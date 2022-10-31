Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum Swears By This £40 Overnight Face Tanning Oil

Issy Francis-Baum is fast becoming one of Made In Chelsea' _s biggest beauty authorities. Since making her debut in the show's Mallorca edition this summer and becoming a series regular in MIC's 24th season - now available to watch every Monday at 9PM on E4 - Issy has amassed a loyal following of beauty obsessives. Her precision-applied eyeliner went down a storm - find out which eyeliner she always has to hand in her make-up bag here - and then game her signature perfume, which smells so good it earned itself some airtime on a recent _Made In Chelsea episode. Discover and shop the fragrance in question here .

Speaking exclusively to Grazia, Issy revealed yet another of her beauty mainstays. 'I use the Tan Luxe Sleep Oil gradual tan for face,' she said, 'it's so nice, it gives my skin a beautiful sun-kissed glow.' It sounds like just the tonic for complexions that are mourning the loss of this summer's sun. And this humble bottle houses more than a plain old fake tan formula too. Packed with skincare-level ingredients like red micro algae - an effective hydrator - and boswellia tree extract - a powerful botanical that has been shown to calm inflammation in skin and ward off irritating aggressors like pollution - this tanning oil works to hydrate, soothe and firm skin while it doses it up on a summer-worthy glow. Even Grazia's beauty editor Annie Vischer is a fan. Keen to get in on the action? Shop Issy's go-to overnight fake tan for face below: