime on Made In Chelsea's 24th season, currently on screens every Monday at 9PM on E4. Liv announced her venture with TV and celebrity makeup artist Bella Campbell in November 2021. JOMO neatly pairs an intimate product line with all the soothing and calming skincare benefits of CBD, and the result? A capsule collection of arousal oils and lubricants designed to stimulate desire, increase pleasure, and even help with mental health.

Liv teased the JOMO launch on October the 19th 2021 with a nude picture on her Instagram feed, showcasing JOMO's hero product - the arousal oil. The caption read ‘good things come to those who wait.’ Ingriguing.

Flash forward to November 2022 and JOMO has earned itself multiple mentions on Made In Chelsea, as well as its very own launch party, which proved to be a hub of drama when Liv went head-to-head with Maeva mid-event.

The JOMO team have also suggested the brand’s products may help with the sexual wellness impact of pain related to certain women’s reproductive health issues. In an Instagram post, they shared ‘a core reason why women may suffer from low libido is due to chronic pain caused by reproductive conditions such as endometriosis and polycystic ovaries. CBD [ a core ingredient of JOMO products ] is known to help relieve the symptoms of chronic pain.’

According to some research, CBD helps sex by increasing sensitivity as there are ‘many cannabinoid receptors in reproductive organs and sexual tissue’. As for anxiety and pain management, CBD interacts with and activates receptors in the brain responsible for managing anxiety, and some research says CBD can increase the body's levels of anandamide, a compound associated with regulating pain.

They say the brand is intended to empower women ‘to facilitate sexual exploration, removing shameful and embarrassing connotations, shifting the cultural narrative around sexual pleasure.’

What Is JOMO? And Why Did Liv Bentley Launch It?

In a recent Instagram post on JOMO’s official account, Bentley spoke about her reasons for starting the brand and shared that she wants women to feel like they can openly discuss their desires without shame. She said ‘empowering women is something I strive for and I strongly feel that no one should suffer in silence. By openly discussing the more intimate health issues we hope to take the shame and embarrassment out of it and inspire more people to openly discuss their wants and needs.’

Campbell also noted that mental health plays a huge part in our physical health, saying ‘We want to help others try and reduce the stigmas surrounding what “social norms” dictate and the impact it can have on us,’

Bentley is no stranger to opening up about sex. In a Made in Chelsea episode last year, Bentley and co-star Sam Thompson back in 2020 chatted frankly about sex on camera. The two spoke openly about a sexual encounter they had with one another while they were teenagers. Sam told her she asked him to perform moves he wasn't quite ready for, saying: ‘You were giving me pro things to do and I was like 'I'm not there - give me missionary.’ Laughing, Liv asked: ‘I would say: 'Bend me over' or something.’

She also opened up about her sexuality last year after rumours were connecting her romantically to Demi Sims. The reality TV star revealed on an episode of Made In Chelsea that she had been on a date with a woman, who was later alleged to be fellow reality star, Demi. Speaking to Sam Thompson again on Tea With Thompson!, she shared that she wasn’t necessarily bisexual or a lesbian and he’d suggested, but that she can ‘fancy anyone’.

‘A girl asked me out and I thought ‘why not’. The reason I didn’t really tell anyone about it is because I knew it would be blown into some huge thing, which I don’t think it is. Everyone can fancy anyone, it doesn’t really matter what their gender is I guess.’

Recently, Bentley opened up about her love life to Fabulous magazine and why she used to fake orgasms with her previous partners.

‘I used to fake orgasms and why do we bother doing that? The first time I slept with Tristan, I faked it but then I thought, ‘If I’m going to be with this bloke then I need to tell him right now that I lied’.

‘He wasn’t cross, he just said, ‘Liv, you’re an idiot, why did you do that?’. And I’ve never done it since. This is all about women taking control of their sex lives and actually getting what they want.’