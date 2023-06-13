Maya Jama’s Love Island Beauty Secret Is A Viral Sensation – And It’s Still Available To Buy

Let's be honest, Maya Jama is the real winner of Love Island. Week after week, the presenter never fails to disappoint, pulling out all the stops in her sartorial and (even better) her make-up arsenal. Since first playing host to the nation's most covetable dating show, with the 2023 winter edition of the series, Maya's show stopping looks have only gotten better – you won't be blamed for mistaking her as the next bombshell.
Thanks to her go-to make-up artist Letitia Sophia, we're able to stay in the know of Maya's ever evolving make-up looks, and better yet, the products responsible for the magic – and today was no different. Taking to Instagram Letitia posted a Story of her glam station as she readied Maya for her next event and we spotted a viral product (or two) laying in wait.
AlongsideCharlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, £44, Dior's iconic Rosy Glow Blush in both viral shades Pink and Coral, £34 each, sat pride of place. Are we shocked by Maya and Letitia choice of essentials? No. This stunning range of blushers, which now boasts four new inclusive shades, bring a gentle, ethereal glow to skin without trying too hard. The ultra-fine powder creates a comfortable second-skin finish and the brand's colour reviver technology means the blush adapts to your skin's natural moisture and pH levels, to create a wholly custom colour. You can see why its reached viral stardom, then.
Watch: Grazia Beauty Tries Dior's Viral Rosy Glow Blush
There's no doubt, Love Island is a gold mine for hidden beauty gems, think Gemma Owen's brown lip from last year and Millie Court's most-worn lip gloss. Lucky for us, this series is no exception. We've already seen bombshell Whitney Adebayo plug her successful wig business and Molly Marsh use an internet-backed mascara which the show did its best to conceal with tape – it was no match for our eagle eyes.
Glowy glam make-up hits the brief when it comes to Love Island - and Maya definitely got the memo. As luck would have it, Letitia gave us the full DL on her Love Island look. The standout product? Fenty's Beauty Gloss Bomb, £18, which offers a gorgeous shine and just the right amount of plumpness. Other highlights include Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat, £20, in Foxy Brown and Kylie Cosmetic's 'Winter Kissed' Blush, £19, for that pop of colour.
If you're dying to recreate the full look, we've listed the rest of the products included in Maya Jama's make-up routine, down below. Word of warning? You'll want one of everything.
SHOP: Maya Jama's Go-To Love Island Glam
1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Colour Drip Lip Cream
2. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat - Foxy Brown
3. Charlotte Tilbury The Super Nudes Lipstick - Catwalking
4. Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder - Winter Kissed
5. Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H Body Drip Shimmering Dry Oil
