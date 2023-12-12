Aldi’s La Mer Dupes Have Landed – But Does The £5.99 Range Live Up To The Hype?

Now available nationwide, Aldi has just launched La Soie, a range which rivals none other than premium skincare brand La Mer. The new three-part range is a whopping 97% cheaper than its luxury counterpart and comes equipped with a Concentrate Face Serum, £6.99, Face Moisturiser, £6.99, and Eye Concentrate, £5.99. As ever, with a firm ear to the ground, Aldi has understood the demand for La Mer's offerings which are often considered the creme de la creme of skincare – the brand has amassed a cool 490.4M views on TikTok alone, with a constant stream of celebrities vouching for its wondrous effects such as Selena Gomez, Beyonce, and Blake Lively, to name a few.

One could see La Soie as Aldi's attempt to close the gap on notoriously pricey skincare ranges which are usually inaccessible to many people. With prices starting from just £5.99, the new line promises to firm, plump, and renew the skin whilst minimising signs of aging with the help of 'supercharged' antioxidant ingredients that are usually found in other premium lines of skincare like algae extracts, macadamia, sesame seed oils, and lime and coffee extracts.

Lacura's La Soie Concentrate Serum, £6.99, works to protect the skin from external aggressors and maintain its natural moisture barrier, its velvety and rich-feeling texture manages to be lightweight and boosts overall radiance. The La Soie Facial Moisturiser, £6.99, much like it's luxury cousin, is focused on soothing and nourishing with an ultra-rich texture that will remedy all manner of dryness. Finally Lacura's La Soie Eye Concentrate, £5.99, features algae, lime and coffee extracts, to brighten and reinvigorate the under eye area while reducing the look of dark circles and fine lines (if that's something you tend to focus on), and also comes with the addition of an applicator for that luxe touch.

Does it fair as a real contender against such an esteemed and legendary brand like La Mer? That's up for debate. La Mer's The Concentrate Serum, £365, Crème De La Mer, £115, and The Eye Concentrate, £210, are industry heavyweights for good reason thanks to their refined ingredient lists, well-tested formulations and uber-luxe feeling textures that really do have transformative effects on the skin. However, affordable alternatives are a welcome treat to add to the fold especially for those who desire that same luxe-feel from their skincare without the hefty price tag, and with prices starting at just £5.99 these dermatologically tested and cruelty free buys are certainly worth a try.