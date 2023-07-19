Here’s All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Outfits And Where To Shop Them

Maya Jama began the year with a bang back in January as the show's brand-new host of Love Island. Now, she's back for a second season (and first summer series) and it's safe to say, all eyes have been firmly set on those Maya Jama's Love Island outfits. Her latest look, a custom made sheer knitted gown from independent designer Ella Mia, has been our highlight so far this series - and we will be forming an orderly queue for this dress when it becomes available online today.
Over the past year, the presenter has been carving out a niche as something of a wildcard when it comes to clothes. You might not think, for example, that someone who delights in wearing top-to-toe beige would also get a kick out of paying tribute to Cher, but somehow she managed to do both last year in really quite spectacular fashion.
After adorning premium brands from the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Clio Peppiatt, it's only right Maya Jama has shown off her love for designer brands with the likes of La Jupe Artichaut miniskirt (£890) and matching ruffle crop top (£720) on her Instagram post - and not to mention the Cult Gaia Accalia Crochet Gown (£2,454) from the first episode of the season. It's without a doubt that the presenter will be donning some more sizzling summer looks for the final weeks of the summer series.
While the drama will be dialling up as the Islanders wear bikinis and dresses, Maya's wardrobe - which has included vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Crolage - very much hit its stride from the beginning. Her stylist, Rhea Francois, has been documenting the looks on her Instagram, which have been getting comments like, 'You never miss.' We agree.
If you want to get your hands on the same wardrobe as Maya Jama, you can find all her outfits below, as well as affordable high-street dupes that match her look.
SHOP: Maya Jama's Summer Love Island Outfits 2023
1. Maya Jama's Yellow Knit Maxi Dress
In a sneak previous of the latest episode, Maya Jama posted a series of pics on her Instagram grid
2. Maya Jama's Green Textured Mini Dress
Hosting Love Island's Aftersun in a striking [Bottega Veneta Checked Minidress
3. Maya Jama's White Strappy Dress
Making a scene at the Casa Amor recoupling, Maya Jama wore a Grace Ling Fall 2023 dress that is a
4. Maya Jama's White Corset Top And Skirt
If you're on the hunt for Maya Jama's lace corset and midi skirt from Aftersun, it's the [Miaou
5. Maya Jama's Black Cutout Maxi Dress
It's hard to peel your eyes away from Maya Jama when she's wearing something as jaw-dropping as a
6. Maya Jama's Green Halterneck Two Piece
Take a leaf out of Maya Jama's book, ruffles and co-ords are very much in this summer. This exact
7. Maya Jama's Crystal Blue Maxi Dress
Presenting another episode of Aftersun in style, this crystal-embellished blue dress from [Self
8. Maya Jama's Vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier Dress
The first Aftersun show was not disappointing with Maya Jama showing up in a vintage [Jean-Paul
9. Maya Jama's Blue Balmain Dress
We saw multiple dress changes from Maya Jama in the launch of the new season, including her
10. Maya Jama's White Crochet Gown
Starting the Love Island summer season with a bang, Maya Jama was very appropriately dressed up in
11. Maya Jama's Jacquemus Two Piece
Maya Jama is no stranger to a designer brand and kicked off her Love Island summer career with
Where To Shop Maya Jama's Winter Love Island Outfits
Now, we had our eyes very much on Maya Jama's appearances on the Winter version of Love Island and as much as we're excited to warm up for the new series, we can't stop thinking about what she previously wore as the presenter. Looking back on the iconic dresses and outfits Maya wore for the January series, here's where to shop all of her previous looks.
Maya Jama's Winter Love Island Outfits
Maya Jama made waves in the last aftersun of the series, showing off this sparkling Clio Peppiatt Martini dress. ASOS has already jumped on the wave, with tonnes of embellished dresses on offer.
EXACT: Clio Peppiatt Martini Dress (£1,550)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN slip mini dress with sequin artwork embellishment in blue (£85)
Maya Jama donned a Laquan Smith bodysuit and skirt to create some drama with the Casa Amor recoupling.
EXACT: Laquan Smith Hand Draped Geometric Bodysuit In Red (£880) and Velvet Maxi Skirt (£800 - sold out)
DUPE: Lavish Berry Velvet One Shoulder Front Cut Out Maxi Dress With Drape Detail (£80)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Red Halterneck Cut Out Chest Velvet Midaxi Dress (£12.50)
Taking to TikTok to show off this look with her glam squad, we saw Maya Jama don a Milo Maria co-ord of leather-look top and trousers in an episode of Aftersun.
EXACT: Milo Maria Madonna Top (£350) and Trousers (£450)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN cross over halterneck top in black (£12)
DUPE: Leather Look High-Waisted Flared Trousers (£25)
Maya dressed up in a top and trousers combo, showing off the metallic trend in a corset and pants from Laquan Smith.
