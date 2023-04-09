Aldi Launches Dupe For Rare Beauty’s Viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – And It’s Just £3.99

Aldi has kept us busy this summer. Over the passed few months, the retail giant has brought us a plethora of beauty buys that have made a bold move: offering up affordable alternatives that make a play for industry cult classics. In the last few months alone, it has launched dupes for everything from Kylie Cosmetic's iconic Lip Kits to Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa and, if reactions on TikTok are anything to go by, Lacura's bargains come highly rated among economically savvy shoppers. The latest beauty buy Aldi has set its eye on? Rare Beauty's well-loved Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, £22.

Ask any make-up artist or beauty editor and you'll likely find Selena Gomez's viral blush offering among their list of favourites. In fact, the cream blush has proved to be so popular, it has amassed a whopping 1.7B views on TikTok alone with beauty obsessives routinely waxing lyrical about its impressively pigmented formula, universally flattering colourways and skin perfecting finish. We know what you're thinking – considering all the benefits, how then could a £7 high street alternative ever compete?

<meta charset="utf-8"> Lacura's new Liquid Sweet Blusher in Pink Lace, £3.99

Much like the original, Lacura's new Liquid Sweet Blusher, £3.99, promises a buildable, lightweight formula that packs some serious pigment. That familiar soft focus, youthful, healthy-looking flush of colour will remain a mainstay, too, so you can expect the beauty of your natural skin to shine through. While Rare Beauty's range of liquid blushers boasts 13 incredible airy, long-lasting shades, available in both matte and dewy finishes, Lacura's take is available in two shades - the peachy ‘Pink Lace’ and a deep ‘Orchid Pink,’ which seek to match Rare Beauty's popular 'Happy' and 'Encourage' shades.

<meta charset="utf-8"> Lacura's new Liquid Sweet Blusher in Orchid Pink, £3.99

Our verdict? There is certainly a massive resemblance. The shades on offer are slightly similar to the original, the doe foot applicator is just a easy-to-use atop powder or liquid formulas, and the blend is impressive. But, if you are after that whipped, mousse-like consistency and punchy, long-lasting colour pay off that the Rare Beauty Blush is famed for, the original takes the crown. That being said, if you're a blush fanatic and appreciate a solid liquid blush at a very fair price point, Lacura's new Liquid Sweet Blusher is a worthy contender.