Here’s All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Outfits And Where To Shop Them

Maya Jama began the year with a bang back in January as the show's brand-new host of Love Island. Now, she's back for a second season (and first summer series) and it's safe to say, all eyes have been firmly set on those Maya Jama's Love Island outfits. Her latest look, a custom made sheer knitted gown from independent designer Ella Mia, has been our highlight so far this series - and we will be forming an orderly queue for this dress when it becomes available online today.

Over the past year, the presenter has been carving out a niche as something of a wildcard when it comes to clothes. You might not think, for example, that someone who delights in wearing top-to-toe beige would also get a kick out of paying tribute to Cher, but somehow she managed to do both last year in really quite spectacular fashion.

After adorning premium brands from the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Clio Peppiatt, it's only right Maya Jama has shown off her love for designer brands with the likes of La Jupe Artichaut miniskirt (£890) and matching ruffle crop top (£720) on her Instagram post - and not to mention the Cult Gaia Accalia Crochet Gown (£2,454) from the first episode of the season. It's without a doubt that the presenter will be donning some more sizzling summer looks for the final weeks of the summer series.

©@mayajama

While the drama will be dialling up as the Islanders wear bikinis and dresses, Maya's wardrobe - which has included vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Crolage - very much hit its stride from the beginning. Her stylist, Rhea Francois, has been documenting the looks on her Instagram, which have been getting comments like, 'You never miss.' We agree.

If you want to get your hands on the same wardrobe as Maya Jama, you can find all her outfits below, as well as affordable high-street dupes that match her look.

Where To Shop Maya Jama's Winter Love Island Outfits

Now, we had our eyes very much on Maya Jama's appearances on the Winter version of Love Island and as much as we're excited to warm up for the new series, we can't stop thinking about what she previously wore as the presenter. Looking back on the iconic dresses and outfits Maya wore for the January series, here's where to shop all of her previous looks.

Arriving in South Africa, Maya gave us a sneak peek of her airport style - a pair of low-slung track pants, a cropped tee and, of course, sunglasses. While we wait to see what else she's cooked up for the most sizzling reality show on TV, let's take a look back at her best fashion moments.