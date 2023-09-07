Aldi Just Launched Its Most Daring Perfume Dupe Yet, And We Are Completely Sold

We don't use 'daring' lightly. Baccarat Rouge 540 is an industry titan as far as perfumes are concerned. Once an under-the-radar go-to, the luxury fragrance quickly gained traction after being credited as a celebrity favourite, with everyone from Rihanna to Molly Mae declaring themselves as devotees, then came the TikTok fans which arguably propelled the scent to stardom.

So much so, #baccaratrouge540 has amassed a cool 485.7 million views on the app and counting. Why? The gourmand classic is the perfect balance of sweet and sexy with an addictive depth that is instantly recognisable. A seamless blend of soft jasmine, sweet saffron, warm amberwood and woody cedar, make this a well-rounded spicy, floral and totally unique olfactive experience.

The Grazia Beauty Verdict

Surprisingly, very well. I was on FaceTime to my best friend when I unboxed my bottle of Lacura's Cardinal Red Eau de Parfum and my first spritz left me utterly dumbfounded. 'Wait,' I said, 'no way.' Aldi's dupe is a very impressive rendition of the classic, it carries all the same unique gourmand sweetness and that distinct heady finish which is so commonly associated with Baccarat Rouge 540. It is very similar to other dupes that have attempted to compete with the original like Zara's Red Temptation. But as impressed as I was, this alternative is let down by the long-lasting power of the classic and the refined clarity it boasts. That said, at £5.99 a pop, this dupe is an absolute no-brainer.