Aldi Just Launched A £5.99 Dupe For This Cult Classic Scent, And We Can’t Believe How Good It Is

By now you are probably aware that in the world of beauty dupes Aldi's Lacura range means big business. We've lent into a great deal of them, putting them to the test and weighing them up against their luxury counterparts to confirm whether they are truly worth their salt – spoiler, they are. Aldi has made a play for cult classics and exciting new viral buys alike by offering up affordable alternatives: think Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Sol De Janeiro's well-loved Brazilian Crush range, Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, and even a £5.99 dupe for the wildly popular Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, yes, really. But now the supermarket chain is gearing up for a flurry of new jaw-dropping dupes, including a £5.99 alternative to Jo Malone London's Peony & Blush Suede Cologne.

The delicate and charming scent is often touted as Jo Malone London's best work. Laced with top notes of fruity red apple, a heart of peony that is accentuated with honey and rose, and a base of suede, this is a perfume that speaks to the soul thanks to its velvety sensual finish and warm embrace. While both floral and fruity, it is neither too sweet nor too punchy, instead it somehow manages to be soft and settles on the skin like any other classic and timeless scent would – with an air of gentleness that makes you long for one more sniff.

<strong>Lacura’s Hotel Collection</strong>

Jo Malone London's Peony & Blush Suede Cologne is certainly a refreshing change to the fragrances that are currently making the rounds, which offer highly gourmand, strong and addictive olfactive experiences, and while we will never tire of those, the light, airy and fresh appeal of this classic scent is what truly sets it apart from the busy crowd of popular perfumes.

We suspect this is the reason why Aldi chose to launch its own ode to the timeless scent. And the timing couldn't be more perfect, as winter begins to set in and the festivities draw closer, we naturally reach for scents that offer a sense of warmth and cosiness, and something we don't really have to think twice about amid a busy social calendar. Lacura’s Hotel Collection Eau de Parfums launches tomorrow, on 30th November, and offers three beautifully crafted scents including No.11 Peony Blush Eau De Parfum, £5.99. While it doesn't completely match the supremacy of Jo Malone London's iconic perfume – it falls short on staying power and touches of refined luxury – it is certainly a worthy contender which can create a similar aromatic experience. And at £5.99 a pop you really can't go wrong.