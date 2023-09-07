Aldi Just Launched Its Most Daring Perfume Dupe Yet, And We Are Completely Sold

Over the last few years, Aldi's Lacura range has established a firm presence in the beauty dupe hall of fame. Keeping a close ear to the ground, the retail giant has consistently made a play for the industry's ever evolving pool of cult classics and exciting new viral buys with affordable alternatives: think Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Sol De Janeiro's well-loved Brazilian Crush range, and even Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits. But today, Aldi launches its most daring dupe yet – the Lacura Cardinal Red Eau de Parfum, a £5.99 fragrance inspired by none other than Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, £235, yes, really.
We don't use 'daring' lightly. Baccarat Rouge 540 is an industry titan as far as perfumes are concerned. Once an under-the-radar go-to, the luxury fragrance quickly gained traction after being credited as a celebrity favourite, with everyone from Rihanna to Molly Mae declaring themselves as devotees, then came the TikTok fans which arguably propelled the scent to stardom.
So much so, #baccaratrouge540 has amassed a cool 485.7 million views on the app and counting. Why? The gourmand classic is the perfect balance of sweet and sexy with an addictive depth that is instantly recognisable. A seamless blend of soft jasmine, sweet saffron, warm amberwood and woody cedar, make this a well-rounded spicy, floral and totally unique olfactive experience.
So how does a £5.99 dupe of the classic fair in comparsion?
The Grazia Beauty Verdict
Surprisingly, very well. I was on FaceTime to my best friend when I unboxed my bottle of Lacura's Cardinal Red Eau de Parfum and my first spritz left me utterly dumbfounded. 'Wait,' I said, 'no way.' Aldi's dupe is a very impressive rendition of the classic, it carries all the same unique gourmand sweetness and that distinct heady finish which is so commonly associated with Baccarat Rouge 540. It is very similar to other dupes that have attempted to compete with the original like Zara's Red Temptation. But as impressed as I was, this alternative is let down by the long-lasting power of the classic and the refined clarity it boasts. That said, at £5.99 a pop, this dupe is an absolute no-brainer.