EXACT: Laquan Smith Corset Top (£355)
EXACT: Laquan Smith Metallic latex slim-leg pants (£864.50)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Blue Metallic PU Corset Wide Leg Jumpsuit (£27)
DUPE: Ego High Waist Slim Leg Trouser In Blue Metallic (£20)
We've been seeing the body heat dresses and tops around for a while now, and if Maya had any more reason to show off her bod it was in this Syndical Chambers draped dress.
EXACT: Syndical Chambers Golden Blood Draped ($390)
DUPE: Cider Trompe L'oeil Prints Cut Out Knitted Maxi Dress (£16.90)
DUPE: EGO Long Sleeve Body Heat Print Maxi Dress In Blue Multi (£35)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Multi Body Print Sleeveless Midaxi Dress (£19)
On Sunday Maya dressed up in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress, fit with eyelet and lace-up features. The dress is still available in a nude colour on the Dolce website, but you can shop similar styles from Miaou and Karen Millen.
EXACT: Dolce & Gabbana ABITO Dress (£3,550)
DUPE: Miaou Andaz Dress (£559)
DUPE: Karen Millen Corset Sleeved Midi Dress (£105)
Kickstarting the season of Love Island: Aftersun, Maya Jama hosted her first live show with this hot pink knit dress that you can snap up off of Hanifa now.
EXACT: Hanifa Isla Knit Midi Dress (£188)
SIMILAR: Elowen Maxi Dress DUNDAS x REVOLVE (£130)
The jaw-dropping dress that we saw Maya drop her first bombshell in is actually still available on Net-A-Porter as the MÔNOT crepe gown.
EXACT: MÔNOT Cutout crepe halterneck gown (£787.50)
DUPE: In The Style x Yasmin Devonport exclusive satin cut out ruched bust detail maxi dress in black (£36)
DUPE: Knitted Cut Out Detailed Midi Dress (£16)
Shaking her tail feather Maya donned this Rat & Boa Lucille dress, still in stock now.
EXACT: Rat & Boa Lucille Dress (£225)
DUPE: SIR Floral cutout cotton and silk maxi dress (£276)
DUPE: WAREHOUSE Sequin Floral Tulle V Neck Maxi Dress (£70)
Entering the South African villa for the first time, we saw Maya gloss through the house in this showstopping Roberto Cavalli slip dress, straight from the Resort 2023 line.
EXACT: Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023 Womenswear Slip dress
DUPE: Phantasy Multi Print Asymmetric Neckline Cowl Maxi Dress (£70)
Baring all in a sexy red knit bra and skirt, Maya showed off in this hot red set from Crolage. Snap up a similar option from Jaded if that's more your style.
EXACT: Crolage The Rose Set (£200)
SIMILAR: Racer Metallic 2 In 1 Dress (£50)
Hitting the Love Island socials and on TV with an iconic advert for the new season (ahem, did somebody say mechanical bull?), we saw Maya put on a Clio Peppiatt celestial jumpsuit. Outfit of dreams.
EXACT: Clio Peppiatt Celestial Jumpsuit (£2,850)
DUPE: Band Of Stars premium embellished wide leg plunge back jumpsuit in purple (£136.50)
DUPE: Cider Velvet Star Pattern Wide Leg Jumpsuit (£28)
In her promo shots, Maya made this pink corset and mini skirt look absolutely effortless.
EXACT: Paola Pink Cutout Corset (£89) and mini skirt (£89)
Arriving in South Africa, Maya gave us a sneak peek of her airport style - a pair of low-slung track pants, a cropped tee and, of course, sunglasses. While we wait to see what else she's cooked up for the most sizzling reality show on TV, let's take a look back at her best fashion moments.
SEE: Maya Jama's Best Style Moments
Top-to-toe beige has found its new ambassador in Maya Jama, who wore this bodysuit and boots combination from Michael Kors.
This corseted gown by Sabina Bilenko, complete with flamboyant hat, was a fabulous moment at the Fashion Awards 2022.
Giving the sheer dress trend a whirl in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
Off-White's metallic midi dress, plus some killer thigh-high boots, was one of her stand-out looks in 2022.
Maya's also a paid-up member of the hooded dress club (this one's from Monot).
At the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Maya chose this spectacularly cool gown by Stephane Rolland.
Tara Hakin, a favourite of Julia Fox, dressed the presenter for the launch party of Edward Enninful's A Visible Man.
Maya did a cut-out (and then some) at last year's Prince's Trust Gala.
This belter of an outfit - by brand-of-the-hour Monot - was a tribute to Cher. We're obsessed.